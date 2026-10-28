Brad Goodson Named President Of Sutter Health's Greater San Francisco And East Bay Division

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) San Francisco, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sutter Health has named Brad Goodson president of its Greater San Francisco and East Bay Division, bringing more than 20 years of healthcare leadership experience to the role. He starts his new position Nov. 2.

“The best leadership transitions build on momentum, and Brad is exceptionally well positioned to do that. He brings a deep understanding of Sutter, strong relationships across our organization and a proven ability to turn strategy into action,” said Christina Oh, who previously held the position before being promoted to chief operating officer for Sutter Health.“We are excited for the new ways he will lead our teams and help them deliver exceptional care for the patients and communities we serve.”

Approximately 936,000 patients receive care within Sutter Health's Greater San Francisco and East Bay Division – one of Sutter's largest and most dynamic regions. Across seven counties, it contains 12 hospital campuses offering comprehensive acute care services and features approximately 890 primary care doctors and medical specialists providing coordinated care. As president of the division, Goodson will be responsible for the performance of its hospitals, outpatient and ambulatory services. He will also work with aligned medical groups to expand access, strengthen physician relationships and integrate care delivery across the region. Additionally, he will guide key investments in new and expanded care sites alongside his division dyad partner, Robert Nordgren, M.D.

Goodson has made a strong impact on Northern California communities since arriving at Sutter Health in 2024. He began as CEO of Sutter's Alta Bates Summit Medical Center in Oakland, where he drove significant improvements in operational performance while strengthening physician relationships and supporting advanced program development. In September 2025, he became president of system service lines. In this role, he helped enhance access to the health system's award-winning, high-quality primary care and specialty care services by leading a systemwide strategy that strengthened integration and fostered collaboration across divisions and medical groups.

Prior to joining Sutter, Goodson served in several leadership roles at Ochsner Health, including as the CEO of Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans. During his tenure, he oversaw the 767-bed academic medical center, including an associated group practice with 682 physicians across 11 clinic locations.

“The title may be new, but the reason I'm excited about this role is very familiar: our people and our patients,” said Goodson.“I've seen firsthand what our employees, physicians and providers can accomplish when we come together around a shared purpose. I'm honored to have the opportunity to lead alongside them and excited about what we can do next for the patients and communities who count on us.”

Goodson earned a bachelor's degree in international trade and finance from Louisiana State University. He also has master's degrees in business administration and healthcare administration from the University of Houston - Clear Lake in Texas. He is a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives.

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Brad Goodson

CONTACT: Liz Madison Sutter Health 916-396-5156...