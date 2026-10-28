Pawan Khera Challenges PM Modi To Revert To Paper Ballots For Polls

Pawan Khera Challenges PM Modi Over Election Methodology

Congress leader Pawan Khera on Wednesday launched a scathing counterattack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, challenging him to back his electoral confidence by permanently reintroducing paper ballots for all major upcoming polls. In a post on X, Khera said that if PM Modi is confident that Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) do not dictate election outcomes, he should prove it through policy actions rather than rhetorical posts. "If Narendra Modi is so confident that EVMs have no bearing on election results, let him prove his confidence in the BJP's electoral prowess through action, not rhetoric," he said.

If Narendra Modi is so confident that EVMs have no bearing on election results, let him prove his confidence in the BJP's electoral prowess through action, not rhetoric. 1. Commit to conducting all Lok Sabha and upcoming Vidhan Sabha elections by ballot paper going forward. 2. Suspend SIR and restore the 13.3 crore voters illegally deleted from the electoral rolls. 3. Terminate Gyanesh Gupta. 4. Repeal the law that gives life long immunity to Gyanesh Gupta. Until Modi acts on these demands, his claims are nothing but hogwash - hollow words no one can take seriously. - Pawan Khera ಪವನ್ ಖೇರಾ (@Pawankhera) October 28, 2026

Khera's Four-Point Demand to the Central Government

Outlining a four-point demand, Khera urged the Central government to conduct all future Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections strictly using paper ballots, suspend the current voter verification system (SIR), restore 13.3 crore voters allegedly deleted from the electoral rolls, remove Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, and repeal the legislation granting statutory protections and immunity to election commission leadership. "Commit to conducting all Lok Sabha and upcoming Vidhan Sabha elections by ballot paper going forward, suspend SIR and restore the 13.3 crore voters illegally deleted from the electoral rolls, terminate Gyanesh Gupta, repeal the law that gives lifelong immunity to Gyanesh Gupta," he said.

PM Modi's Counter and MLC Election Results

The remarks came shortly after PM Modi took a jab at the Congress party. In a post on X, PM Modi said, "MLC elections in 28 seats across 4 big states – Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar and Karnataka. Elections were held using ballot papers. Guess how many seats Congress won?" MLC elections in 28 seats across 4 big states - Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar and Karnataka. Elections held using ballot papers. Guess how many seats Congress won? - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 28, 2026

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies recorded strong performances, including a 4-0 sweep by the NDA in the Karnataka Legislative Council polls. Meanwhile, the counting for MLC elections in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar and Karnataka is underway. (ANI)

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