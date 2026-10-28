Attorney Xochitl Urena Defeats Restraining Order Renewal In Santa Cruz County

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Attorney Xochitl Urena Defeats 5-Year Restraining Order Renewal in Santa Cruz County #FamilyLaw #California

SANTA CRUZ, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Wade Litigation attorney Xochitl Urena has secured another significant courtroom victory, successfully defending a client against an attempt to renew a domestic violence restraining order for an additional five years.

Following a contested hearing in Santa Cruz County Superior Court, Judge Katherine Hansen denied the petitioner's request to renew the restraining order and also rejected the petitioner's request for attorney's fees.

The ruling was a significant win for the firm's client, who faced the possibility of remaining subject to a domestic violence restraining order for another five years.

Petitioner Sought a Five-Year Extension

The original domestic violence restraining order was issued against the client for a five-year period and expired in June 2026. The protected party then asked the court to renew the order for another five years, alleging that the client had violated the original order and engaged in conduct that justified continued protection.

Among other allegations, the petitioner claimed that the client had sent improper text messages, behaved erratically during supervised visitation, and engaged in other concerning conduct. The petitioner also made allegations involving weapons and criminal charges. According to the defense, however, the petitioner failed to produce sufficient supporting evidence to show that renewal was warranted.

Urena Challenged the Evidence Supporting Renewal

During the contested hearing, Urena challenged both the legal and factual basis for extending the order. While acknowledging the seriousness of the circumstances underlying the original order, she argued that the petitioner had not established sufficient grounds for renewal.

Urena emphasized that her client had completed court-ordered domestic violence classes and disputed the petitioner's claims of subsequent violations. She pointed out that the petitioner had not produced the text messages allegedly violating the original order, nor sufficient evidence supporting several other allegations.

Urena also challenged the petitioner's reliance on speculative observations about her client's conduct, arguing that such testimony did not provide a sufficient basis for extending the order. She further noted that the petitioner acknowledged having had no direct communication with the client for several years.

Court Denies Renewal and Attorney's Fees

After hearing the arguments, Judge Hansen denied the request to renew the domestic violence restraining order. The court also denied the petitioner's request for attorney's fees.

The rulings produced two favorable outcomes for the client: the restraining order was not renewed, and the requested attorney's fees were denied. The decision brought the contested renewal proceeding to a successful conclusion for the defense.

Strategic Advocacy Produces a Favorable Result

The case highlights the importance of carefully examining the evidence and the applicable legal requirements when opposing a request to renew a domestic violence restraining order. Through focused legal arguments and targeted challenges to the evidentiary support for the petitioner's allegations, Urena successfully advocated against the requested five-year extension.

The outcome represents another favorable courtroom result for Urena and Wade Litigation in contested family law proceedings.

About Wade Litigation

Wade Litigation, A Professional Corporation, is a California law firm representing individuals and businesses in civil litigation, business disputes, family law matters, probate and trust litigation, and appeals. The firm is committed to providing effective legal representation, strategic courtroom advocacy, and personalized service to clients throughout California. To learn more, visit or call 408-214-5225.

Amiel Wade

Wade Litigation

+1 408-842-1688

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