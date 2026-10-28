Battery Recycling - Global Strategic Business Report: Secure Share Of A US$49.9 Billion Market By 2032 As Redwood Materials, Umicore, ACCUREC Recycling And Attero Recycling Disrupt Supply Chains

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Battery Recycling - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global battery recycling market was valued at US$23.7 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach US$49.9 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2%. Market growth is being supported by rising electric vehicle adoption, expanding renewable energy storage capacity, stricter environmental regulations and increasing demand for secure supplies of critical battery materials.

Battery Recycling Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Rapid growth in lithium-ion battery use across automotive, consumer electronics, industrial equipment and energy storage applications is increasing the volume of manufacturing scrap and end-of-life batteries requiring recovery. Recycling is becoming a strategic component of the global battery supply chain as manufacturers seek to reduce dependence on newly mined lithium, cobalt, nickel and other critical materials.

Electric vehicles represent a particularly important source of future demand. As larger volumes of EV batteries reach the end of their operating lives, automotive manufacturers, battery producers and recycling companies will require scalable collection, transportation, discharge, dismantling and material recovery systems. Renewable energy installations are also contributing to market expansion as utilities and project developers deploy batteries to store electricity generated by solar and wind assets.

Government policies are strengthening the business case for battery recycling. Regulatory frameworks covering producer responsibility, battery traceability, recycled material content and hazardous waste management are encouraging investment in domestic recycling infrastructure. At the same time, volatile raw material prices and concerns over supply concentration are making recovered materials increasingly valuable to battery manufacturers.

Technology Advances Improve Material Recovery

Hydrometallurgical and pyrometallurgical technologies continue to evolve, improving the recovery and purity of lithium, cobalt, nickel and other battery materials. Direct and mechanical recycling methods are also gaining attention because of their potential to preserve battery components, lower energy requirements and reduce material degradation.

Artificial intelligence, automated sorting systems and robotics are improving battery identification, disassembly and processing. These capabilities can increase throughput, enhance worker safety and help recycling facilities manage the growing diversity of battery formats and chemistries. Continued innovation is expected to improve the commercial viability of recycling while supporting higher recovery rates and lower processing costs.

Report Scope

The report analyzes the global battery recycling market by value in US dollars and provides forecasts from 2025 through 2032. Coverage includes the following market categories:



End-of-Life Source: Automotive batteries, consumer electronics batteries, industrial and energy storage system batteries, and manufacturing scrap.

Battery Chemistry: Lithium cobalt oxide, lithium iron phosphate, lithium nickel manganese cobalt, lithium nickel cobalt aluminum, lithium manganese oxide and lithium titanate.

Recycling Technology: Hydrometallurgical, pyrometallurgical, direct and mechanical recycling, and other technologies.

Process Stage: Collection and logistics, dismantling and discharge, mechanical shredding and sorting, black-mass production, and material refining and recovery. End Use: Automotive, marine, power and energy storage, consumer electronics, and other applications.

Geographic coverage includes the United States, Canada, Japan, China and major European markets. The analysis also examines Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, with country-level coverage of strategically important regional markets.

Key Global Battery Recycling Market Insights



The automotive batteries end-of-life source segment is forecast to reach US$19.1 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 12.9%.

The consumer electronics batteries end-of-life source segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 12.2% during the analysis period.

The U.S. battery recycling market was valued at approximately US$6.5 billion in 2025.

China is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 15.0% and reach US$10.6 billion by 2032. Japan, Canada, Germany and other Asia-Pacific markets are expected to provide additional growth opportunities as battery manufacturing and recycling capacity expands.

Strategic Value of the Report



Independent annual market data and forecasts covering 2025 to 2032.

Analysis of major battery recycling segments, technologies, process stages and end-use markets.

Regional intelligence covering established and emerging recycling markets.

Competitive analysis of companies participating in the global battery recovery ecosystem.

Assessment of market drivers, constraints, technology developments and future revenue opportunities. Complimentary report updates for one year.

Companies Featured

Companies covered include A Better Way Computer Recycling LLC, A.3 Aprofitament Assessorament Ambiental S.L., AC & DC Power Technologies LLC, ACCUREC Recycling GmbH, Akkuser Oy, Attero Recycling Private Limited, BATREC Industrie AG, Battery Rescue Australia Pty Limited, Redwood Materials, Inc. and Umicore NV.

Domain Expert Insights and Market Intelligence

The analysis incorporates perspectives from specialists across industry, enterprise and academia to provide context beyond conventional published research. The report tracks early market signals emerging from expert discussions, corporate activity, conference sessions, keynote presentations, panel discussions, regulatory developments and institutional publications.

These insights are validated against company disclosures, annual reports and other credible sources to identify changes in market direction, competitive positioning and technology adoption. The report also examines company-level strategies and regional competitive structures. Where analytically relevant, market share analysis extends beyond a single global figure to reflect differences among major geographic markets.

Key Questions Addressed



How will the global battery recycling market evolve through 2032?

Which technologies, battery chemistries and end-of-life sources will generate the strongest growth?

How are regulation, electric vehicles and energy storage influencing recycling investment?

Which regions are expected to gain market share during the forecast period? How are leading battery recycling companies positioning themselves for future growth?



Key Attributes:

