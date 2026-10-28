Summit Expands Ashburn Data Center Capacity By 60% As Hyperscale Demand Squeezes Enterprise Colocation Market

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Expansion provides additional infrastructure options for businesses struggling to secure space for traditional IT workloads

ASHBURN, Va., Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summit, an IT infrastructure provider delivering cloud, data center, disaster recovery, and cybersecurity solutions, today announced a 60% capacity expansion at its Ashburn data center. The move comes as enterprises struggle to secure capacity for traditional IT workloads in a data center market increasingly dominated by hyperscale demand.

Hyperscalers account for 59% of North American data center tenant demand, while data center vacancy sits at just 1% and 95% of capacity under construction is already committed. The shortage is particularly challenging for enterprises seeking smaller colocation deployments, which are struggling to secure space as larger projects dominate the market.

“Hyperscalers get most of the headlines, but businesses running traditional IT workloads require data center capacity, too,” said Andre Wu, CEO of Summit.“They still need reliable infrastructure to run mission-critical applications, protect against downtime, and modernize aging systems. As more capacity goes toward large-scale deployments, we're expanding to help ensure enterprises aren't left behind.”

The expansion brings 60% more capacity online for enterprise colocation deployments and is now available to businesses through Summit's“Colo in Any Market” program, which helps businesses find colocation options based on their specific infrastructure requirements. Through the program, Summit can help businesses identify capacity in markets worldwide within 48 hours before working toward pricing, availability, and deployment logistics with its network of data center partners.

“Beyond capacity constraints, rising hardware costs and longer procurement timelines are making infrastructure decisions even more challenging,” said Wu.“Businesses need the flexibility to choose infrastructure that meets their needs today without limiting their options as technology and business requirements change.”

For more information on Summit, visit: summithq.com.

About Summit

Summit is an IT infrastructure and application hosting provider delivering cloud, data center, disaster recovery, and cybersecurity solutions to organizations worldwide. From hybrid cloud deployments and secure colocation to managed backup and recovery services, Summit helps businesses operate with confidence, eliminate IT uncertainty, and scale on demand. For more information, visit summithq.com.







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