Nuclear Spent Fuel Market - Global Strategic Business Report: Secure Share Of US$13.6 Billion By 2030 As Dry Storage Accelerates Track Holtec, Orano, Bechtel And Westinghouse

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Nuclear Spent Fuel Market - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global nuclear spent fuel market was valued at US$12.4 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$13.6 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.6% during the forecast period. The latest market analysis examines nuclear spent fuel storage, handling, transportation, recycling and disposal trends, alongside regulatory developments, competitive dynamics and global tariff impacts.

Nuclear Spent Fuel Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Spent fuel management remains central to the long-term sustainability of nuclear power. Rising inventories, limited permanent disposal capacity and increasingly stringent safety requirements are placing pressure on governments, utilities and nuclear facility operators to strengthen storage and disposal infrastructure. These priorities are supporting continued investment in wet storage, dry cask storage, transport systems, monitoring technologies and deep geological repositories.

Interim storage remains the primary approach across major nuclear power markets. However, capacity constraints and delays in repository development are increasing demand for modular, scalable and transportable storage solutions. Dry storage systems are gaining traction because of their passive cooling capabilities, structural durability and suitability for extended storage periods. Advances in canister welding, shielding materials, containment integrity and radiation monitoring are also improving operational performance and regulatory compliance.

Development of deep geological repositories continues to progress, led by countries including Finland and Sweden. At the same time, renewed interest in spent fuel recycling and reprocessing is creating opportunities for material recovery, waste-volume reduction and greater fuel-cycle efficiency. Investment decisions remain closely linked to national energy strategies, public acceptance, licensing requirements and long-term funding commitments.

Policy, Regulation and Technology Outlook

National and international regulations govern spent fuel storage, transportation, monitoring and final disposal. Delays in establishing permanent repositories have extended dependence on interim facilities, encouraging infrastructure upgrades and investment in systems capable of meeting evolving safety standards.

Multinational research programs and funding initiatives are supporting technical collaboration, repository planning and advanced fuel-cycle development. Regulatory authorities are placing greater emphasis on lifecycle management, transport safety, containment performance, environmental monitoring and transparent public communication. These requirements are expected to sustain demand for advanced engineering, construction, maintenance and compliance services throughout the forecast period.

Domain Expert Insights

The report tracks the transition toward a more structured, technology-led approach to global nuclear spent fuel management. Market growth is supported by expanding nuclear generation capacity, ongoing reactor operations and the accumulation of spent fuel requiring secure storage. It also evaluates how repository development, recycling policies, advanced monitoring systems and dry storage adoption are influencing investment priorities.

The report further assesses recent global tariff developments and their implications for nuclear spent fuel infrastructure. Tariffs, trade negotiations and supply-chain realignment may affect the sourcing and cost of steel, concrete, specialized alloys, monitoring equipment, transport components and other materials used in storage and disposal projects.

Market Segment and Regional Highlights



Wet Storage: The segment is forecast to reach US$8.2 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 1.2%.

Dry Storage: The segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 2.3% through 2030.

United States: The U.S. nuclear spent fuel market was valued at US$3.2 billion in 2024.

China: The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.4%, reaching US$2.2 billion by 2030. Geographic Coverage: The analysis includes the United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of World, with additional insights into France, Germany, Italy and the United Kingdom.

Report Scope and Strategic Value

The report provides independent market-value analysis and annual forecasts from 2024 through 2030, supported by historical analysis from 2015 to 2023. It examines the competitive landscape, regional growth prospects, market restraints, technology innovation and emerging revenue opportunities. Revised forecasts account for tariff effects, economic uncertainty, sourcing disruption and structural changes in global trade.

Additional coverage includes 2025 global market share estimates, competitive positioning, product and process innovation, economic indicators and strategic commentary from economists, trade specialists and industry experts. Buyers also receive complimentary report updates for one year.

Companies Featured in the Nuclear Spent Fuel Market Report

The report profiles 42 companies, including AECOM, Ansaldo Energia SpA, Augean Plc, Babcock International Group Plc, Bechtel Corporation, BHI Energy, Ecology Services Inc., EnergySolutions Inc., Fluor Corporation, GNS Gesellschaft fur Nuklear-Service mbH, Hitachi Zosen Corporation, Holtec International, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., OCL Corp., Orano Group, Posiva Oy, SKODA JS AS, Svensk Karnbranslehantering AB, Veolia Environnement SA, Waste Control Specialists LLC and Westinghouse Electric Company LLC.

Key Questions Addressed



How will the global nuclear spent fuel market evolve through 2030?

Which regulatory, technological and economic factors will influence market growth?

Which storage segments and geographic markets offer the strongest opportunities?

How will tariffs and supply-chain changes affect project costs and sourcing strategies? Which companies are best positioned within the competitive landscape?

Key Attributes:

