Lesotho Urged To Implement United Nations (UN) Human Rights Recommendations To Accelerate Their Implementation

Lesotho has been urged to accelerate the implementation of outstanding United Nations human rights recommendations, with concerns raised over the slow progress in addressing issues identified in previous reporting cycles.

This call Mrs. Nthabiseng Sekokotoana on behalf of the Deputy Attorney General made at the official opening of a workshop on the dissemination of concluding observations adopted by United Nations human rights treaty bodies following the consideration of Lesotho's reports under four international conventions.

In her opening remarks, Mrs. Sekokotoana said that the preparation and submission of reports were only part of Lesotho's human rights obligations, stressing that the real test of the country's commitment lay in implementing the recommendations.

She noted that some issues raised in the latest concluding observations had also featured in previous recommendations that remained outstanding, despite earlier engagements and opportunities to address them.

She delineated that the recurring concerns called for serious reflection on institutional accountability, the prioritisation of human rights obligations and the effectiveness of implementation arrangements.

Mrs. Sekokotoana urged stakeholders to move beyond acknowledging recommendations and demonstrate measurable progress in addressing them.

She also acknowledged the support of the European Union delegation in Lesotho towards strengthening the national mechanism for reporting, implementation and follow-up during the reporting period.

She said the implementation of the conventions should ultimately be assessed by whether it improved the actual experiences of the people whose rights they were intended to protect.

On the other hand, the Director Disability Services in the Ministry of Gender, Youth and Social Development Mrs. 'Mathabo Pama said that the workshop provides a platform for identifying the causes of implementation delays, clarifying institutional responsibilities and agreeing on concrete measures to address outstanding recommendations.

“Our objective should be clear, recommendations must lead to action, action must produce results, and results must be capable of verification,” she said.

Meanwhile, Mrs. 'Makatleho 'Molotsi from the Human Rights Unit within the Ministry of Law and Justice emphasized the importance of respecting and promoting human rights, noting that they are universal and apply to all people across the world, regardless of their differences.

She stated that human rights are inherent to every individual and should be enjoyed equally without discrimination based on a person's background or circumstances.

Mrs. 'Molotsi highlighted that although people come from diverse backgrounds and may have different beliefs, cultures and experiences, such differences should not affect their entitlement to fundamental human rights.

She further stressed that while every individual has the right to enjoy and exercise their human rights, such rights should be exercised responsibly, with due regard for the rights and freedoms of others.

The Convention on the Rights of the Child obliges the country to protect children's rights, safeguard their best interests and promote access to education, healthcare, safety and development, while the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities requires measures to eliminate discrimination, improve accessibility and ensure the meaningful participation of persons with disabilities in all aspects of national life.

Additionally, the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance calls for effective legal safeguards, appropriate investigative mechanisms, accountability and protection for victims and their families, and the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women requires concrete action to eliminate discriminatory laws and practices, prevent gender-based violence and advance substantive equality for women and girls.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Government of Lesotho.