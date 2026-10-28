North America Modular Construction Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecasts, 2026-2031 Market To Reach USD 26.58 Billion As Faster Builds And Labor Gaps Drive Demand

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Accelerate ROI with modular builds that cut construction timelines by 30–50%, reduce labor risks, enable faster occupancy, and deliver predictable life-cycle and energy costs.

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "North America Modular Construction - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America modular construction market was valued at USD 19.77 billion in 2025 and is expected to increase from USD 20.77 billion in 2026 to USD 26.58 billion by 2031. The market is projected to register a CAGR of 5.06% during the 2026-2031 forecast period, supported by demand for faster project delivery, improved construction productivity, and more predictable development costs across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Shorter Construction Timelines Support Market Growth

Modular construction can reduce project schedules by 30-50% through the simultaneous completion of site preparation and factory production. This time advantage is increasingly important for multifamily developers, commercial property owners, and public agencies seeking faster occupancy and earlier revenue generation. Developers are incorporating modular execution into baseline pro-formas to reduce exposure to weather-related delays and persistent labor bottlenecks.

Digital production tracking also allows manufacturers and contractors to coordinate fabrication with just-in-time on-site craning. This approach supports critical-path activities, including facade installation and mechanical, electrical, and plumbing commissioning. Faster completion can help public-sector projects meet procurement requirements tied to specific fiscal and occupancy deadlines. However, extensive design revisions made after fabrication begins may reduce these schedule benefits when approval processes fall behind manufacturing timelines.

Labor Shortages Accelerate Modular Construction Adoption

North America faced a shortage of approximately 439,000 craft professionals in 2025, while one-fifth of the existing workforce was approaching retirement. Modular construction helps address this challenge by transferring trade-intensive activities from construction sites to climate-controlled manufacturing facilities. Factory production enables workforce specialization, improves output per employee, and supports more stable year-round employment.

Regional differences in housing activity are also influencing modular sourcing strategies. Strong construction demand in Atlantic Canada and slower pipelines in Alberta, for example, encourage national builders to obtain modules from manufacturing hubs with deeper labor pools. Factory environments can also provide greater continuity for apprenticeship and skills-development programs than rotating field crews.

Capital Requirements and Logistics Remain Key Constraints

Despite strong growth prospects, high upfront investment and transportation expenses may limit market participation. Establishing a volumetric modular construction plant can require USD 10-50 million for production equipment, automated gantries, and quality-control laboratories. Completed modules may also need to travel hundreds of miles on escorted carriers, with freight accounting for up to 15% of installed costs during periods of elevated fuel surcharges.

Tariffs affecting imported steel and lumber create additional uncertainty for fixed-price contracts. Small-scale developers may find it difficult to finance manufacturing capacity without long-term project commitments that maintain plant utilization above breakeven levels. Meanwhile, consolidation among regional carriers specializing in over-dimensioned cargo is expected to help address fragmented transportation capacity.

Additional factors shaping the North America modular construction market include rising Green-Building mandates, Waste-Reduction goals, government incentives, and broader code adoption. Quality-Perception and Design-Flexibility Concerns continue to affect purchasing decisions, particularly for projects requiring highly customized layouts or finishes.

Permanent Modular Construction Leads the Market

Permanent modular units represented 64.62% of the North America modular construction market in 2025. Growth reflects the transition of modular methods from temporary facilities to code-compliant multifamily housing, offices, and other long-term assets. Clearer mortgage guidance and greater insurance parity with site-built structures are improving financing acceptance. Landlords are also attracted to predictable life-cycle costs and tighter building envelopes that can reduce tenant energy expenses.

The relocatable modular construction sub-category is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.84% through 2031. Demand is being driven by disaster relief requirements, remote workforce accommodation, and flexible educational capacity. Manufacturers are introducing hybrid chassis systems that can be secured permanently while retaining the option for future disassembly and reuse. This flexibility is particularly valuable to public agencies seeking to avoid stranded assets as demographics and space requirements change.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Short construction timelines vs. conventional builds

4.2.2 Labor-shortage pressure on site-built housing

4.2.3 Rising green-building mandates and waste-reduction goals

4.2.4 Government incentives and code adoption for modular

4.2.5 Hyperscale data-center shell demand

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Higher upfront capital and logistics costs

4.3.2 Quality-perception and design-flexibility concerns

4.3.3 Interstate oversize-load transport regulations

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.5.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 Market Size and Growth Forecasts (Value)

5.1 By Construction

5.1.1 Permanent Modular

5.1.2 Relocatable Modular

5.2 By Material

5.2.1 Steel

5.2.2 Wood

5.2.3 Concrete

5.2.4 Plastic

5.3 By End-user Industry

5.3.1 Commercial

5.3.2 Industrial/Institutional

5.3.3 Residential

5.4 By Geography

5.4.1 United States

5.4.2 Canada

5.4.3 Mexico

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share (%)/Ranking Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for key companies, Products and Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Aries Building Systems. LLC

6.4.2 ATCO Ltd.

6.4.3 Boxx Modular (Black Diamond Group)

6.4.4 Cavco Industries, Inc.

6.4.5 Champion Home Builders, Inc.

6.4.6 Clayton

6.4.7 Dexterra Group Inc

6.4.8 Guerdon, LLC

6.4.9 Mobile Modular Management Corporation (McGrath RentCorp, Inc.)

6.4.10 Modular Genius

6.4.11 Modular System Sp. z o.o.

6.4.12 Satellite Shelters, Inc.

6.4.13 SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.

6.4.14 Silver Creek Modular, LLC

6.4.15 Skender

6.4.16 Triumph Modular Incorporated

6.4.17 WillScot

7 Market Opportunities and Future Outlook

7.1 White-Space and Unmet-Need Assessment

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