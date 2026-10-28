Wi-Fi Chipset Market Size And Share Analysis - Growth Trends And Forecasts (2026-2031) Wi-Fi 7 And Enterprise Upgrades Drive Growth To USD 31.27 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI with Wi-Fi 6E/7 upgrades, modular designs and managed gateways that cut support costs, speed time-to-market and secure enterprise, mesh and IoT design wins.

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Wi-Fi Chipset - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Wi-Fi chipset market is expected to increase from USD 21.90 billion in 2025 to USD 23.24 billion in 2026 before reaching USD 31.27 billion by 2031. The market is forecast to expand at a 6.12% CAGR during 2026-2031, supported by enterprise network modernization, growing smart-home device density, rising demand for high-performance wireless connectivity, and broader availability of 6 GHz spectrum.

Enterprise Wi-Fi 6E Deployments Drive Market Growth

Enterprise adoption of Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E is moving from pilot programs to full-scale deployments. The release of 1,200 MHz of 6 GHz spectrum by the FCC has enabled additional channels and wider bandwidth, helping organizations support 8K media, cloud collaboration, videoconferencing, and other latency-sensitive applications. Clean 6 GHz channels also reduce interference from legacy devices operating at 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz, improving network performance and lowering troubleshooting requirements.

Healthcare, financial services, education, and other connectivity-dependent industries are shortening procurement cycles as reliable wireless access becomes essential to daily operations. Wi-Fi 6E infrastructure is also being positioned as a long-term investment, with some platforms offering upgrade paths that support emerging Wi-Fi 7 capabilities.

Smart-Home Devices and Mesh Networking Expand Residential Demand

The continued growth of smart-home products is increasing demand for advanced Wi-Fi chipsets in residential gateways and mesh networking systems. Many urban households had more than 30 connected endpoints in 2024, with averages projected to exceed 50 by 2028. This trend is encouraging service providers to adopt tri-radio chipsets that can dedicate 6 GHz capacity to communication between mesh nodes.

Wi-Fi 6E gateways help prevent high-bandwidth applications, including 4K streaming, from competing with thermostats, security cameras, sensors, and other devices using the 2.4 GHz band. Beamforming, seamless handoff, and improved power-save capabilities can maintain consistent performance throughout the home while extending the battery life of connected sensors. These capabilities also help internet service providers reduce support incidents and service visits.

Security and Network Management Remain Key Challenges

The transition to WPA3 improves wireless network security, but mixed-generation device environments can create compatibility issues and delay upgrades. Wi-Fi 7 Multi-Link Operation adds management complexity because security credentials and policies must remain synchronized across multiple frequency links. Organizations are consequently investing in automated policy management, network segmentation, and zero-trust security architectures.

The growing number of unmanaged IoT devices is also expanding potential attack surfaces. In addition, Automated Frequency Coordination requirements for outdoor 6 GHz connections can complicate network deployment and change-management processes. These factors may slow adoption among organizations with limited IT resources until management tools mature.

Other factors influencing the Wi-Fi chipset market include:



Integration of Wi-Fi HaLow for low-power industrial IoT applications

Regulatory opening of 6-7 GHz spectrum supporting Wi-Fi 7 deployments Semiconductor fabrication capacity constraints for processes below 6 nm

Wi-Fi 7 and MU-MIMO Shape Segment Performance

Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E accounted for 41.27% of market revenue in 2025, reflecting strong demand from enterprise campus upgrades and established device ecosystems. Backward compatibility continues to support adoption across access points, routers, laptops, smartphones, and connected equipment.

Wi-Fi 7 is projected to record a 6.72% CAGR as chipset manufacturers advance 320 MHz channel architectures and improve spectral efficiency. Demand for virtual reality, cloud gaming, ultra-high-definition streaming, and bidirectional XR applications is increasing performance expectations beyond Wi-Fi 6E capabilities. Modular reference designs are also helping equipment manufacturers shorten time-to-market across consumer premises equipment, PCs, smartphones, and networking infrastructure.

MU-MIMO solutions generated 60.65% of sales in 2025 and are forecast to register a 6.61% CAGR through 2031. Eight-stream access points can support simultaneous uplink and downlink traffic across high-density environments such as lecture halls, offices, and transportation hubs. Improved beamforming algorithms help maintain signal integrity in complex indoor settings, while AI-enabled chipsets can analyze client activity and dynamically allocate spatial streams.

SU-MIMO chipsets remain relevant in entry-level gateways and cost-sensitive IoT products. However, rising connected-device density is encouraging consumer access points to migrate toward four-stream MU-MIMO configurations that reduce airtime contention and improve performance for videoconferencing and upstream residential traffic.

Asia-Pacific Leads Wi-Fi Chipset Shipments

Asia-Pacific accounted for 43.05% of global Wi-Fi chipset shipments in 2025, led by China, Japan, and South Korea. Fiber investments across Tier-2 and Tier-3 Chinese cities are increasing demand for tri-radio gateways, although restrictions on indoor 6 GHz use continue to affect Wi-Fi 6E deployment. Japan's authorization of 6 GHz WLAN in 2024 has encouraged development of Wi-Fi 7 routers supporting 320 MHz channels, while South Korean operators are deploying carrier-grade Wi-Fi 6E access points in 5G-enabled smart-city environments. India is also strengthening its position as both an engineering center and a high-volume consumer market.

North America remains a leader in enterprise adoption due to early access to the full 6 GHz band. Hybrid work, managed Wi-Fi services, and gigabit fiber packages are supporting demand for access points and Wi-Fi 7 gateways with dynamic channel allocation. Europe is recording increased Wi-Fi 7 activity as broadband operators prepare for multi-gig services, while South America, the Middle East, and Africa offer growth opportunities for cost-effective Wi-Fi 6 chipsets used in smartphones and fixed-wireless gateways. Despite regional differences in spectrum allocation, standards-based certification continues to support interoperability across global markets.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Proliferation of public Wi-Fi hotspots and IoT connections

4.2.2 Rising internet penetration and demand for high-speed connectivity

4.2.3 Rapid adoption of Wi-Fi 6/6E in enterprise networks

4.2.4 Growth in smart-home devices and residential mesh networking

4.2.5 Integration of Wi-Fi HaLow for low-power industrial IoT

4.2.6 Regulatory opening of 6-7 GHz spectrum accelerating Wi-Fi 7

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Network security threats and complex management

4.3.2 Competition from cellular 5G/LPWAN alternatives in IoT

4.3.3 Semiconductor fabrication capacity constraints (< 6 nm)

4.3.4 Fragmented regional spectrum regulations for Wi-Fi 7

4.4 Impact of Macroeconomic Factors on the Market

4.5 Evolution of Wi-Fi

4.6 Industry Supply Chain Analysis

4.7 Regulatory Landscape

4.8 Technological Outlook

4.9 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.9.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.9.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.9.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.9.4 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.9.5 Threat of Substitute Products

5 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Standard

5.1.1 Wi-Fi 4

5.1.2 Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac)

5.1.3 Wi-Fi 6 and 6E (802.11ax)

5.1.4 Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be)

5.1.5 Other Standards (Wi-Fi 8, Older)

5.2 By MIMO Configuration

5.2.1 MU-MIMO

5.2.2 SU-MIMO

5.3 By Device Application

5.3.1 Smartphones

5.3.2 Tablets

5.3.3 Desktops

5.3.4 Laptops

5.3.5 Wi-Fi Router and Broadband Gateway

5.3.6 TV

5.3.7 IoTs

5.3.8 Infotainment Systems (Automotive)

5.3.9 Other Device Applications (Drones, Gaming Devices)

5.4 By End-User

5.4.1 Residential (Consumer Electronics)

5.4.2 Enterprise (Networking)

5.4.3 Industrial

5.4.4 Automotive

5.4.5 Government and Public

5.4.6 Medical

5.4.7 Other End-Users (Education, Commercial)

5.5 By Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 United States

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.1.3 Mexico

5.5.2 South America

5.5.2.1 Brazil

5.5.2.2 Argentina

5.5.2.3 Rest of South America

5.5.3 Europe

5.5.3.1 Germany

5.5.3.2 United Kingdom

5.5.3.3 France

5.5.3.4 Russia

5.5.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.5.4 Asia-Pacific

5.5.4.1 China

5.5.4.2 Japan

5.5.4.3 India

5.5.4.4 South Korea

5.5.4.5 South-East Asia

5.5.4.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.5 Middle East and Africa

5.5.5.1 Middle East

5.5.5.1.1 Saudi Arabia

5.5.5.1.2 United Arab Emirates

5.5.5.1.3 Rest of Middle East

5.5.5.2 Africa

5.5.5.2.1 South Africa

5.5.5.2.2 Egypt

5.5.5.2.3 Rest of Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share, Products and Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

6.4.2 Broadcom Inc.

6.4.3 MediaTek Inc.

6.4.4 Intel Corporation

6.4.5 Texas Instruments Incorporated

6.4.6 STMicroelectronics N.V.

6.4.7 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

6.4.8 NXP Semiconductors N.V.

6.4.9 ON Semiconductor Corporation

6.4.10 Espressif Systems

6.4.11 Beken Corporation

6.4.12 Infineon Technologies AG

6.4.13 Renesas Electronics Corporation

6.4.14 Nordic Semiconductor ASA

6.4.15 Silicon Laboratories Inc.

6.4.16 MaxLinear, Inc.

6.4.17 UNISOC (Shanghai) Technologies Co., Ltd.

6.4.18 Realtek Semiconductor Corporation

6.4.19 Skyworks Solutions Inc.

6.4.20 Qorvo Inc.

6.4.21 Analog Devices Inc.

6.4.22 Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

6.4.23 Marvell Technology, Inc.

6.4.24 ASR Microelectronics Co., Ltd.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-space and Unmet-need Assessment

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