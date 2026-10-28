Dominican Republic Construction Market Size, Share, Trends, And Growth Forecasts, 2026-2031 Vision 2030 And Tourism Drive 6.58% CAGR And USD 57.08 Billion Opportunity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Target tourism-led mixed-use projects, urban housing and renovations; faster permits, premium rents and public infrastructure programs enhance ROI potential.

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Dominican Republic Construction - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Dominican Republic construction market size is projected to increase from USD 38.95 billion in 2025 to USD 41.51 billion in 2026. By 2031, the market is forecast to reach USD 57.08 billion, expanding at a 6.58% CAGR during 2026-2031. Growth is being supported by large-scale infrastructure investment, tourism-led development, urban housing demand, and continued expansion across free-trade zones.

National Infrastructure Development Under Vision 2030

The Vision 2030 roadmap is advancing one of the country's largest public works programs, with investment directed toward highways, urban rail networks, airports, energy systems, and public transportation. Major projects under execution include the USD 421 million PLANACOVIAL road package and the USD 250 million Santo Domingo Metro Line 2C.

Faster permit processing is also improving project delivery. Approval timelines have declined from approximately 206 days to as few as 60 days, enabling contractors and developers to move more quickly from planning to ground-breaking. New rail and cable-propelled transit systems also support national climate objectives by reducing congestion and urban emissions. These initiatives position infrastructure as a central growth driver for the Dominican Republic construction market through 2031.

Tourism Fuels Hospitality and Mixed-Use Construction

Tourism investment continues to generate demand for resorts, branded residences, retail destinations, and supporting infrastructure. Miches has attracted confirmed developments from Wyndham, Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt, while a Four Seasons property is scheduled for 2026. These projects demonstrate sustained international confidence in the Dominican Republic's hospitality sector.

Transportation upgrades are helping visitor capacity keep pace with the expanding room supply. The USD 67.5 million Cabo Rojo Airport runway and RD $300 million, equivalent to approximately USD 5.3 million, in highway improvements are expected to enhance access between airports and coastal destinations. As a result, tourism-related construction extends beyond hotels to include retail promenades, utilities, conference facilities, residences, and local transportation links.

High Interest Rates Create Financing Challenges

Elevated policy rates are increasing construction borrowing costs, particularly for small and midsize residential developers that depend on bank financing. Some developers are postponing projects, reducing project scale, or adjusting floor-area ratios to preserve margins. Commercial developments and middle-income housing remain especially exposed until monetary conditions ease.

Higher borrowing costs are also affecting first-time homebuyers and weakening presales, which often provide funding during early construction phases. Public-private partnership structures may offset part of this pressure for infrastructure projects, but privately financed developments continue to face tighter credit conditions.

Additional market factors include rising housing demand supported by remittances and urban middle-class growth, near-shoring investment, and free-trade-zone expansion. Skilled-labor shortages caused by emigration and competition from informal employment remain a constraint for contractors.

Residential and Commercial Segment Performance

Residential construction accounted for 33.42% of the Dominican Republic construction market in 2025. Demand is supported by remittance-funded homebuilding, government social-housing programs, and continued migration into Santo Domingo and Santiago. Strong apartment absorption and low vacancy rates are maintaining investor interest, while modular construction projects are gaining visibility as regulatory processes evolve.

Commercial construction is forecast to record a 7.92% CAGR, driven by hotel development and free-trade-zone leasing activity. Hospitality groups are increasingly combining hotels with branded residences, retail promenades, and conference centers, expanding project value and diversifying revenue. Tourism-related construction spending is projected to exceed USD 10.74 billion by 2031. Grupo Puntacana's planned USD 70 million project in Puerto Plata illustrates the scale of ongoing capital commitments.

New Construction Leads as Renovation Demand Accelerates

New construction represented 61.69% of total expenditure in 2025, supported by greenfield highways, airports, and solar energy projects. Access to government land and multilateral co-lending is helping reduce project and payment risks. However, materials inflation is encouraging owners to secure lump-sum contracts earlier, transferring more contingency risk to contractors.

Renovation activity is expected to grow at a 6.08% CAGR as hotel operators modernize older resorts to meet international brand standards. Office landlords in Santo Domingo are also upgrading properties with digital systems, flexible-workspace facilities, and LEED improvements. For local contractors, renovation projects can provide steadier demand and lower bonding requirements than major public infrastructure developments.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 National infrastructure build-out under Dominican Republic Vision 2030

4.2.2 Tourism-led boom in hospitality & mixed-use projects

4.2.3 Rising housing demand fuelled by remittances & urban middle-class growth

4.2.4 Near-shoring & Free-Trade-Zone expansions spurring industrial facilities

4.2.5 Utility-scale renewable-energy pipeline (solar, wind)

4.2.6 Public-Private-Partnership Law 47-20 unlocking long-tenor financing

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Elevated interest-rate environment inflating borrowing costs

4.3.2 Volatile import prices for steel, cement & fuels

4.3.3 Protracted land-titling & cadastral disputes delaying projects

4.3.4 Skilled-labour shortages due to emigration & informal sector pull

4.4 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.4.1 Overview

4.4.2 Real Estate Developers and Contractors - Key Quantitative and Qualitative Insights

4.4.3 Architectural and Engineering Companies - Key Quantitative and Qualitative Insights

4.4.4 Building Material and Equipment Companies - Key Quantitative and Qualitative Insights

4.5 Government Initiatives & Vision

4.6 Regulatory Landscape

4.7 Technological Outlook

4.8 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.8.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.8.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.8.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.8.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.8.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.9 Pricing (Construction Materials) and Construction Cost (Materials, Labour, Equipment) Analysis

4.10 Comparison of Key Industry Metrics of the Dominican Republic with Other Countries

4.11 Key Upcoming/Ongoing Projects (with a focus on Mega Projects)

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts (Values, In USD Billion)

5.1 By Sector

5.1.1 Residential

5.1.1.1 Apartments/Condominiums

5.1.1.2 Villas/Landed Houses

5.1.2 Commercial

5.1.2.1 Office

5.1.2.2 Retail

5.1.2.3 Industrial and Logistics

5.1.2.4 Others

5.1.3 Infrastructure

5.1.3.1 Transportation Infrastructure (Roadways, Railways, Airways, others)

5.1.3.2 Energy & Utilities

5.1.3.3 Others

5.2 By Construction Type

5.2.1 New Construction

5.2.2 Renovation

5.3 By Construction Method

5.3.1 Conventional On-Site

5.3.2 Modern Methods of Construction (Prefabricated, Modular, etc)

5.4 By Investment Source

5.4.1 Public

5.4.2 Private

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Constructora Rizek y Asociados SRL

6.4.2 Noval SRL

6.4.3 Contratistas Civiles y Mecanicos SA (Cocime)

6.4.4 Metro Country Club SA

6.4.5 Paredes y Asociados Constructora C. por A.

6.4.6 Constructora Samredo SA

6.4.7 Moya Supervisiones y Construcciones SA

6.4.8 Therrestra SAS

6.4.9 Abi Karram Morilla Ingenieros Arquitectos SA

6.4.10 Consorcio Odebrecht-Tecnimont-Estrella

6.4.11 Constructora Estrella SA

6.4.12 Grupo Puntacana Construction

6.4.13 Ingeniera Gonzalez SAS

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 White-space & Unmet-Need Assessment

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900