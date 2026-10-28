Global Construction Pump Market Report 2026: Trends And Forecast To 2030 Capitalize On Smart, Energy-Efficient Pumps With Atlas Copco, Xylem, Ebara, Grundfos, And Flowserve

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Construction Pump Market Global Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global construction pump market is experiencing strong growth as infrastructure development, urban expansion, and industrial construction increase demand for efficient fluid-handling and dewatering equipment. The market is projected to grow from $7.17 billion in 2025 to $7.67 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. Historical growth has been supported by the limitations of manual material transfer at construction sites, increased road and bridge development, demand for reliable dewatering systems, and the expansion of industrial construction projects.

Looking ahead, the construction pump market is forecast to reach $10.09 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.1%. Growth is expected to be driven by rising investment in smart cities and large infrastructure projects, the adoption of automated construction equipment, and the increasing need for high-performance pumping systems. Expanding mining and tunneling activities will also contribute to market demand, particularly for durable pumps capable of operating in abrasive and demanding environments.

Key construction pump market trends include the adoption of energy-efficient and low-emission equipment, growing demand for high-capacity pumps, and increased use of portable and rental pumping solutions. Construction companies are also integrating smart monitoring and predictive maintenance technologies to improve equipment performance, minimize downtime, and reduce operating costs. Demand is rising for pumps engineered to handle concrete, slurry, solids, and other challenging materials encountered across construction, mining, excavation, and underground development projects.

Increasing construction activity remains a major catalyst for market expansion. Rapid urbanization is accelerating demand for residential buildings, commercial developments, transportation networks, utilities, and public infrastructure. Construction pumps play an important role in managing water accumulation, supporting fluid transfer, maintaining stable jobsite conditions, and helping projects progress efficiently. According to Eurostat, construction production in the euro area increased by 1% in June 2024 compared with June 2023, highlighting continued activity within a major regional construction market.

Product innovation is strengthening the outlook for the construction pump industry. Manufacturers are investing in technologies designed to improve reliability, energy efficiency, durability, and performance under difficult jobsite conditions. In March 2023, Atlas Copco AB launched the WEDA D95 electric submersible pump within its construction equipment portfolio. The pump incorporates wear deflector technology and is designed for dewatering and the handling of water containing solids in construction and mining environments. Its capabilities support continuous water removal in excavations, tunnels, underground construction sites, and other demanding applications.

Strategic acquisitions are also shaping the competitive landscape. In November 2025, US-based Brundage-Bone Concrete Pumping Inc. acquired Ireland-based C.G.A. Concrete Pumping Ltd. for an undisclosed amount. The transaction is intended to expand Brundage-Bone's geographic reach, enhance its service capabilities, and broaden its international customer base. The acquisition reflects the industry's focus on geographic expansion and stronger service coverage within the concrete pumping segment.

Asia-Pacific was the largest construction pump market region in 2025 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Product Type: Centrifugal Pumps; Positive Displacement Pumps; Submersible Pumps; Vacuum Pumps; Diaphragm Pumps; Other Product Types

2) By Power: Below One Hundred Horsepower; One Hundred To Five Hundred Horsepower; Above Five Hundred Horsepower

3) By Power Source: Electric; Diesel; Other Power Sources

4) By Capacity: Below One Thousand Gallons Per Minute; One Thousand To Two Thousand Gallons Per Minute; Two Thousand To Three Thousand Gallons Per Minute; Above Three Thousand Gallons Per Minute

5) By End Use: Construction Contractors; Infrastructure Developers; Mining And Industrial Construction; Rental Companies; Engineering Procurement And Construction Firms

Subsegments:

1) By Centrifugal Pumps: Single Stage Centrifugal Pumps; Multistage Centrifugal Pumps; Horizontal Centrifugal Pumps; Vertical Centrifugal Pumps

2) By Positive Displacement Pumps: Piston Pumps; Plunger Pumps; Rotary Pumps; Screw Pumps

3) By Submersible Pumps: Dewatering Submersible Pumps; Sewage Submersible Pumps; Slurry Submersible Pumps; Borewell Submersible Pumps

4) By Vacuum Pumps: Dry Vacuum Pumps; Liquid Ring Vacuum Pumps; Rotary Vane Vacuum Pumps; Turbomolecular Vacuum Pumps

5) By Diaphragm Pumps: Air Operated Diaphragm Pumps; Electric Diaphragm Pumps; Hydraulic Diaphragm Pumps; Double Diaphragm Pumps

6) By Other Product Types: Gear Pumps; Jet Pumps; Peristaltic Pumps; Progressive Cavity Pumps

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

