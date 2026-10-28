Palo Alto Mixed-Use Property At 4115 El Camino Real Offered For $18 Million

4115 El Camino Real in Palo Alto, offered for $18 million and represented by Brie Miller and Awne Elrabadi of DEAL Real Estate Services.

Architectural concept illustrating potential coffee house and Pilates studio uses at 4115 El Camino Real. Proposed uses and improvements are illustrative and subject to applicable approvals.

DEAL Real Estate Services represents the 4115 El Camino Real offering through Real Estate Advisors Brie Miller and Awne Elrabadi.

Brie Miller and Awne Elrabadi of DEAL Real Estate Services present a property completed in December 2025, featuring residential, retail, and office space.

- Brie Miller, Real Estate Advisor, DEAL Real Estate Services

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- 4115 El Camino Real, a Palo Alto mixed-use property completed in December 2025, is offered for sale at $18 million. Listing partners Brie Miller and Awne Elrabadi, Real Estate Advisors with DEAL Real Estate Services, represent the offering.

The property combines seven upper-floor residential condominiums, two ground-floor retail suites and two second-floor office suites within a single acquisition. The residential component includes one designated below-market-rate condominium.

With 22,196 rentable square feet, the building brings multiple uses together along El Camino Real, a principal Peninsula corridor. The property's infrastructure includes 35 underground parking spaces, 20 of which are accommodated by a Klaus parking system, along with bicycle and tenant storage.

For buyers evaluating Silicon Valley commercial real estate, the offering provides a completed property within a region shaped by technology, artificial intelligence, engineering, enterprise software, healthcare and university research.

The surrounding employment landscape includes Tesla's engineering headquarters, HP and SAP in Palo Alto, with Google in Mountain View and NVIDIA in Santa Clara forming part of the broader regional network. Stanford University, Stanford Health Care and Stanford Research Park add further academic, medical and research connections.

The property's newly launched website includes a Silicon Valley employer map showing selected business locations in relation to 4115, with approximate straight-line distances and links to driving directions. Visitors can also explore property information, neighborhood history and direct inquiry options.

Located in Charleston Meadows, the property places contemporary mixed-use architecture within an established Palo Alto residential setting. Its combination of upper-floor residences and commercial suites offers buyers several property uses within one offering.

4115 El Camino Real is offered at $18 million. The offering memorandum, additional property information, and private tours are available through the listing advisors.

For details, visit .

Property inquiries and media contacts

Brie Miller

Real Estate Advisor | DEAL Real Estate Services

CA DRE #02150254

408-728-3312

...

Awne Elrabadi

Real Estate Advisor | DEAL Real Estate Services

CA DRE #01480736

408-393-1717

...

DEAL Real Estate Services

4115ElCaminoReal

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Palo Alto Mixed-Use Property at 4115 El Camino Real Offered for $18 Million News Provided By Ecru Capital October 28, 2026, 15:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology



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