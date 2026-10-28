Canada Hospital Supplies Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, And Growth Forecasts, 2026-2031 Hospital Expansion And Sterilization Demand Unlock USD 9.58 Billion Opportunity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI by targeting rolling hospital projects, energy-efficient sterilization, low-waste disposables, geriatric care and home-health procurement.

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Canada Hospital Supplies - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Canada hospital supplies market is projected to grow from USD 6.51 billion in 2025 to USD 6.94 billion in 2026, reaching USD 9.58 billion by 2031. The market is forecast to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 6.66% from 2026 to 2031, supported by hospital infrastructure investments, an aging population, increasing surgical volumes, technological advancements, and sustained demand for infection-control products.

Hospital Infrastructure Expansion Accelerates Procurement

More than CAD 80 billion in provincial healthcare capital programs are underway or approved across Canada. Ontario has allocated CAD 56 billion for new hospitals and approximately 3,000 additional beds, while British Columbia's New St. Paul's Hospital is expected to add 548 beds by 2027. These projects are increasing procurement requirements for surgical instruments, diagnostic systems, patient-examination devices, operating-room equipment, mobility products, and other essential hospital supplies.

Staggered construction and commissioning schedules are creating recurring contract opportunities for manufacturers and distributors. Green-building mandates are also influencing purchasing decisions as healthcare facilities invest in energy-efficient sterilizers, low-waste disposables, and equipment that can help reduce long-term operating costs while supporting environmental targets.

Aging Population Drives Demand for Specialized Hospital Supplies

Canada's senior population is expected to increase by 68% between 2017 and 2037, rising from 6.2 million to 10.4 million people. Older adults account for a significant share of healthcare utilization, including 482.63 hospital admissions per 1,000 assisted-living residents. This demographic shift is strengthening demand for fall-prevention mobility aids, pressure-relief mattresses, chronic-wound dressings, and advanced patient-monitoring systems.

Hospitals are increasingly selecting monitoring platforms with larger displays, remote-alert capabilities, and integrated clinical functions to support patients with multiple chronic conditions. Growth in geriatric care is also contributing to demand across rehabilitation hospitals, long-term care facilities, and ambulatory care settings.

Home Care Services Reshape Supply Channels

The federal Aging with Dignity program is directing CAD 5.4 billion toward home-care capacity, enabling more patients with chronic diseases to receive treatment outside traditional hospital environments. This trend is expanding demand for remote patient monitoring kits, negative-pressure wound-therapy pumps, portable oxygen concentrators, and other products designed for decentralized care.

At the same time, the transition toward home-based treatment may reduce demand for certain inpatient-only products, including large-volume suction canisters and fixed-site telemetry stations. Hospital supply companies with consumer-grade and portable product portfolios are better positioned to address purchasing decisions that are shifting from centralized hospital procurement departments to community health agencies and home-care distributors.

Disposable Hospital Supplies Maintain Market Leadership

Disposable consumables accounted for 35.12% of market revenue in 2025, equivalent to approximately USD 2.29 billion. The segment is projected to grow at a 6.21% CAGR through 2031 as infection-control standards and efforts to reduce reprocessing labor support the adoption of single-use procedure kits, cannulae, barrier gowns, syringes, needles, and related products.

Government support for domestic production is also strengthening supply-chain resilience. A CAD 42 million federal investment in a new nitrile-glove manufacturing facility in Ontario highlights efforts to reduce dependence on imports and limit import-risk premiums during global supply disruptions.

Sterilization and Disinfectant Equipment Records Strong Growth

Sterilization and disinfectant equipment is forecast to be the fastest-growing product category, advancing at approximately 8.5% annually. Hospitals are replacing older steam systems with low-temperature plasma and vaporized-hydrogen-peroxide technologies that can process heat-sensitive endoscopes, ophthalmic instruments, and other specialized devices.

Healthcare capital budgets are also supporting autoclaves equipped with IoT modules that connect with electronic health records and automate cycle validation. Consequently, the Canada hospital supplies market share held by sterilization equipment is expected to rise from 12.65% in 2025 to nearly 14.85% by 2031. Patient-examination devices, operating-room tables, and mobility aids are anticipated to maintain mid-single-digit growth, supported by higher outpatient volumes, rising surgical activity, and expanding geriatric care requirements.

Despite the positive outlook, suppliers must navigate stringent regulatory requirements and evolving procurement standards. Companies offering compliant, digitally connected, energy-efficient, and locally manufactured products are expected to benefit most as Canada modernizes its healthcare infrastructure and expands care delivery across hospitals, outpatient facilities, long-term care settings, and patient homes.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rapid Expansion of Hospital Infrastructure Pipeline

4.2.2 Increase in Geriatric Population and In-patient Admissions in Hospitals

4.2.3 Technological Advancements in Hospital Supplies

4.2.4 Rising Surgical Volume in Region

4.2.5 Government Healthcare Spending & Universal Coverage

4.2.6 Focus on Infection Control & Sustainability

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Emergence of Home Care Services

4.3.2 Stringent Regulatory Framework

4.3.3 Price Sensitivity & Budget Constraints

4.3.4 Supply Chain Vulnerabilities

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts (Value in USD)

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Patient Examination Devices

5.1.2 Operating Room Equipment

5.1.3 Mobility Aids & Transportation Equipment

5.1.4 Sterilization & Disinfectant Equipment

5.1.5 Disposable Hospital Supplies

5.1.6 Syringes & Needles

5.1.7 Other Product Types

5.2 By End User

5.2.1 Public/Government Hospitals

5.2.2 Private Hospitals

5.2.3 Specialty & Ambulatory Surgical Centers

5.2.4 Long-Term Care & Rehabilitation Hospitals

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for key companies, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)

6.3.1 3M Canada

6.3.2 Baxter Canada

6.3.3 Becton, Dickinson and Company

6.3.4 Cardinal Health Canada

6.3.5 Medline Industries, LP

6.3.6 Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon)

6.3.7 Stryker Canada

6.3.8 Smith+Nephew Canada

6.3.9 GE Healthcare Canada

6.3.10 Boston Scientific Canada

6.3.11 Henry Schein Canada

6.3.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific

6.3.13 B. Braun Medical Ltd.

6.3.14 McKesson Canada

6.3.15 Molnlycke Health Care

6.3.16 Steris Canada

6.3.17 Getinge Canada

6.3.18 Zimmer Biomet Canada

6.3.19 Olympus Canada

6.3.20 Cook Medical

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 White-space & Unmet-Need Assessment

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