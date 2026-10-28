Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) - Global Strategic Business Report: Capitalize On 15.4% CAGR To US$2.2 Billion By 2032 As Textron, Elbit Systems, Teledyne Technologies And Liquid Robotics Accelerate

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global unmanned surface vehicle (USV) market was valued at an estimated US$803.4 million in 2025 and is projected to reach US$2.2 billion by 2032. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.4% during the 2025-2032 forecast period. The market report examines major growth drivers, emerging technology trends, application opportunities, competitive developments, and regional forecasts to support strategic business decisions.

Technology Advancements Expanding USV Capabilities

Innovation in artificial intelligence, machine learning, autonomous navigation, and mission-control systems is accelerating the adoption of unmanned surface vehicles. These technologies support obstacle avoidance, route optimization, adaptive mission planning, and operations with reduced human intervention. Advanced sonar, LiDAR, radar, imaging equipment, and other sensor technologies are also improving the ability of USVs to detect, classify, and monitor objects above and below the water's surface.

Progress in battery systems, propulsion technologies, and energy management is extending mission range and endurance. At the same time, satellite communications, 5G connectivity, and secure data links are improving communication between vessels and control centers. These developments are enabling longer and more complex missions in remote, hazardous, and operationally demanding maritime environments.

Defense, Commercial and Environmental Applications

Defense and maritime security remain important areas of deployment. USVs are increasingly used for surveillance, reconnaissance, patrol, intelligence gathering, and mine countermeasure operations, reducing personnel exposure in hostile environments. Rising concerns surrounding piracy, smuggling, territorial security, and critical maritime infrastructure are supporting demand for persistent autonomous monitoring capabilities.

Commercial applications are also expanding across offshore energy, oceanographic research, environmental monitoring, hydrographic surveying, port security, and search and rescue. Oil and gas operators use USVs for pipeline inspections, offshore platform monitoring, and environmental assessments. Research institutions and government agencies deploy the systems for seabed mapping, marine ecosystem analysis, pollution monitoring, and data collection. Additional opportunities are emerging in autonomous cargo transportation and connected port operations.

Unmanned Surface Vehicle Market Growth Drivers

Market expansion is being supported by increased maritime security spending, rapid advances in autonomous systems, and demand for safer, more cost-efficient offshore operations. Compared with conventional crewed missions, USVs can reduce operational risk, personnel requirements, and long-term deployment costs. Growing emphasis on marine conservation, sustainability, and real-time environmental intelligence is creating further opportunities for USV manufacturers, sensor suppliers, communication technology providers, and systems integrators.

Report Scope

The report analyzes the unmanned surface vehicle market by value in US dollars and covers the following segments and geographic markets:



Type: Autonomous surface vehicles and remotely operated surface vehicles.

System: Propulsion, payload, communication, chassis, navigation, guidance and control, and electronic component systems.

Application: Defense and commercial applications. Geography: United States, Canada, Japan, China, France, Germany, Italy, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World.

Key Market Insights



The autonomous surface vehicle segment is forecast to reach US$1.6 billion by 2032, advancing at a CAGR of 17.1%.

The remotely operated surface vehicle segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.0% over the analysis period.

The U.S. unmanned surface vehicle market was valued at an estimated US$238.3 million in 2025.

China is forecast to reach US$372.3 million by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 14.5%. The report also evaluates growth trends in Japan, Canada, Germany, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and other international markets.

Strategic Benefits of the Report



Independent annual sales analysis and market forecasts from 2025 through 2032.

Detailed evaluation of major USV market segments, applications, systems, and geographic regions.

Assessment of competitive positioning and the presence of leading companies across key markets.

Analysis of technology trends, market drivers, restraints, and emerging revenue opportunities.

Actionable intelligence supporting investment planning, product development, market entry, and competitive strategy. Complimentary report updates for one year to reflect significant market developments.

Key Questions Addressed



How will the global unmanned surface vehicle market evolve through 2032?

Which technology, security, environmental, and commercial factors are driving market growth?

Which USV types, systems, and applications are expected to record the strongest expansion?

How will regional market positions change during the forecast period? Which companies are influencing the competitive landscape, and what opportunities are available to market participants?

Companies Featured



5g International, Inc.

Asv Global

Atlas Elektronik GmbH

ECA Group

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Liquid Robotics, Inc.

Maritime Tactical Systems, Inc.

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

SeaRobotics Corporation

Teledyne Technologies Inc. Textron Inc.

Domain Expert Insights

The market report incorporates perspectives from specialists across enterprise, industry, academia, and government. Insights are consolidated from multilingual multimedia sources, including text, voice, and image-based content, to deliver comprehensive market intelligence and strategic analysis. As part of the research study, the report tracks and analyzes insights from 1,251 domain experts. Clients may request access to the network of experts monitored for the report, together with the online expert insights tracker.



Key Attributes:

