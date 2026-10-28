Thailand Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast - 2026 To 2036 Precision Medicine Drives 12.7% CAGR And A $305.21 Million Opportunity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Outsourced sequencing, reimbursed clinical pathways, oncology demand and hospital adoption offer strong ROI opportunities in Thailand's precision medicine ecosystem.

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Thailand Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Size, Share, Trends & Forecast Analysis - Forecast to 2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Thailand next generation sequencing market is projected to reach $305.21 million by 2036, expanding at a CAGR of 12.7% from an estimated $92.03 million in 2026. The market was valued at $80.03 million in 2025 and $70.20 million in 2024.

Market growth is being supported by the continued expansion of Genomics Thailand, Thailand's national precision medicine agenda, rising clinical adoption in oncology and rare diseases, and increasing demand for outsourced sequencing services. Broader reimbursement under the Universal Coverage Scheme - including BRCA1 and BRCA2 testing for high-risk breast cancer patients and their family members - is expected to improve access to genomic testing. The early-stage integration of sequencing with multiomics and advanced bioinformatics is also creating opportunities for technology providers, clinical laboratories, healthcare institutions, and research organizations.

Launched in 2019 under the Thailand 4.0 strategic agenda, Genomics Thailand was established as a five-year initiative to sequence 50,000 Thai genomes across five disease areas. The program brought together more than 40 national agencies, institutes, medical schools, and hospitals. Its first phase reached completion during 2025, with plans indicating a potential expansion toward 100,000 samples.

Thailand's disease burden strengthens the long-term case for next generation sequencing. More than 180,000 new cancer cases were diagnosed in the country in 2022, according to GLOBOCAN, while IARC Cancer Tomorrow projections indicate that annual incidence could increase by approximately 50% by 2045. Thailand's Ministry of Public Health also estimates that 30 to 40% of Thai individuals, equivalent to approximately 18 to 24 million people, carry thalassemia or another haemoglobin disorder. More than 12,000 infants are born with thalassemia each year.

The report provides historical market data for 2024 and 2025, estimated data for 2026, and forecasts through 2036. The Thailand next generation sequencing market is analyzed by offering, application, and end user.

Market Analysis by Offering

Commercial Sequencing/Outsourced Services account for the largest market share in 2026 and are projected to record the fastest growth through 2036. Demand is supported by institutions purchasing sequencing as a completed service instead of investing in internal infrastructure that may not achieve sufficient utilization. Growth is expected to accelerate as genomic testing becomes increasingly embedded in reimbursed clinical pathways.

Market Analysis by Application

Research & Other Applications hold the larger share of the Thailand next generation sequencing market in 2026, reflecting the research-focused funding structure used to establish national sequencing capacity through Genomics Thailand. Clinical Applications are forecast to expand more rapidly and overtake research applications in market value before the end of the forecast period.

Within Clinical Applications, oncology represents both the largest segment and the fastest-growing area. Reproductive health accounts for the highest testing volume, supported by Thailand's established national thalassaemia prevention and control program. The transition of genomic testing from research protocols into reimbursed diagnostics is expected to remain a central market catalyst.

Market Analysis by End User

Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories hold the largest share in 2026 and are expected to register the fastest growth through 2036. Academic & Research Institutes rank second by market value, despite operating the largest share of installed sequencing capacity. Much of the high-throughput infrastructure developed for Genomics Thailand is located at academic and national research sites.

Thailand's clinical and academic genomics expertise is concentrated within the medical faculties of Chulalongkorn, Mahidol, and Khon Kaen universities and their affiliated teaching hospitals. Additional capacity is supported by the National Science and Technology Development Agency and high-throughput sequencing platforms at Burapha University within the Eastern Economic Corridor.

Competitive Landscape

Key companies operating in the Thailand next generation sequencing market include Illumina, Inc.; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; QIAGEN N.V.; Agilent Technologies, Inc.; F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.; Revvity, Inc.; Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.; Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc; MGI Tech Co., Ltd.; Bangkok Genomics Innovation Public Company Limited; Eurofins Scientific SE; Novogene Co., Ltd.; and Next Generation Genomic Co., Ltd.

Key Questions Answered in the Report



What revenue is generated by the Thailand next generation sequencing market?

At what rate is Thailand NGS market demand expected to grow through 2036?

What are the historical market sizes and growth trends?

Which factors and opportunities are shaping market expansion?

Which offering, application, and end-user segments are expected to generate the strongest demand?

Who are the leading Thailand NGS market participants, and what solutions do they provide? Which recent strategic developments are influencing the competitive landscape?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Definition & Scope

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Ecosystem

1.3. Currency

1.4. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Approach

2.2. Process of Data Collection and Validation

2.2.1. Secondary Research

2.2.2. Primary Research/Interviews with Key Opinion Leaders from the Industry

2.2.3. Market Sizing and Forecast

2.2.4. Market Size Estimation Approach

2.2.5. Growth Forecast Approach

2.2.6. Assumptions for the Study

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Insights

4.1. Overview

4.2. Thailand Healthcare & Genomics Landscape

4.3. National Genomics Initiatives

4.3.1. Thailand Genomics Program

4.3.2. National Precision Medicine Initiatives

4.3.3. Government Funded Genome Projects

4.4. Factors Affecting Market Growth

4.4.1. Drivers

4.4.2. Restraints

4.4.3. Challenges

4.4.4. Trends

4.5. Thailand NGS Market: Regulatory Analysis

4.5.1. Introduction

4.5.2. Medical Device Regulations

4.5.3. Laboratory Accreditation & Clinical Testing Regulations

4.5.4. Import & Distribution Regulations

4.5.5. Data Privacy & Genomic Data Regulations

4.6. Reimbursement Landscape

4.6.1. Case Studies/Use Cases

4.6.2. Precision Oncology

4.6.3. Rare Disease Diagnosis

4.6.4. Infectious Disease Surveillance

4.6.5. Population Genomics Research

4.7. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.3. Threat of Substitutes

4.7.4. Threat of New Entrants

4.7.5. Degree of Competition

4.8. Multiomics Market Landscape

4.8.1. Market Overview

4.8.2. Market Size and Forecast

4.8.3. Key Applications

5. Thailand NGS Market Assessment - By Offering

5.1. Overview

5.2. Sample Preparation

5.2.1. Kits & Reagents

5.2.2. NGS Workstations

5.3. Sequencing

5.3.1. NGS Systems

5.3.2. Consumables

5.3.3. Services

5.4. Data Analysis/Bioinformatics

5.4.1. Software

5.4.2. NGS Informatics Services

5.5. Commercial Sequencing/Outsourced Services

5.5.1. Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) Services

5.5.2. Whole Exome Sequencing (WES) Services

5.5.3. Targeted Sequencing Services

5.5.4. RNA Sequencing Services

5.5.5. Other Commercial Sequencing Services

6. Thailand NGS Market Assessment - By Application

6.1. Overview

6.2. Research & Other Applications

6.2.1. Drug Discovery

6.2.2. Agriculture & Animal Research

6.2.3. Other Applications

6.3. Clinical Applications

6.3.1. Oncology

6.3.2. Reproductive Health

6.3.3. Infectious Diseases

6.3.4. Rare Diseases

6.3.5. Other Clinical Applications

7. Thailand NGS Market Assessment - By End User

7.1. Overview

7.2. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

7.3. Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories

7.4. Academic & Research Institutes

7.5. Other End Users

8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Overview

8.2. Key Growth Strategies

8.3. Competitive Benchmarking

8.4. Competitive Dashboard

8.4.1. Industry Leaders

8.4.2. Market Differentiators

8.4.3. Vanguards

8.4.4. Emerging Companies

8.5. Market Share/Ranking by Key Players

9. Company Profiles

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Company Profile Coverage

9.2.1. Business Overview

9.2.2. Financial Overview

9.2.3. Product Portfolio

9.2.4. Strategic Developments

9.2.5. SWOT Analysis

9.3. Illumina, Inc.

9.4. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

9.5. QIAGEN N.V.

9.6. Agilent Technologies, Inc.

9.7. F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

9.8. Revvity, Inc.

9.9. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

9.10. Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc

9.11. MGI Tech Co., Ltd.

9.12. Bangkok Genomics Innovation (BKGI)/BGI Genomics Co., Ltd.

9.13. Eurofins Scientific SE

9.14. Novogene Co., Ltd.

9.15. Next Generation Genomic Co., Ltd.

10. Appendix

10.1. Questionnaire

10.2. Available Customization

List of Tables [13]

List of Figures [101]

For more information about this report visit

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