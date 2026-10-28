SHI Named A Leader In The 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadranttm For SAM Managed Services

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHI believes this recognition reflects growing momentum behind a value management approach that connects software, SaaS, cloud and AI investments to measurable outcomes

SOMERSET, N.J., Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SHI International today announced that it's been named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Software Asset Management (SAM) Managed Services. This is the first time SHI has been positioned in the Leaders quadrant, following its placement as a Niche Player in 2025.

SHI's recognition as a Leader emerges at a critical inflection point in software asset management. As software, SaaS, cloud and AI investments become more interconnected, organizations need a unified operating model that goes beyond license visibility and compliance support, linking technology decisions to ownership, financial accountability and verified outcomes.

“To us, being named a Leader reflects the reality that technology decisions can no longer be managed in silos,” said Shane Cronin, Head of FinOps and ITAM Services at SHI International.“Our investments have been focused on building a practice that solves for these pressing challenges and brings optimization and value to the forefront. We believe this approach moves customers from a fragmented model to a connected one, offering continuous value realization.”

As AI changes how technology is purchased, consumed and governed, organizations are placing greater emphasis on accountability, value capture and ROI across their technology portfolios. Amid rising costs and competing priorities, software asset management is evolving into a broader value management discipline focused on maximizing the value of AI and other technology investments.

SHI has unified its software asset management, SaaS management, FinOps and AI governance into a mature, cohesive value management discipline we see as the standard for others to follow. In doing so, SHI is enabling customers to make more informed technology decisions and turn investments into a competitive advantage.

Further, SHI is a founding member of the Tokenomics Foundation and serves on the governing board of the FinOps Foundation, both part of the Linux Foundation. Together with its active membership in the ITAM Forum, these roles give SHI a direct hand in shaping best practices and value management disciplines, positioning SHI to help customers govern, optimize and defend their AI investments.

Because SHI's expertise extends beyond SAM into procurement, infrastructure, cloud, AI and technology strategy, it can help customers optimize not only what they own, but also the decisions that shape future technology investments.

Download a complimentary copy of the Gartner® report.

To learn more about SHI's Software Asset Management Managed Services, visit SHI.com.



About Gartner® and the Magic QuadrantTM

The Gartner Magic Quadrant evaluates vendors based on their Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision. Leaders execute well against their current vision and are well positioned for tomorrow. Learn more about the Magic Quadrant.

Sources

Gartner®: Magic QuadrantTM for Software Asset Management Managed Services, Yolanda Harris, Jaswant Kalay, Rob Shafer, 26 October 2026

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About SHI International

SHI International is a $16 billion transformational technology solutions integrator serving the needs of more than 17,000 corporate, enterprise, public sector and academic customer organizations around the world. It helps companies achieve business goals through the use of technologies ranging from software licensing and end user computing devices to innovative cloud and edge solutions. With over 7,000 employees worldwide, SHI is the largest Minority and Woman Owned Business Enterprise (MWBE) in the U.S.

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