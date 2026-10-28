Australia Mineral Processing Equipment Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2031 Battery Minerals And Automation Propel Market To USD 1.37 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROI opportunities center on modular concentrators, sensor-enabled equipment, ore sorting and energy-efficient systems that reduce installation time, downtime, labor and processing costs.

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Australia Mineral Processing Equipment - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Australia mineral processing equipment market was valued at USD 0.97 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 1.03 billion in 2026 to USD 1.37 billion by 2031. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.87% during the 2026-2031 forecast period, supported by sustained iron-ore production, investment in battery minerals, tighter environmental standards, and increasing demand for automated processing technologies.

Record Pilbara Iron-Ore Output Accelerates Equipment Replacement

Near-capacity production across Pilbara mining operations is accelerating the replacement of primary crushers, screening decks, and related mineral processing equipment. Expansion projects led by major iron-ore producers are directing capital toward high-tonnage comminution circuits designed to maintain throughput and improve operational reliability.

Magnetite processing projects, including Iron Bridge, require finer grinding and greater equipment intensity per tonne. At the same time, the processing of lower-grade ore blends is increasing mass pull and shortening equipment replacement intervals. Crushers remain central to these operations and accounted for 34.17% of market revenue in 2025, making them a key beneficiary of higher production volumes and ongoing replacement investment.

Battery-Mineral Projects Support New Concentrator Development

Australia's lithium, rare-earth, and nickel industries are driving investment in greenfield concentrators. Government support, including concessional finance from the National Reconstruction Fund and the FMIA 10% tax credit, is strengthening the business case for domestic processing and refining.

Lithium processing equipment is forecast to record a 6.02% CAGR as new spodumene concentrators enter operation. These facilities increasingly use modular layouts to reduce delivery schedules, simplify installation, and limit onsite labor requirements. Demand is also expanding for dense-media, flotation, and solvent-extraction circuits, creating opportunities for specialist equipment suppliers.

Iron ore represented 45.13% of market revenue in 2025 and will remain the leading mineral commodity. However, copper developments in South Australia, steady replacement demand from gold operations, and emerging rare-earth projects are helping equipment manufacturers diversify across commodities and reduce exposure to single-metal investment cycles.

Dewatering, Tailings Management, and Automation Gain Momentum

Dewatering and tailings systems are expected to post the fastest equipment growth, with a projected CAGR of 5.98%. Stricter tailings-dam and water-management requirements are encouraging miners to adopt modular filtration packages that shorten installation times and allow capacity to be expanded in stages.

Sensor integration is also changing plant operations. Real-time ore-sensing systems can direct material between parallel crushing lines, improve equipment utilization, and reduce downtime. Screen panels fitted with condition-monitoring technology alert operators before failures occur, while equipment vendors increasingly combine mechanical systems with sensors and ongoing service support.

Ore-sorting systems installed upstream of grinding circuits are creating demand for tailored crusher configurations. Paste-backfill facilities also require positive-displacement pumps capable of handling high-solids slurries, providing opportunities for manufacturers specializing in wear-resistant components and demanding processing environments.

Environmental Performance Influences Purchasing Decisions

Environmental credentials are becoming increasingly important in project financing and procurement. Lithium producers are prioritizing energy-efficient mills and conveyors to reduce carbon intensity, while copper processing upgrades are favoring electric material-handling systems aligned with corporate decarbonization targets. Iron-ore operators are adopting ore sorting to reject waste earlier, lower energy consumption, and improve plant efficiency.

Suppliers that can demonstrate lifecycle emissions reductions, water savings, and measurable efficiency improvements are positioned to stand out in price-sensitive tenders. This trend is expected to support demand for advanced automation, filtration, conveying, crushing, and separation technologies across the Australian mineral processing equipment market.

Approval Delays and Skilled Labor Constraints Remain Challenges

Lengthy federal and state environmental assessments continue to delay major Australian mining projects. When approvals are granted after extended review periods, compressed fabrication and delivery windows can create supply chain bottlenecks. Equipment suppliers are often reluctant to build inventory before orders are confirmed, limiting their ability to respond when multiple projects proceed simultaneously.

A shortage of skilled trades in regional Western Australia adds further pressure to equipment installation and maintenance schedules. These constraints are increasing interest in modular systems, remote monitoring, semi-automated operations, and fully automated equipment that can reduce onsite labor requirements while improving plant availability.

Despite these challenges, robust Pilbara output, FMIA incentives for on-shore processing, battery-mineral investment, and stronger tailings regulations are expected to sustain growth in Australia's mineral processing equipment market through 2031.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Record Pilbara Iron-Ore Output Driving Replacement Capex

4.2.2 Battery-Mineral Boom Spurring New Concentrators

4.2.3 Stricter Tailings-Dam Rules Boosting Filtration Demand

4.2.4 FMIA Incentives for On-Shore Processing

4.2.5 Sensor-Based Ore-Sorting Compressing Comminution

4.2.6 Indigenous Procurement Targets Favour Modular Plants

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Environmental Approval Delays

4.3.2 Skilled-Trades Shortage in Regional WA

4.3.3 Rising Grid-Power Tariffs for Grinding Circuits

4.3.4 Price Pressure from Low-Cost Chinese OEMs

4.4 Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts (Value (USD) and Volume (Units))

5.1 By Equipment Type

5.1.1 Crushers

5.1.2 Grinding Mills

5.1.3 Screening Equipment

5.1.4 Flotation & Separation

5.1.5 Conveyors & Feeders

5.1.6 Dewatering & Tailings

5.1.7 Other Specialised Equipment

5.2 By Mineral Commodity

5.2.1 Iron Ore

5.2.2 Bauxite

5.2.3 Copper

5.2.4 Gold

5.2.5 Lithium

5.2.6 Nickel

5.2.7 Rare Earths

5.2.8 Other Minerals

5.3 By Mining Method

5.3.1 Surface Mining

5.3.2 Underground Mining

5.4 By Automation Level

5.4.1 Manual

5.4.2 Semi-Automated

5.4.3 Fully Automated

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (Includes Global Level Overview, Market Level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as Available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for Key Companies, Products and Services, SWOT Analysis, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Metso Corporation

6.4.2 FLSmidth A/S

6.4.3 Sandvik AB

6.4.4 The Weir Group plc

6.4.5 Komatsu Ltd.

6.4.6 Multotec Pty Ltd

6.4.7 Gekko Systems Pty Ltd

6.4.8 Minprovise International Pty Ltd

6.4.9 Hofmann Engineering Pty Ltd

6.4.10 Schenck Process Holding GmbH

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 White-space & Unmet-need Assessment

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