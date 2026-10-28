Virtual Machine Backup And Recovery - Global Strategic Business Report: Capitalize On A US$6.8 Billion Market By 2030 As Veeam, Rubrik, Cohesity, Commvault And Acronis Battle For Share

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Virtual Machine Backup and Recovery - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global virtual machine backup and recovery market was valued at an estimated US$3.9 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$6.8 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. Market growth is being supported by enterprise virtualization, hybrid and multi-cloud adoption, rising cybersecurity risks, regulatory requirements, and greater demand for business continuity and disaster recovery capabilities.

The comprehensive market report provides analysis of industry trends, technology developments, competitive conditions, regional opportunities, and forecasts through 2030. It also evaluates recent global tariff developments and their potential effects on supply chains, technology investment, sourcing strategies, operating costs, and the virtual machine backup and recovery market.

Virtualization and Cloud Adoption Accelerate Market Demand

Enterprises are increasingly using virtual machines to support critical workloads, cloud services, remote operations, and agile application development. This shift is increasing demand for scalable backup and recovery platforms that can protect dynamic workloads while meeting stringent recovery time and recovery point objectives.

Hybrid cloud and multi-cloud strategies are further strengthening the market outlook. Organizations require solutions capable of protecting workloads across on-premise infrastructure and public or private cloud environments. Rapid restoration, geographic redundancy, automated scheduling, and reliable workload portability have consequently become important elements of enterprise resilience strategies.

Technology Innovation Strengthens Backup and Recovery Capabilities

Agentless backup, image-based protection, incremental snapshots, deduplication, compression, and instant recovery are improving backup performance while reducing storage requirements and administrative complexity. Integration with virtualization platforms such as VMware, Microsoft Hyper-V, and Nutanix AHV also supports efficient data capture and restoration at the hypervisor level.

Artificial intelligence and machine learning are being incorporated into backup platforms to detect anomalies, identify potential threats, prioritize critical workloads, and forecast capacity requirements. Policy-driven automation, centralized monitoring, role-based access controls, and encryption of data in transit and at rest are also improving security, governance, and operational efficiency.

Cybersecurity and Compliance Remain Strategic Priorities

The increasing frequency and sophistication of ransomware attacks have elevated backup and recovery from an IT administration function to a core cybersecurity priority. Secure, isolated, and validated backups enable organizations to restore essential systems following encryption, data corruption, infrastructure failure, or other disruptive incidents.

Compliance obligations under frameworks including the General Data Protection Regulation, Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, and Sarbanes-Oxley Act are reinforcing requirements for retention, auditability, access control, and recoverability. Enterprises are also conducting more frequent recovery simulations and resilience testing to verify backup integrity and operational readiness.

Market Growth Drivers



Expansion of virtualized workloads across financial services, healthcare, IT and telecommunications, government, retail, manufacturing, and education.

Growing adoption of hybrid cloud and multi-cloud infrastructure.

Increased enterprise investment in ransomware defense, disaster recovery, and business continuity.

Greater demand for automated, policy-based, and cloud-integrated backup solutions.

Regulatory pressure for secure, traceable, and auditable data protection practices.

Broader adoption among small and medium-sized enterprises through subscription and pay-as-you-go pricing. Strategic partnerships among software vendors, cloud providers, and managed service providers.

Market Scope and Segmentation

The report analyzes the virtual machine backup and recovery market by component, deployment model, organization size, industry vertical, and geography.



Component: Solutions and services.

Deployment: On-premise and cloud.

Organization size: Small and medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises.

Industry vertical: BFSI, healthcare, IT and telecommunications, government, retail, manufacturing, and other verticals. Geography: United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of World.

Key Market Insights



The solutions segment is forecast to reach US$4.4 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.6%.

The services segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 12.2% during the analysis period.

The United States market was estimated at US$1.0 billion in 2024.

China is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% and reach US$1.1 billion by 2030. Japan, Canada, Germany, and the wider Asia-Pacific region also offer notable growth opportunities.

Domain Expert Insights

The report tracks the convergence of virtualization, cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity, and regulatory compliance. It examines how enterprises are moving toward integrated data protection platforms that support rapid recovery, immutable backup strategies, workload mobility, centralized governance, and protection across heterogeneous IT environments.

The analysis also considers global tariff negotiations involving more than 180 countries, including their potential implications for supply chains, sourcing decisions, infrastructure costs, and geographic investment patterns. Updated forecasts account for economic uncertainty, changing trade relationships, and structural shifts in globalization. Commentary from economists, trade specialists, and domain experts provides additional context for emerging risks and opportunities.

Competitive Landscape

The report includes company profiles, competitive positioning, and market presence analysis for leading virtual machine backup and recovery vendors. Featured companies include:



Acronis International GmbH

Altaro, now part of Hornetsecurity

Arcserve, LLC

Asigra Inc.

Atempo SAS

Barracuda Networks, Inc.

Carbonite, Inc., an OpenText company

Catalogic Software LLC

Cohesity Inc.

Commvault Systems, Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Druva Inc.

IBM Corporation

Nakivo Inc.

Quest Software Inc.

Rubrik Inc.

Unitrends Inc.

Veeam Software

Veritas Technologies LLC Zerto, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company

Report Benefits



Independent annual sales analysis and market forecasts from 2024 through 2030.

Detailed evaluation of major geographic markets and industry segments.

Assessment of market drivers, restraints, emerging technologies, and revenue opportunities.

Competitive intelligence covering leading vendors, brands, and market positioning.

Analysis of tariffs, trade policy, economic uncertainty, and supply chain realignment.

Actionable insights to support investment, product development, partnership, and market-entry decisions. Complimentary report updates for one year, including revised tariff impacts, trade agreement developments, projections, and expanded country-level analysis.

Key Attributes:

