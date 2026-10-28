South & Central America DNA Plasmid Manufacturing Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2021 - 2031 Gene Therapies And Mrna Vaccines Drive 15.8% CAGR To US$48.8 Million

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lower production costs, digital twins, machine learning, and real-time analytics improve yield, reduce batch failures, and speed time-to-release.

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "South & Central America DNA Plasmid Manufacturing Market Size and Forecast (2021 - 2031), Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The South & Central America DNA plasmid manufacturing market is projected to reach US$ 48.8 million by 2031, rising from US$ 17.5 million in 2024. According to the report, the market is expected to record a CAGR of 15.8% from 2025 to 2031, supported by biotechnology investment, expanding pharmaceutical production, and growing demand for advanced therapies.

Brazil, Argentina, and the Rest of South & Central America represent the principal geographic segments covered in the report. Regional market growth is being driven by increased use of plasmid DNA in cell and gene therapy, DNA vaccines, immunotherapy, mRNA vaccine production, and other biopharmaceutical applications. Public and private funding for personalized medicine and CAR-T cell therapy is also strengthening demand for high-quality plasmid DNA and specialized manufacturing services.

Brazil held the largest regional market share in 2024, reflecting its established biotechnology infrastructure, growing research and development activity, and government support for domestic vaccine production. Initiatives focused on local mRNA vaccine manufacturing are creating additional opportunities for GMP Grade plasmid DNA suppliers. The Southeast region, particularly Sao Paulo, remains a major center for pharmaceutical and biotechnology operations, supported by GMP-certified manufacturing facilities, research institutions, and favorable regulatory policies.

Argentina is also emerging as an important market as biopharmaceutical startups expand their work in gene therapy and related therapeutic areas. Across the region, competitive production costs compared with North America and Europe are increasing South & Central America's appeal as a location for domestic and international plasmid DNA manufacturing.

Market Segmentation Highlights



Product Type: The market is segmented into GMP Grade and R&D Grade plasmid DNA. GMP Grade accounted for the largest share in 2024 due to its importance in regulated clinical and commercial applications.

Application: Key applications include Cell and Gene Therapy, DNA Vaccines, Immunotherapy, and Others. Cell and Gene Therapy led the market in 2024 as development pipelines and advanced therapy programs expanded. End User: The market includes Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, CROs and CDMOs, and Others. Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies represented the dominant end-user segment in 2024.

Digital Manufacturing Supports Market Expansion

Digital twins, machine learning, and real-time data analytics are reshaping plasmid DNA manufacturing across process development, fermentation, purification, quality control, and release. These technologies support predictive and adaptive production strategies, helping manufacturers improve yields, reduce batch failures, accelerate time-to-release, and maintain compliance with GMP requirements.

Digital twins enable continuous process simulation, monitoring, and optimization, while machine learning identifies manufacturing patterns and potential production risks. Integrated bioprocessing platforms are becoming increasingly relevant as manufacturers scale output for gene therapies, mRNA vaccines, and DNA-based therapeutics. Sartorius, for example, provides bioprocessing technologies that incorporate machine learning capabilities to monitor and control fermentation and purification processes in real-time.

Regional Pharmaceutical Activity

Broader investment in pharmaceutical manufacturing continues to reinforce the region's life sciences ecosystem. In January 2025, Spektus Pharma and Recipharm announced a collaboration to develop and supply Central Nervous System products using Spektus Pharma's Flexitab oral drug delivery platform. The partnership includes plans for flexible, breakable extended-release tablets intended for global markets, including Brazil. Although focused on oral drug delivery, the collaboration reflects the increasing international interest in Brazil's pharmaceutical capabilities and commercial potential.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent companies identified in the report include Charles River Laboratories International Inc, Catalent Inc, WuXi Biologics Inc, Sartorius AG, GenScript Biotech Corporation, Takara Bio Inc, AGC Biologics AS, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., SK pharmteco Inc, and Creative Biogene. Market participants are pursuing capacity expansion, product innovation, strategic partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their regional positions and address rising demand for scalable plasmid DNA manufacturing.

The market outlook remains positive as South & Central America advances its biotechnology capabilities, increases investment in advanced therapies, and expands vaccine and biopharmaceutical manufacturing. Brazil is expected to retain its leading position, while Argentina and other regional markets create new opportunities for plasmid DNA manufacturers, CROs, CDMOs, and technology providers through 2031.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Report Guidance

1.2 Market Segmentation

2. Executive Summary

2.1 Key Insights

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Secondary Research

3.2 Primary Research

3.2.1 Hypothesis formulation:

3.2.2 Macroeconomic factor analysis:

3.2.3 Developing base number:

3.2.4 Data Triangulation:

3.2.5 Country-level data:

4. South & Central America DNA Plasmid Manufacturing Market - Key Market Dynamics

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Market Opportunities

4.4 Future Trends

4.5 Impact of Drivers and Restraints:

5. DNA Plasmid Manufacturing Market - South & Central America Market Analysis

5.1 South & Central America DNA Plasmid Manufacturing Market Revenue (US$ Million), 2024 - 2031

5.2 South & Central America DNA Plasmid Manufacturing Market Forecast and Analysis

6. South & Central America DNA Plasmid Manufacturing Market Revenue Analysis - by Product Type

6.1 GMP Grade

6.1.1 Overview

6.1.2 GMP Grade: South & Central America DNA Plasmid Manufacturing Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

6.2 R&D grade

6.2.1 Overview

6.2.2 R&D grade: South & Central America DNA Plasmid Manufacturing Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

7. South & Central America DNA Plasmid Manufacturing Market Revenue Analysis - by Application

7.1 Cell and Gene Therapy

7.1.1 Overview

7.1.2 Cell and Gene Therapy: South & Central America DNA Plasmid Manufacturing Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

7.2 DNA Vaccines

7.2.1 Overview

7.2.2 DNA Vaccines: South & Central America DNA Plasmid Manufacturing Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

7.3 Immunotherapy

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Immunotherapy: South & Central America DNA Plasmid Manufacturing Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

7.4 Others

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Others: South & Central America DNA Plasmid Manufacturing Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8. South & Central America DNA Plasmid Manufacturing Market Revenue Analysis - by End User

8.1 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

8.1.1 Overview

8.1.2 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies: South & Central America DNA Plasmid Manufacturing Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.2 CROs and CDMOs

8.2.1 Overview

8.2.2 CROs and CDMOs: South & Central America DNA Plasmid Manufacturing Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

8.3 Others

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Others: South & Central America DNA Plasmid Manufacturing Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9. South & Central America DNA Plasmid Manufacturing Market - Country Analysis

9.1 South & Central America

9.1.1 South & Central America DNA Plasmid Manufacturing Market Revenue and Forecast and Analysis - by Country

9.1.2 Brazil: South & Central America DNA Plasmid Manufacturing Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.1.2.1 Brazil: South & Central America DNA Plasmid Manufacturing Market Share - by Product Type

9.1.2.2 Brazil: South & Central America DNA Plasmid Manufacturing Market Share - by Application

9.1.2.3 Brazil: South & Central America DNA Plasmid Manufacturing Market Share - by End User

9.1.3 Argentina: South & Central America DNA Plasmid Manufacturing Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.1.3.1 Argentina: South & Central America DNA Plasmid Manufacturing Market Share - by Product Type

9.1.3.2 Argentina: South & Central America DNA Plasmid Manufacturing Market Share - by Application

9.1.3.3 Argentina: South & Central America DNA Plasmid Manufacturing Market Share - by End User

9.1.4 Rest of South & Central America: South & Central America DNA Plasmid Manufacturing Market - Revenue and Forecast, 2021 - 2031 (US$ Million)

9.1.4.1 Rest of South & Central America: South & Central America DNA Plasmid Manufacturing Market Share - by Product Type

9.1.4.2 Rest of South & Central America: South & Central America DNA Plasmid Manufacturing Market Share - by Application

9.1.4.3 Rest of South & Central America: South & Central America DNA Plasmid Manufacturing Market Share - by End User

10. Competitive Landscape

10.1 Heat Map Analysis by Key Players

10.2 Company Positioning & Concentration

11. Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 New Product Development

11.3 Merger and Acquisition

11.4 Other Strategic Developments

12. Company Profiles

12.1 Charles River Laboratories International Inc

12.1.1 Key Facts

12.1.2 Business Description

12.1.3 Products and Services

12.1.4 Financial Overview

12.1.5 SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Key Developments

12.2 Catalent Inc

12.2.1 Key Facts

12.2.2 Business Description

12.2.3 Products and Services

12.2.4 Financial Overview

12.2.5 SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Key Developments

12.3 WuXi Biologics Inc

12.3.1 Key Facts

12.3.2 Business Description

12.3.3 Products and Services

12.3.4 Financial Overview

12.3.5 SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Key Developments

12.4 Sartorius AG

12.4.1 Key Facts

12.4.2 Business Description

12.4.3 Products and Services

12.4.4 Financial Overview

12.4.5 SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Key Developments

12.5 GenScript Biotech Corporation

12.5.1 Key Facts

12.5.2 Business Description

12.5.3 Products and Services

12.5.4 Financial Overview

12.5.5 SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Key Developments

12.6 Takara Bio Inc

12.6.1 Key Facts

12.6.2 Business Description

12.6.3 Products and Services

12.6.4 Financial Overview

12.6.5 SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Key Developments

12.7 AGC Biologics AS

12.7.1 Key Facts

12.7.2 Business Description

12.7.3 Products and Services

12.7.4 Financial Overview

12.7.5 SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Key Developments

12.8 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

12.8.1 Key Facts

12.8.2 Business Description

12.8.3 Products and Services

12.8.4 Financial Overview

12.8.5 SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Key Developments

12.9 SK pharmteco Inc

12.9.1 Key Facts

12.9.2 Business Description

12.9.3 Products and Services

12.9.4 Financial Overview

12.9.5 SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Key Developments

12.10 Creative Biogene

12.10.1 Key Facts

12.10.2 Business Description

12.10.3 Products and Services

12.10.4 Financial Overview

12.10.5 SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Key Developments

13. Appendix

13.1 About the Analyst

List of Tables [16]

List of Figures [21]

Companies

The List of Companies - South & Central America DNA Plasmid Manufacturing Market

Charles River Laboratories International Inc

Catalent Inc

WuXi Biologics Inc

Sartorius AG

GenScript Biotech Corporation

Takara Bio Inc

AGC Biologics AS

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

SK pharmteco Inc

Creative Biogene

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