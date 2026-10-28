Lost Money On NVE Corporation Stock? Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP Continues Investigating Possible Securities Fraud After 30.62% Share Price Drop

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Investigation follows the October 21, 2026 disclosure regarding NVE Corporation; investors who lost money may have claims to recover their losses

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investors who lost money on NVE Corporation ("NVE" or the "Company") stock may have claims to recover their losses. Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP ("Glancy") continues its fraud investigation on behalf of NVE Corporation (NASDAQ: NVEC ) investors into whether the Company may have violated the federal securities laws. The investigation follows the October 21, 2026 disclosure regarding NVE Corporation.

Investors who lost money on NVE Corporation securities can submit their NVE Corporation loss information to learn about potentially pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Key facts in the NVE Corporation investigation



Disclosure date: October 21, 2026 Stock price decline: $31.56 per share, or 30.62%



What happened?

On October 21, 2026, NVE Corporation reported its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2027, revealing, among other things, that quarter over quarter revenue decreased 47%, product sales decreased 48%, gross profit decreased 49%, and diluted EPS decreased 51%.

During the Company's earnings call, Principal Financial Officer Daniel Nelson stated that“[t]he decrease in product sales was due to a short-term inventory adjustment at one of our large medical device customers and a 95% decrease in defense product sales.” Nelson stated that“we expect revenues in the second half of the fiscal year to be consistent with the first half.” The Company's CEO, Peter Eames, further revealed the“variability was primarily from orders being pulled into quarter 1 from quarter 2.”

On this news, NVE stock fell as much as $31.56, or 30.62%, during intraday trading on October 22, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

"NVE Corporation stock fell 30.62% following the October 21, 2026 disclosure that NVE reported that second-quarter fiscal 2027 revenue fell 47% quarter over quarter, with product sales down 48%, gross profit down 49% and diluted EPS down 51%. Investors who lost money deserve to know whether they were given the full picture, and our investigation will examine that question," said Charles H. Linehan, Partner at Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP.

What's the next step?

Glancy is investigating potential claims on behalf of NVE Corporation investors. Investors who lost money can contact Glancy about the NVE Corporation investigation, email..., or call 310-201-9150 (toll-free: 888-773-9224).

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is eligible? Investors who bought NVE Corporation securities and lost money may have claims, and can contact Glancy to learn whether they are affected by the NVE Corporation investigation.

What is a securities fraud investigation? In the NVE Corporation investigation, Glancy is reviewing whether the Company or its executives may have made false or misleading statements to investors in violation of the federal securities laws.

Has a lawsuit been filed? This release announces Glancy's investigation, not a lawsuit. If a securities class action is later filed against NVE Corporation, investors may have the opportunity to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

Does it cost anything to contact Glancy or participate in this investigation? Glancy represents NVE Corporation investors on a contingency fee basis, which means investors pay no attorneys' fees unless there is a recovery. Any fees are subject to court approval and are paid from the recovery.

Why work with Glancy on the NVE Corporation investigation? Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP is a premier law firm with decades of experience representing investors and consumers in securities litigation and other complex class action litigation. Contact Glancy about the NVE Corporation investigation. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Whistleblower notice

Persons with non-public information about NVE Corporation should consider their options to aid the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower Program. Under the program, whistleblowers who provide original information that leads to a successful SEC enforcement action may receive awards of 10 to 30 percent of the sanctions collected, when those sanctions exceed $1 million. For more information, contact Charles H. Linehan at 310-201-9150 or 888-773-9224, or email....

About Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

Glancy was named one of Law360's Securities Groups of the Year and ranked second in total investor recoveries by ISS Securities Class Action Services in 2025.

Glancy's successes have been widely covered by leading news and industry publications, including The Wall Street Journal, The Financial Times, Bloomberg Businessweek, Reuters, the Associated Press, Barron's, Investor's Business Daily, Forbes, and Money.

Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Related links



NVE Corporation investigation page, Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

NVE Q2 Results

NVE Corporation SEC filings index, EDGAR

SEC Whistleblower Program Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP



Contact

Charles H. Linehan

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

Email:...

Telephone: 310-201-9150 | Toll-free: 888-773-9224

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