U.S. Aftermarket Battery Market Size, Share, Trends, And Growth Forecast, 2026-2033 Aging Fleet And Start-Stop Adoption Drive A $37.7 Billion Opportunity By 2033

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Capitalize on recurring replacement demand, start-stop adoption and an aging vehicle fleet with segment insights and actionable strategies to uncover new revenue streams.

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "U.S. Aftermarket Battery Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The U.S. aftermarket battery market was valued at USD 27.1 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 28.2 billion in 2026. By 2033, market revenue is projected to rise to USD 37.7 billion, representing a compound annual growth rate of 4.2% from 2026 to 2033.

Market expansion is being supported by the aging U.S. vehicle fleet, longer vehicle ownership periods, rising vehicle miles traveled, and recurring battery replacement requirements. Increasing adoption of start-stop systems is also strengthening demand for dependable replacement batteries. Together, these factors are creating sustained opportunities for battery manufacturers, distributors, aftermarket suppliers, retailers, service providers, and investors operating across the U.S. battery value chain.

Market Segmentation and Forecast Scope

The report provides country-level revenue and volume forecasts and analyzes key U.S. aftermarket battery market trends across product and application segments from 2021 to 2033. The analysis is designed to support market assessment, competitive benchmarking, product planning, investment evaluation, and strategic decision-making.

Product Outlook

Product forecasts are presented by volume in million units and revenue in USD billion. Segments covered include:



Lead Acid



SLI



Stationary

Motive

Lithium-ion

Nickel-based

Sodium-ion

Small Sealed Lead-acid Battery Others

The product analysis evaluates established and emerging battery technologies serving automotive, industrial, commercial, mobility, backup power, and specialized equipment requirements. It also highlights shifts in product demand that may influence replacement cycles, technology adoption, supply strategies, and future revenue opportunities.

Application Outlook

Application forecasts are also provided by volume in million units and revenue in USD billion. The market is assessed across mobile and stationary battery applications.



Mobile Battery Applications



Automotive



Heavy-duty Vehicles



Powersports



Motive Equipment



Drones



Golf Cars

Other Mobile Applications

Stationary Battery Applications



Fire & Security Systems



Generators



Data centers / UPS



Alkaline / Small-cell Batteries



Commercial UPS & Critical Power Other Stationary Applications

This segmentation provides visibility into demand across transportation, motive power, emergency systems, critical infrastructure, data centers, commercial facilities, and other battery-dependent operations. By examining these applications individually, the report helps identify areas with attractive replacement demand and long-term growth potential.

Strategic Value of the Report



Comprehensive market analysis: Assess market size, growth expectations, product performance, application demand, and the industry factors influencing the U.S. aftermarket battery market.

Competitive intelligence: Evaluate the market presence and strategic positioning of key participants to support competitive planning and benchmarking.

Future trend assessment: Examine the primary trends, demand drivers, technology developments, and replacement patterns expected to shape the market through 2033. Actionable business insights: Identify potential revenue streams, product opportunities, investment priorities, and strategies for market expansion.

The report supports effective decision-making through detailed market intelligence, revenue and volume forecasts, growth opportunity analysis, competitive strategy assessment, and market share insights. It also reviews product innovation and evolving customer requirements, enabling organizations to strengthen portfolio planning, evaluate emerging battery technologies, and respond to changes in the U.S. replacement battery landscape.

With coverage of both mature and developing product categories, the report offers a focused view of the commercial forces shaping aftermarket battery demand. Its forecasts and segment analysis can help industry participants prioritize high-potential applications, refine go-to-market strategies, monitor competitive developments, and make informed decisions in a market projected to reach USD 37.7 billion by 2033.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

1.1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Information Procurement

1.2.1. Information Analysis

1.2.2. Market Formulation & Data Visualization

1.2.3. Data Validation & Publishing

1.3. Research Scope and Assumptions

1.4. List of Data Sources

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Segmental Outlook

2.3. Competitive Outlook

Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Global Battery Market Outlook

3.1.2. U.S. Battery Market Outlook

3.1.3. U.S. Aftermarket Battery Market Outlook

3.2. Scenario-based Insights of the U.S. Aftermarket Battery Market

3.3. Value Chain Analysis

3.4. Technology Overview

3.5. Regulatory Framework

3.5.1. Policies & Incentive Plans

3.5.2. Standards & Compliance

3.6. Trade Outlook (HS Code: 8507)

3.6.1. Import & Export Analysis, Major Trading Partner

3.6.1.1. Major source countries for U.S. battery imports

3.6.1.2. Major destination countries for U.S. battery exports

3.7. Market Dynamics

3.7.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.7.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.7.3. Industry Trends

3.8. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.8.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.8.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.8.3. Threat of Substitution

3.8.4. Threat of New Entrants

3.8.5. Competitive Rivalry

3.9. PESTLE Analysis

3.9.1. Political

3.9.2. Economic

3.9.3. Social Landscape

3.9.4. Technology

3.9.5. Environmental

3.9.6. Legal

Chapter 4. U.S. Aftermarket Battery Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. U.S. Aftermarket Battery Market: Product Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033

4.2. Lead Acid

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (Million Units) (USD Billion)

4.2.2. SLI

4.2.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (Million Units) (USD Billion)

4.2.3. Stationary

4.2.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (Million Units) (USD Billion)

4.2.4. Motive

4.2.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (Million Units) (USD Billion)

4.3. Lithium-ion

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (Million Units) (USD Billion)

4.4. Nickel-based

4.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (Million Units) (USD Billion)

4.5. Sodium-ion

4.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (Million Units) (USD Billion)

4.6. Small Sealed Lead-acid Batteries

4.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (Million Units) (USD Billion)

4.7. Others

4.7.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (Million Units) (USD Billion)

Chapter 5. U.S. Aftermarket Battery Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. U.S. Aftermarket Battery Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2025 & 2033

5.2. Mobile Battery Applications

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (Million Units) (USD Billion)

5.2.2. Automotive

5.2.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (Million Units) (USD Billion)

5.2.3. Heavy-duty Vehicles

5.2.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (Million Units) (USD Billion)

5.2.4. Powersports

5.2.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (Million Units) (USD Billion)

5.2.5. Motive Equipment

5.2.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (Million Units) (USD Billion)

5.2.6. Drones

5.2.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (Million Units) (USD Billion)

5.2.7. Golf Cars

5.2.7.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (Million Units) (USD Billion)

5.2.8. Other Mobile Applications

5.2.8.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (Million Units) (USD Billion)

5.3. Stationary Battery Applications

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (Million Units) (USD Billion)

5.3.2. Fire and Security Systems

5.3.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (Million Units) (USD Billion)

5.3.3. Generators

5.3.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (Million Units) (USD Billion)

5.3.4. Data Centers / UPS

5.3.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (Million Units) (USD Billion)

5.3.5. Alkaline / Small-cell Batteries

5.3.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (Million Units) (USD Billion)

5.3.6. Commercial UPS & Power

5.3.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (Million Units) (USD Billion)

5.3.7. Other Stationary Applications

5.3.7.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (Million Units) (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape

6.1. Recent Developments by Key Market Participants

6.2. Kraljic Matrix

6.3. Company Categorization

6.4. Heat Map Analysis

6.5. Vendor Landscape

6.5.1. List of Aftermarket Battery Suppliers

6.5.2. List of Distributors/Channel Participants

6.5.3. List of Other Prominent Manufacturers

6.6. List of Potential Customers/End-users

6.7. Strategy Mapping

Companies Featured



Clarios

East Penn Manufacturing Company

EnerSys

Stryten Energy

Continental Battery Systems

C&D Technologies (Trojan)

U.S. Battery Manufacturing Co.

Duracell Inc.

Energizer Holdings, Inc.

Panasonic Energy Co., Ltd.

Interstate Batteries Power-Sonic

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900