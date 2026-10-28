Where Short Tracks Build Champions, Incubators Build Companies: The Nussbaum Center And The Steelhouse

Main entrance to the Nussbaum Center

The Steelhouse Manufacturing Center Bays

Flexible space, practical support and a clear path from the starting line to the big leagues of business.

GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- When Florence Motor Speedway announced it would not race in 2027, the news underscored what a community loses when a place to build talent and connections disappears. Short tracks give developing drivers room to build skills, compete with established names and advance their careers. Emerging companies need the same thing: a practical place to develop, gain visibility and build the relationships that carry them to their next stage of growth.For an early-stage company, a promising idea is only the beginning. Turning that idea into a durable business requires affordable space, trusted guidance, useful connections and room to grow without taking on too much risk too soon. Across the Piedmont Triad, the Nussbaum Center for Entrepreneurship helps founders meet those challenges, while The Steelhouse extends that support to makers, manufacturers and other product-based businesses that need more than a traditional office.The value of this model lies in its practicality. Young companies often operate with limited capital and little margin for error. Long leases, oversized facilities and major upfront investments can drain resources that should be used for product development, hiring and customer acquisition. The Nussbaum Center provides an environment designed around the realities of entrepreneurship, giving businesses access to flexible space, an entrepreneurial community and connections to resources that can help them make better decisions.This support is especially important during the period between startup and scale. A founder may have customers and momentum but still lack the infrastructure of an established company. By reducing overhead and surrounding entrepreneurs with peers, advisers and community partners, the Center helps companies focus on building strong operations, validating demand and preparing for sustainable growth.The Steelhouse Closes a Critical GapFor manufacturers and makers, the need is even more specific. Most entrepreneurial facilities are designed for office or service-based businesses. Early-stage manufacturers need loading access, production capacity, durable infrastructure and enough flexibility to expand as orders increase. Suitable industrial space is often too large, too expensive or tied to lease terms that do not match the uncertain growth pattern of a young company.The Steelhouse was created to address that gap. Led by the Nussbaum Center, the adaptive reuse of the former Carolina Steel campus is returning an underused industrial property to productive use. Its model offers right-sized industrial space, flexible lease terms, shared infrastructure and business support. Companies can begin with a footprint that fits their current needs and expand as capacity and revenue grow.That flexibility protects working capital. Instead of committing scarce resources to real estate and infrastructure before the business is ready, entrepreneurs can invest in equipment, people, inventory and sales. The result is a lower-risk pathway for turning prototypes into products, fulfilling larger contracts and creating quality jobs.More Than SpaceAffordable space matters, but space alone does not build a company. The Nussbaum Center's broader value comes from combining facilities with relationships and support. Entrepreneurs benefit from being part of a community where challenges are understood, referrals are easier to obtain and collaboration can happen naturally.The Steelhouse strengthens that network by bringing together manufacturing, food production, entrepreneurship and community-serving partners on one campus. This creates opportunities for tenants to find suppliers, customers, expertise and complementary services close at hand. It also gives partners a platform to address needs that no single organization could meet alone.Why It Matters to the TriadWhen early-stage companies survive and scale locally, the benefits spread well beyond their walls. They create jobs, build payroll, purchase from regional suppliers, occupy previously underused properties and add to the tax base. They also contribute to a more diverse economy by growing companies from within the region rather than relying only on outside recruitment.The Nussbaum Center and The Steelhouse give the Triad an important tool for retaining entrepreneurial talent. Founders should not have to leave the region simply because they cannot find affordable space or the right support at a critical stage. By providing a place to start, stabilize and expand, these initiatives help promising companies remain rooted in the community where they were created.The impact is particularly meaningful in South and Southeast Greensboro. Reinvesting in a historic industrial campus can attract new activity while preserving the area's productive identity. As businesses grow, the project can connect entrepreneurship with employment, services and investment in a part of the city that has long been underserved.A Platform for Long-Term GrowthThe strongest entrepreneurial ecosystems do more than celebrate startups. They build the conditions that allow companies to endure. That means lowering barriers, offering relevant infrastructure and connecting founders to people who can help them solve problems at each stage of growth.The Nussbaum Center for Entrepreneurship and The Steelhouse provide that platform for the Triad. Like a short track that prepares drivers for the big leagues, they give early-stage companies a realistic place to start, room to hone their skills and the support of a community invested in their success. When those companies are ready to move up, they have the experience, relationships and momentum to compete.

Lisa Hazlett

The Nussbaum Center for Entrepreneurship

+ +1 336-379-5001

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Where Short Tracks Build Champions, Incubators Build Companies: The Nussbaum Center and The Steelhouse News Provided By The Nussbaum Center for Entrepreneurship October 28, 2026, 15:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, Manufacturing, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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