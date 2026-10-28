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Azerbaijani MFA Expresses Condolences To Spain Over Deadly Train Crash


Date: 2026-10-28 11:17:07

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has expressed its condolences following the tragic train crash in Spain.

This was stated in a post by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the social media platform X.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic train accident in Spain.

We extend our sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives, as well as to the Government and people of Spain.

Our thoughts are with all those affected by this tragedy, and wish the injured a speedy and full recovery,” the post reads.

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Trend News Agency

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