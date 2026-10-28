U.S. Child Care Market Size, Share, And Trends Analysis Report, 2026-2033 Market To Reach $147.2 Million As Office Returns, Edtech, And Funding Drive 7.0% CAGR
Dublin, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "U.S. Child Care Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The U.S. child care market was valued at USD 86.2 million in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 91.9 million in 2026 to USD 147.2 million by 2033. The market is expected to record a compound annual growth rate of 7.0% from 2026 to 2033, supported by changing workforce patterns, evolving family needs, government funding, and continued investment in early childhood education.
Demand for child care services is rising as more parents return to office-based employment and seek reliable care arrangements. Financial support for working families, particularly single and working mothers, is also improving access to organized services. At the same time, the growing number of single-parent households is strengthening demand for flexible, accessible, and high-quality child care options.
Advancements in learning technologies are influencing service delivery across the U.S. child care market. Providers are adopting digital tools to support educational programming, communication, administration, and family engagement. Increased recognition of the contribution of early childhood education to cognitive and social development is also encouraging families to prioritize structured care and learning environments.
U.S. Child Care Market Segmentation
The report analyzes revenue growth and current industry trends across key sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. The market is segmented by type, delivery type, age group, state, and region, providing a structured assessment of demand patterns and commercial opportunities.
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)
- Early Care Early Education & Early Daycare Backup Care Others
Delivery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)
- Organized Care Facilities Home-based Settings
Age Group Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)
- Infants Toddlers Preschoolers School-aged Children
State Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)
- Massachusetts New Jersey Connecticut Texas South Carolina Georgia
Region Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021 - 2033)
- West Southeast Southwest Midwest Northeast
Strategic Value of the Report
The report provides comprehensive U.S. child care market intelligence for organizations evaluating expansion plans, investment priorities, service development, and competitive positioning. Detailed segment and regional revenue forecasts help businesses assess market potential across care types, delivery settings, age groups, states, and major U.S. regions.
- Comprehensive Market Analysis: Evaluate market performance across major segments, states, and regions. Competitive Landscape: Review the presence and positioning of key child care market participants. Industry Trends: Identify workforce, demographic, policy, technology, and education trends influencing future demand. Growth Opportunities: Assess potential revenue streams and areas of unmet demand across the U.S. child care sector. Actionable Recommendations: Apply market insights to strategic planning, investment assessment, and business development.
The research supports effective decision-making through market estimates, forecasts, trend analysis, competition strategy, market share assessment, and product innovation tracking. It also enables stakeholders to compare organized care facilities with Home-based Settings, evaluate demand among different age groups, and identify geographic markets with favorable growth prospects.
With demand shaped by parental employment, family structure, public funding, educational priorities, and technology adoption, the U.S. child care market is positioned for sustained expansion through 2033. The report offers the data and analysis required to monitor these factors, assess competitive conditions, and develop informed strategies within a changing child care industry.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope
1.2. Market Definitions
1.3. Information Procurement
1.3.1. Purchased Database
1.3.2. The internal database
1.3.3. Secondary Sources & Third-Party Perspectives
1.3.4. Primary Research
1.3.5. Details of Primary Research
1.4. Information Analysis
1.4.1. Data Analysis Models
1.5. Market Formulation & Data Visualization
1.5.1. Commodity Flow Analysis
1.6. Data Validation & Publishing
1.7. List of Secondary Sources
1.8. Research Objectives
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Market Snapshot
2.2. Segmental Snapshot
2.3. Competitive Insights Snapshot
Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, and Scope
3.1. Market Lineage
3.1.1. Parent Market Analysis
3.1.2. Ancillary Market Analysis
3.2. U.S. Child Care Market- Market Dynamics
3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis
3.2.1.1. High demand for child care & early education
3.2.1.2. Trend of providing onsite care facilities
3.2.1.3. Initiatives by government organizations
3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis
3.2.2.1. High service costs
3.2.2.2. Supply of child care services across U.S.
3.2.3. Qualitative Analysis: Child Care Programs for the following
3.2.3.1. Corporate Offices
3.2.3.2. Hospitals
3.2.3.3. Universities/Schools
3.2.3.4. Government Employees
3.2.4. Qualitative Analysis: Trends of References for Child Care Programs (Social Media, Local Newsletters, Communities, etc.)
3.3. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
3.4. Regulatory & Reimbursement Scenario
3.5. Business Environmental Tools Analysis: U.S. Child Care Market
3.5.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3.5.2. PESTLE Analysis
Chapter 4. U.S. Child Care Market: Target Population Analysis
4.1. Target Population Analysis, State
4.1.1. Massachusetts
4.1.1.1. Age Group Demographics, 2021 - 2026
4.1.1.2. Family Income Levels, 2021 - 2026
4.1.1.3. Number Of Single Parent Families, 2021 - 2026
4.1.1.4. Number Of New Borns, 2021 - 2026
4.1.1.5. Regulatory Framework and Reimbursement Scenario
4.1.2. New Jersey
4.1.2.1. Age Group Demographics, 2021 - 2026
4.1.2.2. Family Income Levels, 2021 - 2026
4.1.2.3. Number Of Single Parent Families, 2021 - 2026
4.1.2.4. Number Of New Borns, 2021 - 2026
4.1.2.5. Regulatory Framework and Reimbursement Scenario
4.1.3. Connecticut
4.1.3.1. Age Group Demographics, 2021 - 2026
4.1.3.2. Family Income Levels, 2021 - 2026
4.1.3.3. Number Of Single Parent Families, 2021 - 2026
4.1.3.4. Number Of New Borns, 2021 - 2026
4.1.3.5. Regulatory Framework and Reimbursement Scenario
4.1.4. Texas
4.1.4.1. Age Group Demographics, 2021 - 2026
4.1.4.2. Family Income Levels, 2021 - 2026
4.1.4.3. Number Of Single Parent Families, 2021 - 2026
4.1.4.4. Number Of New Borns, 2021 - 2026
4.1.4.5. Regulatory Framework and Reimbursement Scenario
4.1.5. South Carolina
4.1.5.1. Age Group Demographics, 2021 - 2026
4.1.5.2. Family Income Levels, 2021 - 2026
4.1.5.3. Number Of Single Parent Families, 2021 - 2026
4.1.5.4. Number Of New Borns, 2021 - 2026
4.1.5.5. Regulatory Framework and Reimbursement Scenario
4.1.6. Georgia
4.1.6.1. Age Group Demographics, 2021 - 2026
4.1.6.2. Family Income Levels, 2021 - 2026
4.1.6.3. Number Of Single Parent Families, 2021 - 2026
4.1.6.4. Number Of New Borns, 2021 - 2026
4.1.6.5. Regulatory Framework and Reimbursement Scenario
4.1.7. Rest of U.S
4.1.7.1. Age Group Demographics, 2021 - 2026
4.1.7.2. Family Income Levels, 2021 - 2026
4.1.7.3. Number Of Single Parent Families, 2021 - 2026
4.1.7.4. Number Of New Borns, 2021 - 2026
4.1.7.5. Regulatory Framework and Reimbursement Scenario
Chapter 5. U.S. Child Care Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1. U.S. Child Care Market, Type: Key Takeaways
5.2. U.S. Child Care Market: Type Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2025 & 2033
5.3. Early Care
5.3.1. Early Care Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
5.4. Early Education & Early Daycare
5.4.1. Early Education & Early Daycare Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
5.5. Backup Care
5.5.1. Backup Care Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
5.6. Others
5.6.1. Others Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 6. U.S. Child Care Market: Delivery Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
6.1. U.S. Child Care Market, Delivery Type: Key Takeaways
6.2. U.S. Child Care Market: Delivery Type Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2025 & 2033
6.3. Organized Care Facilities
6.3.1. Organized Care Facilities Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
6.4. Home Based Settings
6.4.1. Home Based Settings Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 7. U.S. Child Care Market: Age Group Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1. U.S. Child Care Market, Age Group: Key Takeaways
7.2. U.S. Child Care Market: Age Group Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2025 & 2033
7.3. Infants
7.3.1. Infants Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.4. Toddlers
7.4.1. Toddlers Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.5. Preschoolers
7.5.1. Preschoolers Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
7.6. School-aged Children
7.6.1. School-aged Children Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 8. U.S. Child Care Market: State Estimates & Trend Analysis
8.1. U.S. Child Care Market, State: Key Takeaways
8.2. U.S. Child Care Market: State Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2025 & 2033
8.3. Massachusetts
8.3.1. Massachusetts Child Care Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
8.4. New Jersey
8.4.1. New Jersey Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
8.5. Connecticut
8.5.1. Connecticut Child Care Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
8.6. Texas
8.6.1. Texas Child Care Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
8.7. South Carolina
8.7.1. South Carolina Child Care Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
8.8. Georgia
8.8.1. Georgia Child Care Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
8.9. Rest of US
8.9.1. Rest of U.S. Child Care Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 9. U.S. Child Care Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
9.1. U.S. Child Care Market, Regional: Key Takeaways
9.2. U.S. Child Care Market: Regional Movement & Market Share Analysis, 2025 & 2033
9.3. West
9.3.1. West Child Care Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
9.4. Southeast
9.4.1. Southeast Child Care Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
9.5. Midwest
9.5.1. Midwest Child Care Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
9.6. Northeast
9.6.1. Northeast Child Care Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
9.7. Southwest
9.7.1. Southwest Child Care Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)
Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape
10.1. Company Categorization
10.2. Company Market Position Analysis
10.3. Strategy Mapping
10.4. Company Profiles
10.4.1. Bright Horizons Family Solutions
10.4.1.1. Overview
10.4.1.2. Financial Performance
10.4.1.3. Service Benchmarking
10.4.1.4. Strategic Initiatives
10.4.2. KinderCare Learning Centers LLC.
10.4.2.1. Overview
10.4.2.2. Financial Performance
10.4.2.3. Service Benchmarking
10.4.2.4. Strategic Initiatives
10.4.3. Learning Care Group, Inc.
10.4.3.1. Overview
10.4.3.2. Financial Performance
10.4.3.3. Service Benchmarking
10.4.3.4. Strategic Initiatives
10.4.4. Spring Education Group
10.4.4.1. Overview
10.4.4.2. Financial Performance
10.4.4.3. Service Benchmarking
10.4.4.4. Strategic Initiatives
10.4.5. Cadence Education
10.4.5.1. Overview
10.4.5.2. Financial Performance
10.4.5.3. Service Benchmarking
10.4.5.4. Strategic Initiatives
10.4.6. The Learning Experience
10.4.6.1. Overview
10.4.6.2. Financial Performance
10.4.6.3. Service Benchmarking
10.4.6.4. Strategic Initiatives
10.4.7. Childcare Network
10.4.7.1. Overview
10.4.7.2. Financial Performance
10.4.7.3. Service Benchmarking
10.4.7.4. Strategic Initiatives
10.4.8. Kids 'R' Kids
10.4.8.1. Overview
10.4.8.2. Financial Performance
10.4.8.3. Service Benchmarking
10.4.8.4. Strategic Initiatives
10.4.9. Primrose Schools
10.4.9.1. Overview
10.4.9.2. Financial Performance
10.4.9.3. Service Benchmarking
10.4.9.4. Strategic Initiatives
10.4.10. Goddard Systems
10.4.10.1. Overview
10.4.10.2. Financial Performance
10.4.10.3. Service Benchmarking
10.4.10.4. Strategic Initiatives
10.4.11. BrightPath Kids
10.4.11.1. Overview
10.4.11.2. Financial Performance
10.4.11.3. Service Benchmarking
10.4.11.4. Strategic Initiatives
10.4.12. Winnie, Inc.
10.4.12.1. Overview
10.4.12.2. Financial Performance
10.4.12.3. Service Benchmarking
10.4.12.4. Strategic Initiatives
10.4.13. New Horizon Academy
10.4.13.1. Overview
10.4.13.2. Financial Performance
10.4.13.3. Service Benchmarking
10.4.13.4. Strategic Initiatives
10.4.14. Care.com
10.4.14.1. Overview
10.4.14.2. Financial Performance
10.4.14.3. Service Benchmarking
10.4.14.4. Strategic Initiatives
10.4.15. NeighborSchools, Inc.
10.4.15.1. Overview
10.4.15.2. Financial Performance
10.4.15.3. Service Benchmarking
10.4.15.4. Strategic Initiatives
10.4.16. SitterTree., LLC
10.4.16.1. Overview
10.4.16.2. Financial Performance
10.4.16.3. Service Benchmarking
10.4.16.4. Strategic Initiatives
List of Tables [30]
List of Figures [52]
Companies Featured
- Bright Horizons Family Solutions KinderCare Learning Centers LLC. Learning Care Group, Inc. Spring Education Group Cadence Education The Learning Experience Childcare Network Kids 'R' Kids Primrose Schools Goddard Systems BrightPath Kids Winnie, Inc. New Horizon Academy Care.com NeighborSchools, Inc. SitterTree., LLC
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