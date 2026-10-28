Global Chiplet-Based GPU Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, And Growth Forecasts, 2026-2031 Market To Reach USD 13.75 Billion By 2031 As AI And HPC Demand Accelerates

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Prioritize HBM-ready 2.5D/3D packaging, reusable chiplet IP and thermal co-design; secure capacity early and target AI, HPC and cloud demand.

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Chiplet-Based GPU - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global chiplet-based GPU market is projected to grow from USD 2.49 billion in 2025 to USD 3.4 billion in 2026 and reach USD 13.75 billion by 2031. This represents a CAGR of 32.30% from 2026 to 2031, driven by rising demand for artificial intelligence infrastructure, high-performance computing, advanced memory integration, and modular semiconductor architectures.

AI and HPC Requirements Drive Chiplet Adoption

Reticle-size constraints have become a major design challenge for advanced AI training systems, limiting the ability of manufacturers to achieve performance gains through monolithic GPU scaling. Chiplet architectures address this issue by distributing compute, memory, and I/O functions across multiple dies while maintaining system-level performance.

NVIDIA's Vera Rubin platform demonstrates this transition by combining 2 reticle-sized compute chiplets with 8 HBM4 stacks, with volume shipments scheduled for the second half of 2026. Intel Foundry has also indicated that its EMIB 2.5D interconnect is engineered to support more than 8 times the reticle size in 2026 and 12 times by 2028. AMD has reinforced the trend through infrastructure planning for its MI450X chiplet GPUs within Helios deployments beginning in the second half of 2026.

These developments show that package-level scaling is becoming central to commercial GPU roadmaps. Vendors capable of partitioning workloads across multiple dies while controlling yield, latency, power use, and software compatibility are expected to gain a competitive advantage.

HBM Integration Strengthens Advanced Packaging Demand

High-bandwidth memory has become essential for competitive AI accelerators, supporting strong adoption of 2.5D interposer, bridge-based, 3D-stacked, and hybrid-bonded packaging. TSMC reported that CoWoS capacity increased from approximately 15,000 wafers per month at the end of 2023 to 70,000-80,000 wafers per month at the end of 2025. The company is targeting 120,000-130,000 wafers per month by the end of 2026.

Despite this expansion, advanced GPU launches remain dependent on early access to interposer capacity, HBM supply, and package assembly resources. Samsung's roadmap also emphasizes advanced heterogeneous integration and hybrid copper bonding for dense multi-die structures. As a result, packaging availability and manufacturing readiness now influence product schedules and market competitiveness alongside access to leading-edge logic nodes.

Thermal and Power Challenges Affect GPU Development

Thermal management and power delivery remain significant constraints for dense chiplet-based GPU packages. AI accelerator packages integrating 4 or more HBM stacks are exceeding 1 kW per device, increasing cooling, power integrity, and long-term reliability requirements.

Backside power delivery can also raise local hotspot temperatures compared with frontside approaches, creating additional design trade-offs. These challenges may increase integration costs, extend qualification periods, and limit the number of semiconductor teams capable of delivering reliable high-density systems. Future performance improvements will increasingly depend on coordinated package design, cooling infrastructure, power planning, and system architecture.

Additional market growth factors include advanced-node NRE reduction through reusable IP and increasing 5G, cloud, and networking demand for disaggregated silicon. However, immature cross-vendor interoperability and uncertainty surrounding IP responsibility remain barriers to broader ecosystem development.

Processor and Packaging Segment Trends

GPU chiplets in multi-die SoC and adaptive configurations represented 53.81% of the chiplet-based GPU market in 2025. Their broad adoption reflects demand across enterprise, automotive, and consumer applications for modular computing without the full cost requirements of frontier AI accelerators.

AI accelerator GPU chiplets and heterogeneous GPU modules are forecast to record the fastest processor-type growth, with a CAGR of 33.28% through 2031. Reusable chiplets allow manufacturers to retain validated I/O and memory components while upgrading compute dies for newer process nodes. This approach supports platform continuity, lowers design risk, and improves flexibility for products with long development and qualification cycles.

2.5D interposer and bridge-based packaging held 47.48% of the market in 2025, making it the leading packaging technology. Its position is supported by established production use in AI GPU platforms requiring HBM and dense die-to-die connectivity. AMD expanded potential supply options in May 2026 by qualifying a 2.5D panel-based Elevated Fanout Bridge interconnect with PTI.

Meanwhile, 3D-stacked and hybrid-bonded packaging is projected to grow at a CAGR of 33.19% through 2031. Shorter interconnect paths, improved bandwidth density, and tighter memory coupling are expected to support adoption in systems where performance and efficiency justify greater manufacturing complexity.

Regional Chiplet-Based GPU Market Outlook

North America led the market with a 46.94% share in 2025, supported by its concentration of GPU designers, hyperscale cloud providers, EDA vendors, foundry operations, and advanced packaging technology developers. Regional innovation remains focused on high-performance AI systems, custom data center products, and scalable multi-die architectures.

Asia-Pacific remained the second-largest market and the primary manufacturing center for advanced GPU assembly. The region includes TSMC's CoWoS and SoIC capacity, Samsung's heterogeneous integration programs, major HBM suppliers, and extensive outsourced semiconductor assembly and test operations. AMD further strengthened its regional presence in May 2026 by announcing more than USD 10 billion in Taiwan ecosystem investments connected to packaging, bridge interconnect development, and Helios production.

The Middle East and Africa are forecast to register the fastest regional growth, expanding at a CAGR of 32.98% through 2031. Sovereign AI initiatives, data center construction, and investment in local advanced computing infrastructure are supporting demand. Europe continues to benefit from supercomputing and automotive computing programs, while South American adoption is primarily linked to cloud-based access to AI computing resources.

Overall, the chiplet-based GPU market is moving toward modular compute platforms supported by HBM-centered packaging, advanced die-to-die interconnects, and coordinated thermal design. North American architecture leadership, Asia-Pacific manufacturing capacity, and expanding global AI infrastructure investment are expected to shape market growth through 2031.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 AI and HPC Reticle-Limit Escape

4.2.2 HBM-Centered 2.5D and 3D Package Adoption

4.2.3 Advanced-Node NRE Reduction Through IP Reuse

4.2.4 5G, Cloud, and Networking Demand for Disaggregated Silicon

4.2.5 Optical I/O Chiplets for Rack-Scale AI Scale-Up

4.2.6 KGD Testing and UCIe Alliances De-Risk Merchant Chiplets

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Thermal and Power-Delivery Bottlenecks in Dense GPU Packages

4.3.2 Immature Cross-Vendor Interoperability and IP Liability

4.3.3 Yield Compounding and Test-Cost Inflation in KGD Flows

4.3.4 CoWoS, Interposer, Substrate, and Optical-Packaging Bottlenecks

4.4 Impact of Macroeconomic Factors on the Market

4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Regulatory Landscape

4.7 Technological Outlook

4.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.8.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.8.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.8.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.8.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.8.5 Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Processor Type

5.1.1 Discrete / High-Performance Compute GPU Chiplets

5.1.2 Integrated / Consumer GPU Chiplets

5.1.3 AI Accelerator GPU Chiplets / Heterogeneous GPU Modules

5.1.4 GPU Chiplets in Multi-Die SoC / Adaptive Configurations

5.1.5 Other Chiplet-Based GPU Variants

5.2 By Packaging Technology

5.2.1 2.5D Interposer and Bridge-Based Packaging

5.2.2 3D Stacked and Hybrid-Bonded Packaging

5.2.3 Fan-Out and RDL-Based Advanced Packaging

5.2.4 Organic Substrate-Based Multi-Die Packaging

5.2.5 Other Packaging Technologies

5.3 By Interconnect Standard

5.3.1 UCIe-Based Die-to-Die Interconnect

5.3.2 Proprietary Die-to-Die Interconnect

5.3.3 Hybrid Open-Standard and Proprietary Architectures

5.4 By End-user Industry

5.4.1 Data Centers and Cloud Computing

5.4.2 High-Performance Computing

5.4.3 Consumer Computing

5.4.4 Automotive and Mobility

5.4.5 Telecommunications and Networking

5.4.6 Industrial and Edge AI

5.4.7 Aerospace and Defense

5.4.8 Other End-user Industries

5.5 By Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 United States

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.1.3 Mexico

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.2.1 Germany

5.5.2.2 United Kingdom

5.5.2.3 France

5.5.2.4 Italy

5.5.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.3.1 China

5.5.3.2 Japan

5.5.3.3 South Korea

5.5.3.4 India

5.5.3.5 Southeast Asia

5.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 South America

5.5.5 Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Positioning Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global Level Overview, Market Level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share, Products and Services, Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

6.4.2 Intel Corporation

6.4.3 NVIDIA Corporation

6.4.4 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited

6.4.5 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

6.4.6 Broadcom Inc.

6.4.7 Marvell Technology, Inc.

6.4.8 International Business Machines Corporation

6.4.9 MediaTek Inc.

6.4.10 Achronix Semiconductor Corporation

6.4.11 ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

6.4.12 Amkor Technology, Inc.

6.4.13 Synopsys, Inc.

6.4.14 Cadence Design Systems, Inc.

6.4.15 Alphawave IP Group plc

6.4.16 Ayar Labs, Inc.

6.4.17 Renesas Electronics Corporation

6.4.18 Tenstorrent Holdings, Inc.

6.4.19 Apple Inc.

6.4.20 Arm Holdings plc

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-Space and Unmet-Need Assessment

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