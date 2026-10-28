Moody's Assigns Investment-Grade Rating To Ripple's Stablecoin

MENAFN - Yolo Wire) Moody's (NYSE: $MCO) has assigned and investment-grade rating to Ripple's U.S. dollar-denominated stablecoin (CRYPTO: $RLUSD).

Specifically, Moody's has assigned A2 long-term and P-1 short-term deposit ratings, which are each considered investment-grade ratings.

The agency said the ratings reflect its assessment of the credit quality and market value of RLUSD's reserve assets, reserve coverage, and liquidity.

"The Reserve is predominantly invested in highly liquid, short-duration U.S. government assets and cash," said Moody's in its assessment.

The majority of RLUSD's reserve assets comprise U.S. Treasury bills, other short-term U.S. government assets, and cash, and are held with The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE: $BNY).

Ripple praised the rating from Moody's, saying that RLUSD is the first stablecoin to receive an investment-grade rating from the credit rating agency.

On social media, Ripple called the investment-grade rating a "massive validation" for the RLUSD stablecoin.

The rating from Moody's comes days after Ripple received approval from the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) to launch Ripple National Trust Bank.

Ripple's RLUSD stablecoin, which is pegged 1:1 to the U.S. dollar, launched in December 2024 and has since grown to a $2.5 billion U.S. market capitalization.

As a privately held company, Ripple's stock doesn't trade on a public exchange.