Mammootty Photo With DYFI Leader Sparks Backlash From Left Supporters

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 28 (IANS) A photograph of Malayalam superstar Mammootty with Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) Kerala state secretary and MLA M. Vijin has triggered a wave of angry comments from Left supporters on social media.

Vijin shared the photograph on Facebook with the caption,“A 25-year-old with 50 years of experience.”

The post drew numerous comments expressing resentment against the actor, with several users questioning why party leaders continued to associate with him.

Much of the anger stems from an incident earlier this year when Mammootty visited homes built for victims of the Wayanad disaster and reportedly asked CPI(M) Wayanad district secretary K. Rafiq to keep some distance from him.

“Won't people misunderstand and think I have come here for you if you keep walking alongside me all the time?” Mammootty reportedly told Rafiq.

The incident triggered a controversy, with some Left supporters accusing the actor of disrespecting the party leader.

Rafiq, however, clarified the following day that Mammootty had not intended to insult him.

He said the actor had subsequently spoken to him over the phone and explained that he was concerned his presence alongside the district secretary might be misunderstood.

The controversy had also prompted the then Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to publicly defend Mammootty and apologise to the actor over the online attacks.

Vijayan had said it was wrong to criticise someone who had visited Wayanad with goodwill.

However, the comments on M Vijin's latest Facebook post suggest that resentment among a section of Left supporters has persisted.

In several posts, it was mentioned that Rafiq and the party were more important to them than even a major film star.

Others said the party's martyrs were their real heroes and questioned why leaders should show deference to celebrities.

Some users criticised Vijin for posing with Mammootty, while others said they were unfollowing the MLA.

One recurring question was why party leaders appeared to attach special importance to the actor when, according to many, Rafiq himself had faced an uncomfortable situation during Mammootty's Wayanad visit.

The reactions have revived the earlier controversy, despite Rafiq's clarification and the then Chief Minister's intervention.

Incidentally, Mammootty is the chairman of the CPI (M) backed party TV channel Kairali since its inception in the mid-nineties.