Author And Educator Patrick J. Yuran Announces International Conference Schedule, Including Two Atlanta Stops

Yuran will participate in education conferences and events in Atlanta, Singapore, Barcelona and New York through February 2027

- Patrick J. YuranATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Renowned curriculum developer, speaker, educator and author Patrick J. Yuran has announced a schedule of national and international conference appearances and speaking engagements over the coming months, beginning with a Nov. 11-15 visit to Atlanta for the Cognia Conference.Yuran, who serves as head of school at Oak Mountain Academy in Carrollton, is also scheduled to participate in the Southern Association of Independent Schools' TransformEd Conference in Atlanta in February. His schedule includes additional appearances in Singapore, Barcelona and New York.With more than 25 years of experience in education and organizational leadership, Yuran has worked with schools and organizations on strategic planning and educational development. He is also the founder of PJY Consulting and creator of the Mova Discovery Experience, a skills-based instructional model that encourages students to take an active role in their learning.“Throughout my career, I've seen how much we can learn from sharing our experiences and ideas,” said Yuran.“I'm looking forward to bringing my own perspective and expertise to these conversations, both here in Georgia and internationally.”Yuran's upcoming conference and event schedule includes:● Nov. 11-15, 2026: Cognia Conference, Atlanta, Georgia● Nov. 29-Dec. 6, 2026: Education 2.0 Conference, Singapore● Jan. 16-23, 2027: Conference and Book Experience Tour, Barcelona, Spain● Jan. 31-Feb. 5, 2027: CASE Conference, New York● Feb. 9-12, 2027: SAIS Conference, Atlanta, Georgia● Feb. 19-28, 2027: Innovative Conference, New YorkIn addition to his education work, Yuran is the author of "Holding On & Letting Go: A Story of Love, Life, & Loss," a memoir about his family's experience following his wife Marie's diagnosis of metastatic breast cancer. His upcoming Barcelona itinerary includes a conference and book experience tour.To schedule an interview with Patrick J. Yuran, members of the media may contact Skylar Peterson at (774) 571-1357 or Amy Parrish at (404) 310-6559 with Tempo Communications. For more information about Yuran, his work in education and his upcoming appearances, visit .###About Patrick YuranPatrick J. Yuran is an educator, entrepreneur, and storyteller with more than 25 years of experience inspiring communities through learning, leadership, and the arts. His innovative Mova Discovery Experience: A Skills-Based Learning Model reimagines education by shifting classrooms from content delivery to discovery, helping both teachers and students thrive in a rapidly changing world. Patrick is also a published writer whose work includes scholarly articles, education-based features, and human-interest stories in magazines and newspapers. Known for blending insight with compassion, his writing speaks to both professional and personal audiences. Beyond education, Patrick is the founder and Artistic Director of The REAL Theatre, as well as the owner of PJ Productions and PM Retreat Properties. He also leads PJY Consulting, where he supports schools, universities, and arts organizations in strategic growth.

Skylar Peterson

Tempo Communications

+1 774-571-1357

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Author and Educator Patrick J. Yuran Announces International Conference Schedule, Including Two Atlanta Stops News Provided By Rhythm Communications October 28, 2026, 15:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Education, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional



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