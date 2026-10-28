BSX Stock Crashes To 4-Year Lows: Boston Scientific Sees Q4 Sales Declining, CEO Remains Confident In 'Long-Term Strategy'



The company lowered its full-year adjusted earnings outlook to $3.16 to $3.18 per share, down from $3.28 to $3.32 per share.

Q3 net sales rose 1.5% to $5.14 billion, exceeding Wall Street estimates of $5.04 billion, according to Fiscal Q4 net sales is expected to decline between 1% and 3% from a year earlier.

Shares of Boston Scientific (BSX) tumbled 8% on Wednesday and hit their lowest level since October 2022 earlier in the session after the medical device maker lowered its annual sales outlook and said it expects fourth-quarter revenue to decline.

BSX shares are on track for their fifth loss in six sessions.

Boston Scientific Cuts Q4 Sales Forecast

Boston Scientific said it expects fourth quarter (Q4) net sales to decline between 1% and 3% from a year earlier. For full year 2026, the company expects reported sales growth of about 4.25%, down from its previous forecast of 5.5% to 6.5%. Organic sales growth is projected at 3.75%, down from an earlier estimate of 5% to 6%.

The company also lowered its full-year adjusted earnings outlook to $3.16 to $3.18 per share, down from $3.28 to $3.32 per share.

Cybersecurity Attack To Disrupt FY 2026 Financial Performance

In August, Boston Scientific disclosed a cybersecurity incident that disrupted manufacturing, order processing, and shipments globally. The company subsequently warned that the disruptions would materially affect its 2026 financial performance, although it expected to recover some lost revenue as operations gradually resumed.

On Wednesday, CEO Mike Mahoney acknowledged the difficult year but said he remained“confident in our long-term strategy,” citing the company's product portfolio and pipeline of new technologies.

Meanwhile, Q3 net sales rose 1.5% to $5.14 billion, exceeding Wall Street estimates of $5.04 billion, according to Fiscal. Adjusted earnings per share slipped to $0.73 from $0.75 last year, but narrowly beat consensus estimates of $0.72 per share.

Retail Turns Bullish On BSX

Despite the slump, retail sentiment surrounding BSX on Stocktwits flipped to 'bullish' from 'bearish' over the past 24 hours, amid 'high' message volumes.

The stock has been under strong selling pressure so far this year, crashing more than 56%.

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