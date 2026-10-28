Cylake Named To The Fortune Cyber 60TM 2026-2027 List

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recognition comes as Cylake rebuilds cybersecurity from the metal up to address the needs of the world's largest and most regulated institutions

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cylake, the complete cybersecurity platform for operational sovereignty, today announced that it has been named to the Fortune Cyber 60TM list. Cylake joins the list as it approaches beta, bringing hardware, software, a single data foundation, and AI together in a vertically integrated, AI-native cybersecurity platform.







Now in its fourth year, the Fortune Cyber 60TM recognizes 60 of the most important venture-backed cybersecurity startups across three stages of growth. Developed with Lightspeed Venture Partners and AWS, the list considers financial performance, business operations, and cybersecurity market research, with final selections reviewed and validated by Fortune. Cylake's inclusion at an early stage of its development highlights the growing importance of addressing the cybersecurity needs of institutions operating under strict regulatory and operational constraints.

The limitations of traditional security architectures are becoming more consequential as AI reshapes the cybersecurity landscape. Organizations are under growing pressure to adopt AI technologies, while attackers are using the same advances to develop attacks that are faster, cheaper, and more sophisticated. This shift is exposing the limitations of fragmented security architectures, where incomplete visibility and limited control over sensitive data make it harder to defend against evolving threats.

Cylake is taking a fundamentally different approach to how cybersecurity platforms are designed, deployed, and operated. Built around a single data foundation, its AI-native architecture is designed for on-premises and private cloud environments, bringing security capabilities together while keeping sensitive data under the organization's control. Its approach challenges the assumption that advanced cybersecurity requires public cloud infrastructure, enabling organizations to maintain visibility, operational sovereignty, and control over their security operations.

"Everyone in cybersecurity is talking about AI, but most are still trying to fit it into architectures that were never designed for it," said Nir Zuk, Co-Founder and CEO of Cylake. "You can't build effective AI on fragmented architectures and incomplete data, and you can't expect the world's most regulated institutions to send their most sensitive information to the public cloud. We're rebuilding cybersecurity to eliminate that compromise, and it's encouraging to see Fortune recognize Cylake as we approach beta."

The full Fortune Cyber 60TM 2026-2027 list is available at fortune.com/ranking/cyber.

About Cylake

Cylake is a cybersecurity company built for the world's largest and most regulated institutions. Co-founded by Nir Zuk, Wilson Xu, and Ehud (Udi) Shamir, Cylake is led by a team of experienced security engineers and operators. The company is developing a complete cybersecurity platform designed for full data sovereignty and intended for on-premises and private environments that require operational control and accountability. Cylake is focused on helping organizations that operate under strict constraints maintain security at scale. For more information, visit cylake.com or LinkedIn, X, Substack, and YouTube.

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