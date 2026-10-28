New £9.50 AI Tool Helps Divorcing Couples Understand What They Could Be Entitled To

More people are turning to AI for help with their divorce.

Developed over 12 months and drawing on 1,808 legal sources, Family Law Service's new AI tool helps divorcing couples understand their financial entitlements.

- Jess Knauf, Director of Client Strategy, Family Law ServiceBRACKNELL, BERKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "What am I entitled to?" is one of the first questions people ask when a marriage ends. Yet many turn to friends, family and online groups for answers, where well-meaning advice is often based on somebody else's divorce.Now a new £9.50 AI tool aims to give separating couples a more useful starting point: a personalised report explaining how a family court in England and Wales might approach the division of their home, savings, pensions and other assets.Launched in October 2026 by Family Law Service, the AI Barrister Review has been developed and tested over more than 12 months. Users answer a guided questionnaire about their finances, children and marriage. Within 30 minutes, they receive a written assessment setting out what a fair financial settlement might look like, the legal reasoning behind it and the factors that could affect the outcome.Why it was builtThere were 105,002 divorces in England and Wales in 2025, according to figures published by the ONS in September 2026. For couples trying to divide their finances, understanding what the law says can be one of the more difficult parts of separating.Jess Knauf, Director of Client Strategy at Family Law Service, said:"People come to us after weeks of arguing over who keeps the house, with every friend giving them a different answer. We built the AI Barrister Review so they could start from the law instead of from guesswork, and have a sensible conversation sooner."How AI can help during a divorceFinancial settlements on divorce are governed by legislation and decades of court decisions. Under section 25 of the Matrimonial Causes Act 1973, courts consider factors including income, financial resources, housing needs, the length of the marriage and the needs of any children.Understanding how those principles might apply to an individual family has traditionally meant seeking professional legal advice.The AI Barrister Review assesses the circumstances entered by the user against relevant legal principles, identifies the issues likely to matter and explains the reasoning in plain English.The aim is not to predict an exact court award, but to give people a clearer understanding of their financial position before negotiating with a former partner, attending mediation or seeking legal advice.Twelve months of development and 1,808 legal sourcesThe AI Barrister Review draws on a specialist library of 1,808 legal sources, including court judgments, legislation and professional guidance relating to family law in England and Wales.Family Law Service has published a public list of legal sources, allowing users to examine the legal authorities referenced by the system.The tool underwent more than 12 months of development and testing before its public launch. Each case is analysed three separate times, with the results reconciled into a single assessment. This process is designed to improve consistency and reduce reliance on a single AI-generated answer.Real-life example: How an inherited £75,000 could have led to an expensive court disputeOne of the first people to use the AI Barrister Review was a husband who had inherited £75,000 from his father. He had used approximately £50,000 to extend the family home and reduce the mortgage, while keeping the remaining £25,000 in a separate savings account.He believed he should receive the entire inheritance back when the couple divorced, a disagreement that risked turning into an expensive court battle.His AI Barrister Review explained why the law might treat the two amounts differently.Following the Supreme Court's 2025 decision in Standish v Standish, inherited money generally starts as non-matrimonial property. However, money used for the family home may become part of the couple's shared marital assets, depending on how it was treated during the marriage.The report explained that the £50,000 invested in the home could be treated differently from the £25,000 held separately. Even the money remaining in savings might need to be considered where housing and children's financial needs were involved.Armed with a clearer understanding of the law, the client was able to avoid pursuing a costly court dispute over the inheritance, potentially saving thousands of pounds in legal fees.For Family Law Service, the case illustrates the purpose of the tool: helping people understand the legal issues before disagreements escalate into expensive litigation.Helping couples prepare before negotiationsThe report is intended to be useful when considering a financial offer from a former partner, preparing for mediation, deciding what to do with the family home, understanding pension arrangements or preparing for an appointment with a solicitor.Rather than simply providing a figure, it explains the legal considerations behind its assessment and identifies matters that could change the outcome.Jess Knauf added:"Going to court over money is slow, stressful and expensive. If both people can see roughly where a judge might land, there is far less to fight about."We're not trying to replace solicitors or barristers. We want people to understand the issues before they spend money on legal advice, so they can ask better questions, make informed decisions and hopefully reach an agreement sooner."Not a replacement for professional legal adviceFamily Law Service emphasises that the AI Barrister Review is an AI-generated assessment, and not checked by a human barrister.It does not constitute legal advice, cannot guarantee what a court would decide and is not intended to replace solicitors or barristers. Users with complex circumstances or who need advice specific to their situation should seek independent legal advice.Who can use it and how much does it cost?The AI Barrister Review is designed for divorcing couples in England and Wales with assets of up to £2.5 million, excluding pensions.Cases involving prenuptial agreements, overseas assets, trusts, large businesses or suspected hidden assets are screened out before payment, as these require more specialist consideration.The online AI review of divorce finances is available through Family Law Service for introductory price of £9.50.Couples who reach a financial agreement can also use Family Law Service to have a clean break consent order prepared for £499 including VAT.

Jess Knauf

Family Legal Ltd

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New £9.50 AI tool helps divorcing couples understand what they could be entitled to News Provided By Family Legal Ltd October 28, 2026, 15:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Law, Technology



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