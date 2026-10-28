Quality Training Centers Expands Access To Skilled Trades Education With New QTC FLEX Program

Quality Training Centers (QTC), Southern Nevada's longest-running independent trade school owned by tradesmen and built for contractors

QTC builds its curriculum around real job-site conditions, including hands-on experience in a residential skills lab built as an actual house.

Helping Working Adults, school adds flexible format offering online coursework for HVAC, refrigeration, and electrical with all hands-on training in campus labs

- Chris Roth, Co-Owner & Operator Quality Training CentersLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Quality Training Centers (QTC), Southern Nevada's longest-running independent trade school owned by tradesmen and built for contractors, has launched QTC FLEX, a new hybrid training option for its HVAC, refrigeration, and electrical programs. Built specifically for working adults, from casino employees on swing shift to parents balancing full-time jobs, QTC FLEX allows students to transition into the trades without quitting their current job or waiting on traditional semester schedules.“Most people who want to get into the trades don't lack the drive, they lack the hours,” said Chris Roth, co-owner and operator of Quality Training Centers.“QTC FLEX moves the part of school that can be online, online. This allows the reading and theory to happen on their own time, so when a student comes to campus, every hour is spent on real equipment with an instructor next to them, providing the same training contractors want and expect.”The Classroom Moves Online While the Lab Stays on CampusUnder the new optional format, the QTC FLEX model allows students to complete theory and coursework online before stepping onto campus. Once on site, all physical training takes place on real equipment under the direct supervision of instructors, with lab schedules customized around students' working hours.Graduates complete the exact same program and earn the same industry-recognized certificate as traditional on-campus students, while preparing for key credentials such as the EPA 608 certification for HVAC technicians. In addition, QTC FLEX graduates receive full access to the school's active employer network and lifetime career services support.The Nevada Commission on Postsecondary Education has approved Quality Training Centers to deliver classroom instruction via distance education for its licensed programs, with all practical skills training remaining on campus.As a trade school in Las Vegas owned and operated by contractors, QTC builds its curriculum around real job-site conditions, including hands-on experience in a residential skills lab built as an actual house. Prospective students can learn about QTC FLEX by visiting qtc-flex/.About Quality Training Centers:Quality Training Centers (QTC) is a Las Vegas-based trade school owned by tradesmen and built for contractors that has been training trade professionals since 1994. Specializing in HVAC, Electrical, and Refrigeration, QTC operates as a B2B Talent Pipeline where contractors design the curriculum and the school delivers field-ready technicians who can work from day one. With courses from 4-12 weeks, students go from classroom to jobsite-ready, graduating not as entry-level candidates but as vetted, tested, contractor-approved technicians, providing immediate ROI for employers. Hire-Ready. Contractor-Approved.To learn more, visit or connect on Facebook and Instagram @Qualitytrainingcenters.

Mindy Eras

GYC Vegas

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Quality Training Centers Expands Access to Skilled Trades Education with New QTC FLEX Program News Provided By GYC Vegas October 28, 2026, 15:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education



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