North America Roadside Safety Barriers Construction Market Size, Share, Trends, And Growth Forecasts, 2026-2031 IIJA Funding And MASH Compliance Accelerate Retrofit Demand

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Federal funding and MASH mandates accelerate barrier upgrades, while modular, reusable and corrosion-resistant systems help reduce lifecycle and maintenance costs.

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "North America Roadside Safety Barriers Construction - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America roadside safety barriers construction market is projected to increase from USD 2.69 billion in 2025 to USD 2.81 billion in 2026 before reaching USD 3.48 billion by 2031. The market is expected to register a compound annual growth rate of 4.34% from 2026 to 2031. Growth is being supported by federal infrastructure funding, mandatory safety compliance deadlines, highway rehabilitation projects, and increased investment in high-crash corridors across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Federal Highway Funding Accelerates Safety Barrier Installations

Record federal transportation spending remains a major driver of the North America roadside safety barriers construction market. The Highway Safety Improvement Program budget is expected to rise to USD 3.49 billion in fiscal 2026, while the Bridge Formula Program provides USD 5.5 billion annually. These programs are enabling states to advance guardrail, median barrier, bridge parapet, and roadside protection projects that previously lacked sufficient funding.

Recent projects demonstrate the scale of this investment. California completed a USD 33.2 million barrier upgrade on State Route 49 in January 2026 and installed 28 miles of cable median barriers along Interstate 80 in 2025. Pennsylvania's USD 259 million Interstate 80/Interstate 99 interchange project incorporates higher-containment MASH Test Level 4 systems and is primarily supported by Bipartisan Infrastructure Law formula grants. Additional funding directed toward Utah's US-6 and multiple Midwest corridors is expected to maintain strong workloads for barrier manufacturers, fabricators, and installation contractors.

MASH Compliance Drives Replacement and Retrofit Demand

The transition from the National Cooperative Highway Research Program 350 standard to MASH 2016 is accelerating the replacement and retrofit of roadside hardware that no longer satisfies current crash-test requirements. Most states face a compliance deadline of December 31, 2026, creating tighter procurement and construction schedules.

Caltrans, for example, has prohibited legacy Type K portable barriers on projects advertised after the deadline. Certification constraints are especially evident in the high-tension cable barrier segment. By late 2025, only one supplier had secured full MASH 16 Test Level 4 approval for installations on both flat ground and 4:1 slopes. Limited availability of certified systems is making it more difficult for contractors to obtain compliant inventory, while equipment rental companies are retiring substantial quantities of outdated barrier stock. These conditions are generating near-term demand above historical levels.

Approval Processes Create Deployment Challenges

Lengthy state transportation agency approvals remain a significant constraint on roadside barrier deployment. New systems must undergo crash testing, independent laboratory assessments, engineering reviews, and jurisdiction-specific evaluations. The process can take 12 to 18 months, with manufacturers often required to complete additional testing and documentation for individual states.

The cable barrier segment illustrates this challenge. Only four approved suppliers were active in the market by 2025, and each had to address varying requirements for materials, splices, and post-spacing. Contractors that secure project awards before obtaining local product approval may encounter costly delays. Transportation agencies can also experience budget backlogs while waiting for compliant roadside safety hardware.

Other important market factors include state safety programs prioritizing high-crash corridors, ongoing interstate rehabilitation and widening projects, and rising steel and installation costs that are increasing total project budgets.

Metal Guardrails Lead as Cable Systems Gain Momentum

Metal guardrails represented 48.3% of the North America roadside safety barriers construction market in 2025. They remain widely used on rural highways, particularly where available right-of-way is limited. Cable barrier systems are forecast to record 4.91% annual growth through 2031, supported by rapid installation and strong performance in preventing crossover collisions.

Gibraltar installed 432,960 feet of cable barrier in Alberta within 45 days, highlighting the technology's suitability for agencies seeking fast deployment on high-traffic routes. Louisiana and Indiana have reported reductions of up to 100% in fatal crossover incidents following cable system installations, encouraging other transportation departments to adopt similar solutions.

Concrete barriers remain important for bridge parapets and urban medians where minimal deflection is required. Crash cushions and impact attenuators are also evolving, with modular and reusable systems helping agencies reduce life-cycle costs. Portable steel products such as HighwayGuardT are further expanding the range of applications for temporary and permanent roadside protection.

Alternative Materials Create New Growth Opportunities

Steel held 57.6% of the roadside barrier materials market in 2025, supported by its extensive use in W-beam, Thrie-beam, and cable systems. However, plastic and composite alternatives are projected to grow at an annual rate of 5.10% through 2031, exceeding overall market growth.

Field trials indicate that fiber-reinforced polymer posts can improve corrosion resistance and lower routine maintenance expenses. Emerging systems also include an Internet-of-Things-enabled expanded polystyrene concrete hybrid that is 30% lighter than conventional concrete and can provide real-time impact notifications to maintenance teams.

Higher steel prices and zinc-galvanizing surcharges are prompting transportation agencies to evaluate total ownership costs more closely. UC Davis research indicates that concrete barriers can reach cost parity with steel systems after approximately 15 years when maintenance costs are included. Continued innovation in high-density polyethylene crash cushions, adjustable energy-absorption technologies, recycled materials, and composite systems could gradually reduce the market's dependence on conventional metal-based products through 2031.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Insights and Dynamics

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 IIJA-funded highway programs accelerating guardrail, median barrier, and bridge parapet installations

4.2.2 Mandatory MASH compliance deadlines driving large-scale replacement of legacy roadside hardware

4.2.3 State DOT safety programs prioritizing high-crash corridors increasing barrier deployment volumes

4.2.4 Ongoing interstate rehabilitation and widening projects expanding median and roadside barrier demand

4.2.5 Work-zone safety regulations across US and Canada sustaining temporary barrier usage in roadworks

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Lengthy state DOT approvals and certification processes delaying barrier system deployment

4.3.2 High steel prices and installation costs increasing total project budgets for barrier systems

4.3.3 Logistics and contractor capacity constraints slowing execution of large-scale replacement programs

4.4 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Government Initiatives & Road Safety Programs

4.6 Regulatory Landscape

4.7 Technological Developments

4.8 Porter's Five Forces

4.8.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.8.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.8.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.8.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.8.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.9 Pricing Analysis

4.10 Supply-Demand Gap Analysis

4.10.1 Overview of Local Supply (Production and Key Players)

4.10.2 Overview of Market Demand (Projects and Usage)

4.10.3 Role of Imports in Meeting Demand

4.10.4 Overall Supply-Demand Gap Assessment

4.11 Key Projects & Infrastructure Pipeline

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts (Value, USD)

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Metal Guardrails (W-beam, Thrie-beam)

5.1.2 Concrete Barriers (Jersey, F-shape)

5.1.3 Cable Barrier Systems

5.1.4 Crash Cushions & Impact Attenuators

5.1.5 Others (Motorcyclist protection systems, hybrid/specialty barriers, emerging safety solutions)

5.2 By Material

5.2.1 Steel

5.2.2 Concrete

5.2.3 Plastic & Composite

5.2.4 Others (Aluminum, rubber-based materials, composite blends, recycled materials)

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Highways & Expressways

5.3.2 Urban Roads & Streets

5.3.3 Bridges & Flyovers

5.3.4 Others (Rural roads, industrial/private roads, parking areas, tunnels, temporary traffic zones)

5.4 By Installation Type

5.4.1 New Installation

5.4.2 Renovation / Retrofit / Repair

5.5 By Country

5.5.1 United States

5.5.2 Canada

5.5.3 Mexico

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)

6.3.1 Valtir, LLC

6.3.2 Valmont Industries

6.3.3 Lindsay Corporation (Barrier Systems)

6.3.4 Hill & Smith Inc.

6.3.5 Gregory Highway (Gregory Industries)

6.3.6 Nucor (Marion Steel/rail)

6.3.7 Gibraltar Industries

6.3.8 Road Systems Inc.

6.3.9 TrafFix Devices Inc.

6.3.10 RoadSafe Traffic Systems

6.3.11 Hubbell Power Systems

6.3.12 RS Technologies Inc.

6.3.13 Barrier1 Systems

6.3.14 Highway Baricades and Services, LLC.

6.3.15 Highway Care USA

6.3.16 San Bar Construction Corp.

6.3.17 OSCO Safety

6.3.18 Ramudden-Stinson

6.3.19 Transpo Industries

6.3.20 48 Barriers

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 White-space & Unmet-Need Assessment

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