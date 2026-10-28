Delhi Liquor Booking App Records 14359 Transactions Since Nov 2025

DSIIDC Liquor Booking App Performance

New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI): The Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) liquor booking app and its QR-based microsite have recorded 14,359 transactions worth Rs 42.83 lakh since November 2025, according to a status note on the online liquor booking facility. The DSIIDC on Wednesday issued a status note on the Online Liquor Booking App. "The approval for developing the app was granted by DSIIDC Management on 13.12.2024 (at the time of the Aam Aadmi Party government) and Work Order issued on 02.01.2025. Subsequently, for iOS users, platform-neutral QR-based microsite access was rolled out on 06.09.2026. This app has only the facility to check stock online and book & pay digitally for registered users. There is no provision for home delivery, and the pick-up of spirits has to be done by the customer from the concerned store after confirmation and verification of OTP. The present BJP Government didn't interfere as this app helped in shortening of long queues outside liquor shops and assisted in managing law & order issues..." the note reads.

App Development and Operational Features

The status note stated that the app was approved by DSIIDC management on December 13, 2024, during the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, and the work order for its development was issued on January 2, 2025. Subsequently, a platform-neutral QR-based microsite was rolled out for iOS users on September 6, 2026. The app provides registered users with the facility to check liquor stock online, book their purchases and make digital payments. However, there is no provision for home delivery, and customers must collect their purchases from the concerned store after confirmation and OTP verification.

Transaction Data and Sales Statistics

According to the status note, the present Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government did not interfere with the functioning of the app, as it helped shorten long queues outside liquor shops and assisted in managing law and order issues. The transaction data provided in the note shows that the app and QR-based microsite recorded 3,629 transactions worth Rs 12.93 lakh between November 10, 2025, and March 31, 2026. From April 1, 2026, onwards, the platforms recorded 10,730 transactions worth Rs 29.90 lakh, taking the total to 14,359 transactions valued at Rs 42.83 lakh across the two periods.

The status note also provided details of the total value of liquor sold by DSIIDC during the corresponding financial periods. DSIIDC recorded liquor sales worth Rs 2,682.11 crore in the financial year 2025-26. In the financial year 2026-27, the corporation recorded liquor sales worth Rs 1,383.7 crore up to September 2026. The note outlined the app's development timeline, its operational features, the absence of a home-delivery facility, and the transaction and liquor sales figures under the two financial periods. (ANI)

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