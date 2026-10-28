The Mecca Pact Goes To Tehran. Can It Keep The Region Out Of Another War?

MENAFN - Asia Times) On Monday, the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement did something a defense treaty is not usually built to do. Its members went to Tehran to talk.

Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman, Pakistan's Field Marshal Asim Munir and Turkey's intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalın met President Masoud Pezeshkian and Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei.

The four sides agreed to continue their dialogue on regional peace and security. Iranian state television called it the first joint meeting of the four since Yemen's Houthis intensified attacks on Saudi Arabia.

The attacks did not pause for diplomacy. The same day, the Houthis claimed drone strikes on Saudi pipeline pumping stations and Riyadh's King Khalid airport. That is the real tension. Three countries that treat an attack on one as an attack on all are negotiating with Tehran while Iran-aligned forces hit one of them.

The timing is hard to ignore. The meeting came a day before Israelis voted and eight days before the US midterms. Israel's election left the country deadlocked, according to exit polls, with neither Benjamin Netanyahu nor Gadi Eisenkot near a majority.