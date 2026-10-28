Mark Narovlansky's New Book Looks At Capitalism Through The Life Of A Soviet-Born Entrepreneur

Mark L. Narovlansky

At 77, Mark Narovlansky shares the true story of a“Lifepreuner” who went from Soviet refugee to American capitalist in pursuit of happiness.

- Mark L. NarovlanskySAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Mark L. Narovlansky, Co-Founder, Managing Partner and Chief Strategist at NCAUnited LLC, is preparing to release From Russia With Love for Capitalism, a forthcoming memoir and business philosophy book planned for availability across 50 platforms.The book traces a life shaped by three systems: communism, socialism and capitalism. At its center is an idea that became personal to Narovlansky after arriving in the United States in 1987: the pursuit of happiness.Getting to America took almost a decade.Narovlansky says he applied 16 times for an exit visa to leave the Soviet Union. Each application was rejected. Roughly every six months, he applied again. His 17th application was finally approved.Looking back, he says those years taught him a lesson that still guides how he approaches business and life.“Never surrender. Never give up. Stay in the fight,” Narovlansky said.“You can fail, doubt yourself and hear no again and again. What matters is whether you are willing to try one more time.”That lesson runs through From Russia With Love for Capitalism.The book is not simply a comparison of economic systems. Narovlansky uses his own experience to examine freedom, responsibility, opportunity and what he calls human capital. To him, capitalism is not only about money. It is also about the opportunities a free-market economy can create for people to apply their abilities, ideas, ambition and imagination.He began his American career in financial services in 1988. His work later expanded into sales and marketing leadership, business development, international operations and entrepreneurship. His career has included leadership roles with State Mutual of America, The MONY Group and AIG, along with companies and organizations he helped build.One lesson stayed with him: companies grow when people grow.That belief also sits behind a personal framework he calls RE-MARK-ABLE.For Narovlansky,“RE” stands for resilience and repetition, the willingness to try again.“MARK” is about showing a way forward.“ABLE” reflects his belief that people often carry more ability than they realize, but need to learn where it can make a real difference.As“Mr. Remarkable,” Narovlansky often uses baseball to explain repetition. A.300 hitter fails at the plate far more often than he succeeds and can still be exceptional. His point is simple: keep swinging, move from base to base and understand that progress is usually built one step at a time.At 77, he is still putting that philosophy into practice.Alongside his role at NCAUnited, Narovlansky is Founder and President of Bay Area Global Lions Club International. He is also developing International Global Social Community Club“55+,” an initiative for men and women age 55 and older centered on travel, cultural exchange and new relationships.He describes his role in that work as both“The Enabler” and“The Servant.” For Narovlansky, leadership is not about making people dependent on a leader. It is about helping them recognize their own capacity and use it.The broader message behind the book is what he calls“Life in Pursuit of Happiness.”His connection to that phrase comes from the Declaration of Independence and its reference to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. After growing up under the Soviet system, Narovlansky says the freedom to pursue a meaningful life became one of the ideas he valued most about America.That thinking also sits behind a phrase he is developing,“Make America Happy Again.” For him, happiness is not a permanent destination. It is found in the pursuit itself: continuing to learn, build, serve, form meaningful relationships and move toward something worthwhile.From Russia with Love for Capitalism is planned as the first book in a four-book series. This first volume is organized into four sections: The Genesis, The Evolution, The Renaissance and The Pursuit. Each section contains three chapters.Further publication and availability details will be announced as they are finalized.About NCAUnited, LLCNCAUnited, LLC is a privately held global marketing enterprise focused on leadership, management, emotional wellness, financial well-being, personal development and meaningful human relationships.

Mark L. Narovlansky

NCAUnited, LLC

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Mark Narovlansky's New Book Looks at Capitalism Through the Life of a Soviet-Born Entrepreneur News Provided By Innoex Tech LLC October 28, 2026, 15:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR



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