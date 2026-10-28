Aiden Avtgis Announces New Coordinated Real Estate Investor Service Through Avtgis & Associates In Northeast Ohio

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cleveland-based team introduces a consolidated service for out-of-state investors, connecting acquisitions, renovations, inspections and property management through one local point of coordination.

CLEVELAND, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avtgis & Associates, the Northeast Ohio real estate team led by founder Aiden Avtgis, today announced the introduction of a consolidated investor-support service designed for out-of-state buyers seeking local coordination from property acquisition through renovation and management. Buying an investment property from another state can look simple on paper. Find the property, run the numbers, make an offer. The harder part often starts after the contract is signed.









For investors who are not physically in the market, one property can mean coordinating a realtor, contractor, inspector, project manager, property manager, attorney and title company - all while trying to make decisions from hundreds or thousands of miles away.

The newly introduced coordinated service is designed to help Avtgis & Associates close that gap.

The new service brings the team's existing capabilities into one defined offering for residential investors. Instead of stopping at the transaction, Avtgis & Associates will coordinate the major pieces that follow it: acquisitions, negotiation, renovations through Avtgis & Associates Contracting, inspections, project management, property management and related closing resources. Real estate transactions are handled through its licensed real estate professionals.

The idea came from a problem Avtgis kept seeing with out-of-state clients. Avtgis also said he was tired of seeing investors get screwed over by wholesalers who disappeared after the deal, leaving buyers to deal with the problems that came next.

“Early on, I watched investors hire a realtor, a contractor, a property manager and an inspector who barely communicated with each other,” Avtgis said.“Then if something went wrong, everybody pointed in a different direction. I didn't want our clients to have to manage that from another state.”

Over time, Avtgis began bringing more of the process under one team. That included launching Avtgis & Associates Contracting, giving the company a direct role in renovation and project execution rather than simply handing a client off once a property closed.

The approach is intentionally hands-on. An investor evaluating a Cleveland-area property may need a local opinion on the block, repair scope, contractor pricing, rental readiness, inspection issues or timing before deciding whether a deal still makes sense. Those are difficult questions to answer from a spreadsheet alone.

Avtgis & Associates positions its team as the local layer between the investor and those day-to-day decisions.

“Control the variables you can,” Avtgis said.“A lot of money gets lost in the gaps between vendors, not because the deal was bad. Speed and communication matter, and being the person who answers the phone when something comes up matters too.”

The model has developed alongside the team's transaction volume. Avtgis & Associates reports approximately $50 million in closed real estate transactions and has grown from a founder-led operation into a five-agent team. Avtgis has also earned RE/MAX Chairman's Club recognition, multiple President's Sales Club awards and a No. 3 ranking in Ohio by transaction count.

Those milestones gave the team more volume, but they also exposed the operational weak points that can show up after a purchase.

A renovation can fall behind because one vendor is waiting on another. An inspection item can become more expensive when communication is slow. A property manager may inherit a project without full context on what was repaired or why. For an investor sitting in another state, each handoff adds another place where information can get lost.

Avtgis said the company's answer has been to reduce the number of disconnected handoffs.

That does not mean every investment is hands-off or every problem disappears. The company's focus is narrower: create one coordinated local operation with visibility into the property from acquisition through renovation and management, so the investor is not left assembling a team from scratch after each purchase.

The newly introduced offering formalizes that coordinated approach for clients looking for turnkey and flip opportunities across Cleveland and Northeast Ohio.

The company's growth plan is also built around that same structure. Avtgis & Associates intends to add agents while expanding Avtgis & Associates Contracting into a broader full-service renovation operation. Longer term, the company is evaluating how the same model could be applied in other cash-flow-focused Midwest markets.

Avtgis also plans to develop an education and mentorship platform based on the systems his team has built through transactions, renovations and investor work.

For now, the immediate focus remains execution in Northeast Ohio.

Scaling the company has required a shift in how Avtgis works day to day. What began as a model where he personally handled nearly every detail now requires repeatable systems, agent training and clearer ownership across the team.

“That was a big change for me,” Avtgis said.“You can do a lot yourself when you're small. Once you grow, you have to build a process that works even when you're not the person touching every part of the deal.”

That coordinated process now forms the basis of the newly announced service.

In a market where investors can discover properties, analyze rents and review comparable sales online, Avtgis sees the harder-to-replicate advantage as reliable local execution. A remote buyer can access more information than ever, but they still need someone on the ground when a contractor misses a deadline, an inspection changes the scope or a property needs a decision made quickly.

The new offering builds around that reality.

“The track record matters more than the pitch,” Avtgis said.“If you're asking someone to trust you with a property while they're in another state, they need to know there's actually a team here that can handle what comes next.”

As the company introduces the service, Avtgis said the goal is not to add services simply to appear larger. It is to keep removing the points of friction he first saw when working with remote investors: too many vendors, too many handoffs and too little accountability.

For out-of-state buyers looking at Northeast Ohio, the newly announced service is intended to make Avtgis & Associates more than the team that finds the property. The goal is to have a local team in place when the work begins.









About Avtgis & Associates

Avtgis & Associates is a real estate team at RE/MAX Infinity serving in-state and out-of-state investors across Cleveland and Northeast Ohio. The company focuses on residential turnkey and flip properties and coordinates acquisitions, negotiation, contracting through Avtgis & Associates Contracting, project management, inspections, property management, title and related services. The five-agent team reports approximately $50 million in closed real estate transactions.

Aiden Avtgis

Avtgis & Associates

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avtgis.co

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