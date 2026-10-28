Brianna Morant Named A 2026 Top Real Estate Agent In Nashville, TN By Fastexpert

Brianna Morant earns 2026 FastExpert recognition backed by more than $1 billion in career sales and over 2,000 successful transactions.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Brianna Morant, owner of Oak Street Real Estate Group at Benchmark Realty, LLC, has been recognized by FastExpert as a 2026 top real estate professional in Nashville.The recognition adds to a career that includes more than 2,000 successful transactions and over $1 billion in total sales volume, reinforcing Morant's reputation as one of the best real estate agents in Nashville.What Did FastExpert Recognize Brianna Morant For?FastExpert named Morant a 2026 Top Agent in Nashville, TN, based on her experience, production, client feedback, and recent transaction activity.Morant's work spans luxury homes, traditional residential sales, and buyer representation throughout Nashville, Brentwood, Franklin, 12 South, Green Hills, East Nashville, and surrounding Middle Tennessee communities.“This recognition reflects the work our team puts into every client relationship,” says Morant.“Whether we are preparing a luxury listing for market or helping a buyer compete for the right property, the goal is always to deliver a clear strategy and a strong result.”What Makes Brianna Morant a Top Luxury Agent in Nashville?Morant leads a high-volume, family-run operation that combines detailed property preparation, targeted marketing, and strong negotiation.For sellers, that can include strategic renovations, professional presentation, vendor coordination, photography, digital marketing, and networking designed to create buyer interest before and after a listing reaches the market.Her luxury experience is also reflected in the price points she handles. FastExpert reports an average price point of approximately $777,000 across recent transactions, while client reviews describe sales involving seven-figure properties and highly competitive negotiations.Buyers receive the same high-touch approach, with Morant's team helping clients evaluate opportunities, structure offers, and navigate both on-market and off-market options across Middle Tennessee.Experience Proof Points:- More than $1 billion in total career sales volume- More than 2,000 successful career transactions- 2026 FastExpert Top Agent in Nashville, TN- More than 20 years of real estate experience- $66 million in sales reported by FastExpert over the past year- Ranked #2 on FastExpert's 2026 Nashville agent list- Oak Street Real Estate Group owner and listing specialist- Recipient of the GNR Top Selling Agent Team Award- Two-time Homesnap Excellence in Client Service recognitionWhat Does This Recognition Mean for Nashville Buyers and Sellers?FastExpert's recognition highlights the value of working with an agent who is actively handling a significant number of transactions in the current market.For sellers, Morant's experience can help shape decisions around pricing, preparation, marketing, and negotiation. For buyers, frequent transaction activity provides current insight into how sellers are responding to offers, where competition is strongest, and where negotiating room may exist.The Nashville real estate market currently presents a relatively balanced environment, with roughly six months of supply and a median sale price near $465,000. That gives buyers more time to evaluate their options while making accurate pricing especially important for sellers.“Luxury buyers and sellers still respond to value,” says Morant.“The presentation may be elevated, but the fundamentals remain the same: know the market, prepare the property correctly, and negotiate with a clear understanding of the client's goals.”Who Is Brianna Morant?Brianna Morant is the owner of Oak Street Real Estate Group at Benchmark Realty, LLC, a family-run real estate team based in Nashville.Her practice serves Nashville, Brentwood, Franklin, 12 South, Green Hills, East Nashville, Nolensville, Mount Juliet, Thompsons Station, Spring Hill, and surrounding Middle Tennessee communities.Morant focuses heavily on listing strategy and seller representation, while her broader team also supports buyers throughout the region. Client feedback frequently highlights the group's communication, preparation, vendor coordination, and ability to manage complex transactions from initial consultation through closing.Buying or selling in Nashville, TN? Reach Brianna Morant at Oak Street Real Estate Group at 615-208-3258.Media Contact:- Brianna Morant, Owner of Oak Street Real Estate Group at Benchmark Realty, LLC- Phone: 615-208-3258- Website:- Email:...- Address: 716 McFerrin Avenue, Nashville, TN 37206

Brianna Morant

Brianna Morant

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Brianna Morant Named a 2026 Top Real Estate Agent in Nashville, TN by FastExpert News Provided By GoFlyDragon October 28, 2026, 15:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management, World & Regional



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