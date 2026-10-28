Residents Raise Road Capacity And Truck Traffic Concerns As Hillsborough Weighs I-4 Growth

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Brooks Law Group highlights concerns over truck traffic, road safety and infrastructure as Hillsborough County considers I-4 corridor growth.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As planners consider future development, Brooks Law Group highlights community feedback and the importance of adequate infrastructure.As Hillsborough County considers future residential and industrial development along Interstate 4, community concerns about traffic congestion, commercial truck routes and infrastructure capacity are helping shape recommendations for the area's growth.During the final community meetings for the I-4 Corridor Urban Expansion Area Planning Study, held October 20, 22 and 24, planners presented a proposed development scenario informed by earlier public feedback.The presentation highlighted residents' concerns about existing traffic conditions along Gallagher Road, McIntosh Road, Thonotosassa Road and other local routes. Community participants also reported commercial trucks using roads where they are not permitted, including Gallagher Road.The recommended development scenario concentrates potential growth in two areas near major I-4 interchanges, including approximately 1,552 acres designated for industrial uses. The approach places industrial development near major highways while leaving most of the surrounding study area's existing land-use designations unchanged.Transportation improvements are also part of the recommendations, including potential upgrades to Williams Road, Mango Road and Taylor Road, along with a proposed extension of Sligh Avenue over Interstate 75. Planners recommend that development proceed only when key infrastructure conditions are met, including transportation improvements programmed in the county's Capital Improvement Program.For Brooks Law Group, a Florida personal injury law firm representing people injured in serious vehicle and commercial truck accidents, the discussion reinforces the importance of considering roadway safety as communities grow."Growth and road safety shouldn't be competing priorities," said Steve Brooks of Brooks Law Group. "Residents know where congestion and truck traffic are already creating concerns. Their voices should help guide the decisions ahead so that new development brings opportunity without overlooking the safety of people who already live and travel here."The study's recommendations do not approve development, change zoning or expand the Urban Service Area. Those decisions would require separate county approval.With public comments open through October 31 and recommendations expected to reach county officials in early 2027, the conversation offers residents another opportunity to help shape how growth and infrastructure are coordinated.About Brooks Law GroupBrooks Law Group is a Florida personal injury law firm serving individuals and families throughout the state, with a particular focus on representing those injured in commercial vehicle accidents, including crashes involving trucks and other large commercial vehicles. The firm represents people injured in serious accidents and works to hold negligent parties accountable for the harm they cause.For more information, visit brookslawgroup.Media ContactHaven BlackmonBrooks Law Group800-LAW-3030...

Haven Blackmon

Brooks Law Group

+1 800-529-3030

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Residents Raise Road Capacity and Truck Traffic Concerns as Hillsborough Weighs I-4 Growth News Provided By Brooks Law Group October 28, 2026, 15:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Emergency Services, Law



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.