Singapore Retail Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, And Growth Forecasts, 2026-2031 Market To Reach USD 58.56 Billion By 2031 As Omnichannel Adoption Accelerates

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost retail ROI through omnichannel integration, AI-led inventory, micro-hub fulfillment, private labels and store optimization, with opportunities in personal care and e-commerce.

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Singapore Retail - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Singapore retail market size is projected to increase from USD 50.38 billion in 2025 to USD 51.66 billion in 2026 before reaching USD 58.56 billion by 2031. The market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 2.54% from 2026 to 2031, supported by omnichannel retail adoption, advanced digital infrastructure, efficient urban logistics, and resilient demand for essential consumer goods.

Omnichannel Retail Strengthens the Consumer Experience

Singapore shoppers increasingly expect consistent browsing, payment, fulfillment, and return experiences across digital platforms and physical stores. This shift is encouraging retailers to integrate point-of-sale systems, inventory management, e-commerce operations, and last-mile delivery capabilities.

According to IMDA, 91% of retail SMEs had adopted at least one sector-specific digital solution by 2023. However, the depth of adoption remained modest, indicating substantial growth potential for AI, real-time inventory routing, automated personalization, and other advanced capabilities. IMDA's Advanced Digital Solutions program for Omnichannel Retail Management, launched in July 2024 with 70% funding support, is helping SMEs introduce integrated POS, cross-channel inventory visibility, and coordinated fulfillment services.

Online retail penetration reached 14.5% in October 2025, compared with 13.1% in July 2025. Electronics recorded an online share exceeding 50%, highlighting the expanding influence of digital research and e-commerce purchasing. Retailers are also combining store pickup with rapid delivery options to improve convenience. As personalization expands, compliance with privacy requirements and the responsible use of first-party customer data will remain essential.

Urban Micro-Hubs Improve Last-Mile Delivery

Flexible zoning under the URA Master Plan 2025 supports the development of urban micro-hubs that place inventory closer to consumers. These facilities can shorten last-mile distances and improve the commercial viability of 2-hour and same-day delivery services.

Urban micro-hubs are particularly relevant in dense HDB towns and mixed-use precincts, where demand can be forecast using localized data. The model supports dark-store operations and allows existing retail outlets to function as fulfillment nodes, helping online grocery providers expand without requiring significant additional space.

Shared logistics hubs can also facilitate route consolidation and electric van adoption, supporting national emissions objectives while improving capacity utilization. Faster delivery is expected to strengthen conversion rates in groceries, personal care, household products, and other time-sensitive categories.

Limited Retail Space Encourages Productivity Improvements

Singapore's established mall network and limited availability of new retail space continue to shape expansion strategies. Island-wide retail vacancy stood at 7.2% in Q3 2025, although conditions differed by location. The Downtown Core experienced tighter availability, while the Outer Central Region showed greater softness.

With the URA Master Plan 2025 prioritizing housing, logistics, and advanced industry, retailers are expected to focus on productivity rather than large-scale footprint expansion. Key strategies include optimizing existing stores, converting formats, increasing space efficiency in best-in-class assets, and using omnichannel services to extend effective customer catchments. Less productive malls may experience selective closures, lease restructuring, or subdivision as landlords seek stronger occupancy and rental performance.

Food Retail Maintains the Largest Market Share

Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products accounted for 48.44% of the Singapore retail market in 2025. Stable everyday demand, frequent grocery trips, and extensive supermarket networks continue to support the segment. Weekly shopping missions in HDB towns are expected to maintain dependable store traffic even when household budgets are under pressure.

Private labels are also expanding across staple and pantry categories as major chains strengthen sourcing and cold-chain capabilities. These improvements allow retailers to offer better quality, competitive prices, and broader product selections.

Personal Care & Household is forecast to record the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 10.87% through 2031. Demand is being driven by premium skincare, wellness products, specialized formats, subscriptions, and omnichannel sampling programs that encourage repeat purchases.

Electronics and appliances maintain the highest online penetration at approximately 52-55%, supported by standardized specifications, digital product research, and price transparency. Furniture, toys, and hobby products generate close to one-third of sales online as consumers increasingly rely on home delivery and digital price comparisons.

Tourism-led spending and duty-free pricing continue to benefit watches and jewelry in central retail precincts. Apparel remains more challenged due to changing work patterns, rapid fashion cycles, and higher online return rates. Additional factors influencing Singapore retail market growth include real-time retail analytics through 5G edge networks, supermarket private-label expansion, labor shortages, and rising wage costs.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising omnichannel consumer journey adoption

4.2.2 Expansion of supermarket private-label penetration

4.2.3 Tourism rebound boosting discretionary spend

4.2.4 ESG-linked financing lowering capex for retrofit

4.2.5 Real-time retail analytics via 5G edge networks

4.2.6 Urban logistics micro-hub policy roll-out

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Saturated mall density and limited new retail space

4.3.2 Labour shortages & rising minimum-wage floor

4.3.3 Persistent rental cost inflation in prime districts

4.3.4 Data-privacy tightening curbing 3rd-party ad-targeting

4.4 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces

4.7.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Competitive Rivalry

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Food, Beverage, & Tobacco Products

5.1.2 Personal Care & Household Care

5.1.3 Apparel, Footwear, & Accessories

5.1.4 Furniture, Toys, & Hobby

5.1.5 Industrial & Automotive

5.1.6 Electronic & Household Appliances

5.1.7 Other Products

5.2 By Retail Channel

5.2.1 Traditional Mom & Pop Retail

5.2.2 Modern Trade Retail

5.2.3 E-Commerce & Others

5.3 By Format

5.3.1 Hypermarkets

5.3.2 Supermarkets

5.3.3 Convenience Stores

5.3.4 Department Stores

5.3.5 Specialty Stores

5.3.6 Others (Drugstore, Cash & Carry, Wholesaler)

5.4 By Region

5.4.1 Central Region

5.4.2 East Region

5.4.3 North Region

5.4.4 North-East Region

5.4.5 West Region

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for key companies, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 7-Eleven (DFI Retail Group)

6.4.2 Amazon.sg

6.4.3 Challenger Technologies

6.4.4 Charles & Keith

6.4.5 Cold Storage (DFI Retail Group)

6.4.6 Courts Singapore

6.4.7 Decathlon Singapore

6.4.8 Don Don Donki

6.4.9 FairPrice Group

6.4.10 Guardian Health & Beauty

6.4.11 H&M Singapore

6.4.12 Ikea Singapore

6.4.13 Lazada Singapore

6.4.14 Love, Bonito

6.4.15 MUJI Singapore

6.4.16 Qoo10 Singapore

6.4.17 Sheng Siong Group

6.4.18 Shopee Singapore

6.4.19 Uniqlo Singapore

6.4.20 Watsons Singapore

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 Hyper-personalised Convenience Formats (AI-guided micro-stores)

7.2 Circular-economy Retail Platforms (Re-commerce & refill stations)

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