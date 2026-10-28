Boardcerts Expands Nursing Board Certification Prep To 30 Specialty Exams, Opens Group Access For Hospitals

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Company brings structured, blueprint-aligned preparation, as ANCC data show roughly 3 in 10 first-time candidates did not pass RN specialty exams

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- PALO ALTO, CA, October 24th, 2026 -- BoardCerts, a nursing education technology company co-founded by a practicing nurse, today announced that its certification preparation platform now covers 30 specialty board certification exams. The company is also opening group access for hospitals, health systems and nursing schools working to raise certification rates among their nurses.The 30 exams span medical-surgical, psychiatric-mental health, emergency, oncology, perioperative, wound care, hospice and palliative, and nurse leadership specialties, among others. Each course is built around the certifying body's published test blueprint.Specialty certification is voluntary, and the exams are demanding. In 2025, 14,891 nurses took an American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) RN specialty exam for the first time and 10,478 passed, a first-time pass rate of about 70%, according to ANCC's published certification data. The remaining 4,413 candidates, roughly 3 in 10, did not pass (American Nurses Credentialing Center, 2025).Published studies of certification barriers point to the same obstacles: limited study time around shift work, exam cost, test anxiety and scattered preparation resources.The stakes extend to employers. A peer-reviewed study of 564 U.S. hospitals found that Magnet-recognized hospitals had higher proportions of specialty-certified and bachelor's-prepared nurses and better work environments, factors that explained much of their better patient outcomes (McHugh et al., 2013).Dr. Andrew Wagner says, "After 4 decades of teaching clinicians I have learned that study and preparation is the foundation of knowledge, and knowledge is the foundation of wisdom. Board certification serves as a right of passage and a test for demonstrating the mastery of your specialty. BoardCerts is the finest education program available to hone these skills. BoardCerts is a master class of preparation, with every question and answer aligned with the exam blueprint. Nurses deserve preparation that is as vigorous as the exam itself."BoardCerts exam courses includes: 700 to 1,100 blueprint-aligned practice questions, with explanations for both correct and incorrect answers; flashcards that use spaced repetition to reinforce weak areas; timed simulation exams to gauge readiness before test day; a personalized study planner built around the nurse's exam date and available hours; analytics that show strengths and weak areas by exam domain; Ask AI, an assistant that gives hints and step-by-step explanations on every question; and continuing education contact hours earned while studying.For organizations, BoardCerts offers group access, so nurse educators and leaders can support certification across a unit or cohort.BoardCerts has served more than 10,000 learners since launch. The company plans to extend coverage to all nursing certification exams.About BoardCertsBoardCerts, Inc. is a nursing education technology company founded in Palo Alto, California. The company helps registered nurses, advanced practice registered nurses, and other healthcare professionals prepare for specialty board certification exams. BoardCerts is an independent educational company and is not affiliated with or endorsed by any certifying body. Learn more at boardcerts.ReferencesAmerican Nurses Credentialing Center. (2025). 2025 ANCC certification data [Data set]. Retrieved 2025, fromMcHugh, M. D., Kelly, L. A., Smith, H. L., Wu, E. S., Vanak, J. M., & Aiken, L. H. (2013). Lower mortality in Magnet hospitals. Medical Care, 51(5), 382–388.

Samina Basnet

BoardCerts, Inc.

+1 650-667-7277

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BoardCerts Expands Nursing Board Certification Prep to 30 Specialty Exams, Opens Group Access for Hospitals News Provided By BoardCerts, Inc October 28, 2026, 15:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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