Easyvend Announces Unified B2B Order Management Platform For Australian Food And Beverage Distributors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Australian-built platform brings ordering, automated invoicing, payments, B2B eCommerce and driver delivery tools into one system for small to mid-sized suppliers across the food, beverage, dairy, bakery, packaging and foodservice sectors.

Emu Plains, NSW, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EasyVend, an Australian-built order management platform, today announced the availability of its unified platform for food and beverage suppliers and distributors. The B2B order management solution gives small to mid-sized wholesale businesses one system to handle orders, invoicing, payments, inventory, deliveries and customer relationships. EasyVend serves businesses across the food, beverage, dairy, bakery, packaging and foodservice sectors, and is built to replace the phone calls, emails, handwritten notes and spreadsheets that still hold many distribution operations together.







EasyVend provides a B2B order management solution that helps suppliers and distributors manage orders, invoicing and deliveries.

For a lot of distributors, the working day starts with orders arriving from every direction at once. One customer phones in, another sends an email late at night, a sales rep scribbles a reorder on a notepad, and a driver picks up a request at the loading dock. Each of those orders then has to be keyed in by hand before anything can be picked, packed or invoiced. It is slow work, and it is where small mistakes creep in: a wrong quantity, a missed line item, an invoice that goes out days late. Over a busy week, those errors cost time, money and customer goodwill.

EasyVend was designed around that problem. At the centre of the platform is an online order management system that brings every order into a single dashboard, whatever channel it came from. Orders can arrive through the customer ordering portal, be entered directly by office staff, come in through CSV imports or EDI, or be captured in the field by sales reps and delivery drivers. Instead of chasing information across inboxes and paper dockets, operations teams see a single, current view of what needs to go out and when.

Once an order is confirmed, the platform takes care of much of the paperwork that usually follows. EasyVend offers automated invoicing for distributors, generating invoices from order data without manual re-entry. Integrated payment processing supports direct debit, manual charges and pay-now buttons, and a customer self-service portal lets buyers view and settle their accounts on their own time. The platform also integrates with leading accounting software, so invoices and payments flow through to the accounting system without being typed in twice.

Deliveries are handled through MiniVend, EasyVend's browser-based tool for delivery driver management. Drivers open MiniVend on their phone or tablet without needing to download an app. From there, they get real-time visibility of their route, record proof of delivery, and can raise invoices on the spot when a customer adds to an order at the door. Office staff can see delivery progress as it happens, which cuts down on the back-and-forth calls that often fill a dispatcher's afternoon.

For suppliers that want customers to place orders themselves, EasyVend provides a branded B2B eCommerce website. Each storefront carries the supplier's own branding and supports customer-specific pricing, set delivery schedules and credit controls. Trade customers can browse products, check their pricing and place repeat orders at any hour, while the supplier keeps control over who can order what and on which terms.

Behind the ordering and delivery tools, EasyVend includes real-time inventory tracking and product control, giving businesses a clearer picture of stock levels as orders come in and go out. The platform is modular and customisable, so each business switches on only the features that suit its operation. A bakery running a handful of delivery routes and a beverage distributor supplying hundreds of venues can both use EasyVend without paying for, or learning, tools they do not need.

EasyVend is aimed squarely at small to mid-sized business owners and operations managers rather than large enterprise IT departments. The platform is built and supported in Australia by a family-owned business with more than 40 years of history in wholesale operations, and it also services businesses across New Zealand. That background shapes how the product works day to day, with a focus on practical features that fit the way suppliers and distributors already run their businesses.

For distributors, the practical results are easy to measure. Less manual data entry frees up office staff for customer work. Fewer order errors mean fewer credits, re-deliveries and awkward phone calls. Faster invoicing and integrated payments help shorten the time between delivery and getting paid. Drivers and trade customers, meanwhile, get simple tools that make ordering and receiving stock easier on both sides of the transaction.

Businesses interested in seeing the platform in action can visit the EasyVend website to explore its order management, invoicing, eCommerce and delivery features in more detail and arrange a walkthrough with the team.

About EasyVend

EasyVend is a family-owned and operated B2B order management platform built in Australia for suppliers and distributors, with over 40 years of business history. Powered by Jeal Tech and based in New South Wales, EasyVend also services businesses across New Zealand. The team behind EasyVend has been closely involved with the business for many years, bringing a combined 80+ years of experience working with the platform and supporting wholesale operations. This long-standing expertise helps ensure customers receive practical, industry-focused solutions tailored to real-world operational needs. EasyVend helps businesses digitise their order workflows, improve efficiency, and deliver a better customer experience through integrated tools for ordering, invoicing, inventory, and delivery management.

Press Inquiries

Brooke Jeal

accounts [at] jealtech.com.au

+61 2 9188 4470



PO BOX 353

Emu Plains, NSW

2750

A video accompanying this announcement is available here: