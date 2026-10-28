GPU-Grade Silicon Wafer Market Size And Share Analysis - Growth Trends And Forecasts (2026-2031) AI And 2 Nm Chips Propel Demand To USD 7.39 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AI-driven node transitions favor low-defect epi wafers, scrap-cutting inline metrology, long-term supply contracts, and localized production.

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "GPU-Grade Silicon Wafer - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global GPU-grade silicon wafer market is projected to expand from USD 4.31 billion in 2025 to USD 4.80 billion in 2026 before reaching USD 7.39 billion by 2031, growing at an 18.85% CAGR from 2026 to 2031. Market growth is being supported by rising artificial intelligence infrastructure investment, increasing deployment of advanced GPU clusters, and the transition toward 3 nm and 2 nm semiconductor architectures.

AI Computing Drives Ultra-Low Defect Requirements

AI training clusters now exceed 100,000 accelerators per installation, increasing the financial impact of wafer defects and placing greater emphasis on substrate quality. TSMC's 3 nm N3E process requires defect densities below 0.09 defects/cm to maintain yields above 70%. In response, silicon wafer manufacturers are implementing advanced inline metrology to reduce scrap by 15% to 20% while achieving surface micro-roughness below 0.1 nm.

These demanding standards can extend supplier qualification cycles to as long as nine months. However, the technical complexity of qualification also raises switching costs, strengthens long-term supplier relationships, and supports premium pricing for GPU-grade silicon wafers.

3 nm and 2 nm Architectures Increase 300 mm Wafer Demand

The rapid transition to leading-edge process nodes is accelerating demand for 300 mm prime wafers. TSMC allocated approximately 40% of its 300 mm capacity to sub-5 nm nodes in 2025, representing about 1.2 million wafer starts per month. Samsung Foundry is targeting 50,000 wafer starts per month on its 3 nm gate-all-around production line by late 2026.

Smaller nodes and larger reticle sizes are expected to generate a 20%-30% increase in wafer consumption per finished die. SUMCO increased its Japanese epitaxial wafer capacity by 15% in 2025 to address demand from AI accelerator production. The expected transition to 2 nm manufacturing during 2027-2028 will impose even stricter flatness, purity, and defect-control requirements, reinforcing demand for premium substrates.

High-Purity Polysilicon Supply Remains a Key Constraint

Limited high-purity polysilicon availability continues to restrict 300 mm wafer output. Hemlock Semiconductor, Wacker Chemie, and OCI are among the few suppliers consistently capable of meeting 11-nines purity requirements. Their combined semiconductor-grade output reached approximately 180,000 tonnes in 2025, below the estimated 200,000 tonnes required by wafer and solar cell manufacturers.

Extended order lead times have encouraged wafer producers to prioritize customers with long-term contracts. Hemlock's USD 250 million Tennessee expansion is expected to add 10,000 tonnes of annual capacity by 2027, although much of this additional supply may be absorbed by semiconductor fabrication plants supported by the U.S. CHIPS Act.

Epitaxial Wafers Lead Segment Growth

Epitaxial wafers are projected to record the fastest segment growth, with an 11.99% CAGR through 2031. Demand is rising as backside power delivery and through-silicon vias require 10-15 m epitaxial thicknesses that conventional polished prime wafers cannot support. Polished prime wafers represented 57% of market revenue in 2025 and remain important for established GPU manufacturing processes, but their share is expected to decline as 3 nm and smaller nodes enter mass production.

Intel's PowerVia roadmap illustrates this transition, with 18A designs relying on epitaxial surfaces that can accommodate aggressive via aspect ratios. SOI wafer adoption is also increasing as chiplet architectures create demand for low-capacitance interposers, heterogeneous integration, improved power efficiency, and stronger thermal performance.

Asia-Pacific Maintains Market Leadership

Asia-Pacific accounted for 68% of GPU-grade silicon wafer revenue in 2025, supported by major semiconductor manufacturing facilities in Taiwan and South Korea. TSMC's Hsinchu and Tainan operations, together with Samsung's Hwaseong and Pyeongtaek complexes, processed approximately 2.5 million 300 mm wafers per month for leading-edge GPU applications. Japan and South Korea supplied roughly 55% of global substrate output, reflecting the region's established silicon wafer manufacturing base.

North America is forecast to be the fastest-growing regional market, with an 11.79% CAGR through 2031. U.S. CHIPS Act funding, including a USD 400 million award to GlobalWafers, is expected to support 1.2 million wafers of annual capacity in Texas beginning in 2028. Planned foundry expansions and hyperscaler investment in sovereign AI infrastructure could enable the North American GPU-grade silicon wafer market to double by 2031.

Europe generated 8% of global revenue in 2025, with production concentrated in Germany's Saxony semiconductor cluster. Siltronic's EUR 3.5 billion (USD 3.85 billion) Dresden investment, supported by EUR 1.2 billion (USD 1.32 billion) in EU Chips Act grants, could increase Europe's market share to approximately 12%-14% by 2031. Overall market expansion will depend on timely capacity additions, stable high-purity material supplies, and manufacturers' ability to meet increasingly demanding specifications for next-generation AI and GPU applications.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Exploding AI Training Compute Density Driving Ultra-Low Defect Requirements

4.2.2 Rapid Ramp of 3 nm and 2 nm GPU Architectures Increasing 300 mm Prime Wafer Demand

4.2.3 Shift Toward Backside Power Delivery Necessitating Thicker Epi Wafer Specs

4.2.4 Localization Incentives in U.S. and Europe for Strategic Wafer Supply

4.2.5 Emergence of Chiplet-Based GPU Designs Boosting Demand for Large-Area SOI Wafers

4.2.6 Sustainability Mandates Driving Adoption of Reclaimed Prime Wafers for R&D

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Limited High-Purity Polysilicon Supply Constraining 300 mm Output

4.3.2 Long Qualification Cycles with GPU Customers Slowing Node Transitions

4.3.3 Capital Intensity of Float-Zone 300 mm Lines Deterring New Entrants

4.3.4 Trade Restrictions on Advanced Node Equipment Limiting Expansion in China

4.4 Impact of Macroeconomic Factors on the Market

4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Regulatory Landscape

4.7 Technological Outlook

4.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.8.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.8.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.8.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.8.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.8.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Wafer Type

5.1.1 Polished Prime Wafers

5.1.2 Epitaxial (Epi) Wafers

5.1.3 SOI (Silicon-on-Insulator) Wafers

5.2 By Process Node

5.2.1 Leading Edge Nodes (< 7 nm)

5.2.2 Advanced Nodes (7-14 nm)

5.3 By End Customer Type

5.3.1 Pure-Play Foundries

5.3.2 Integrated Device Manufacturers (IDMs)

5.4 By Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 United Kingdom

5.4.2.2 Germany

5.4.2.3 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 South Korea

5.4.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Rest of the World

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global Level Overview, Market Level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share, Products and Services, Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Shin-Etsu Handotai Co., Ltd.

6.4.2 SUMCO Corporation

6.4.3 Siltronic AG

6.4.4 GlobalWafers Co., Ltd.

6.4.5 SK Siltron Co., Ltd.

6.4.6 Wafer Works Corp.

6.4.7 Soitec S.A.

6.4.8 Shanghai Simgui Technology Co., Ltd.

6.4.9 Okmetic Oyj

6.4.10 Ferrotec Holdings Corporation

6.4.11 Hangzhou Silicon Tech Co., Ltd. (HJSemi)

6.4.12 Zhonghuan Semiconductor Co., Ltd.

6.4.13 POSCO Future M Co., Ltd.

6.4.14 Episil-Precision Inc.

6.4.15 MEMC Korea Company

6.4.16 Korea Silicon Wafer Co., Ltd.

6.4.17 Linton Crystal Technologies

6.4.18 Salem Advanced Materials Inc.

6.4.19 Noel Technologies

6.4.20 Topsil GlobalWafers

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-Space and Unmet-Need Assessment

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