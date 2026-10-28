E.F. Hutton & Co. Appoints Wall Street Veteran P. Mark Martini As Senior Managing Director, Head Of Capital Markets

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --, a full-service investment bank and broker-dealer headquartered in New York City, today announced the appointment of P. Mark Martini as Senior Managing Director, Head of Capital Markets. Mr. Martini brings more than 25 years of experience in equity and debt capital markets, investment banking, and strategic advisory, including senior leadership roles at J.P. Morgan (Bear Stearns), Bank of America Securities, Deutsche Bank, and Cantor Fitzgerald.

In his new role, Mr. Martini will oversee E.F. Hutton's capital markets activities, including transaction origination, deal structuring, capital raising, and strategic growth initiatives. He will work closely with corporate issuers, financial sponsors, and institutional investors to expand the firm's capital markets capabilities and strengthen its institutional relationships.

Joseph T. Rallo, Chief Executive Officer of E.F. Hutton, commented,“We are pleased to welcome Mark to E.F. Hutton at an important time in the firm's growth. His extensive capital markets experience, longstanding institutional relationships, and proven ability to execute complex transactions will be valuable assets as we continue to expand our investment banking platform. We believe his leadership will further strengthen our ability to deliver comprehensive financing solutions to our clients.”

Over his career, Mr. Martini has participated in more than 1,000 public and private offerings, including recent capital raises for technology companies in artificial intelligence, software, financial technology, semiconductors, and digital infrastructure.

“I am excited to join E.F. Hutton and contribute to the continued expansion of its capital markets platform,” said Mr. Martini.“The firm has established a strong foundation in investment banking, and I see significant opportunities to build upon its capabilities, deepen institutional relationships, and deliver innovative capital solutions to companies across a wide range of sectors. I look forward to working with the team to support our clients' financing and strategic objectives.”

Mr. Martini is an adjunct professor of finance and holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Business from Villanova University, and a Juris Doctor from the Massachusetts School of Law.

About E.F. Hutton & Co.

E.F. Hutton & Co. is a full-service investment bank and broker-dealer headquartered in New York City, serving corporations, financial sponsors, and institutional investors across the U.S., Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Latin America. Through our specialized divisions, we apply deep market expertise to provide advisory, capital raising, and financing solutions that seek to unlock opportunity, accelerate growth, and create enduring value at every stage of the capital lifecycle. For more information, please visit

Securities offered through E.F. Hutton & Co. LLC, member FINRA and SIPC, and registered with the MSRB. Historical references to E.F. Hutton & Co. describe the history of the name and are provided for context.

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