Mission Rock Residential Selected To Manage Vital At Springbrook In Alcoa, Tennessee

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) ALCOA, TX, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Mission Rock Residential, a national leader in multifamily property management, has been selected to manage Vital at Springbrook, a 300-unit luxury apartment community located in Alcoa, Tennessee. The new management assignment strengthens Mission Rock Residential's presence in the greater Knoxville metropolitan area and reinforces the company's commitment to delivering exceptional resident experiences in growing multifamily markets across the Southeast region.Located in Blount County, Vital at Springbrook is a modern, mid-rise apartment community situated within the evolving Springbrook master-planned development. The property offers convenient access to major regional employers, McGhee Tyson Airport, downtown Knoxville, and nearby Maryville. With continued population growth, expanding employment opportunities, and investment in retail, healthcare, and infrastructure, Alcoa has emerged as an attractive residential destination within the greater Knoxville region.“Modern renters are looking for more than just a place to live. They want thoughtfully designed spaces, opportunities to connect with community, and convenient access to the places and experiences that matter most to them,” said Marcella Eppsteiner, Chief Experience Officer, Mission Rock Residential.“Vital at Springbrook delivers on those priorities through its modern residences, extensive lifestyle amenities, and location within one of Knoxville's most sought-after places to live. We see an exciting opportunity to build on the existing sense of community, foster meaningful resident connections, and contribute to the continued growth of the Springbrook neighborhood.”Completed in 2024, the 300-unit community spans two four-story buildings and offers a variety of one- and two-bedroom apartment homes, with floor plans ranging from approximately 570 to 1,336 square feet. Residences feature contemporary finishes, including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, tile backsplashes, spacious kitchen islands, walk-in closets, in-unit washers and dryers, and private patios or balconies in select homes. Residents also enjoy an extensive collection of lifestyle-focused amenities, including a resort-style swimming pool, fitness center, golf simulator, indoor and outdoor gaming areas, rooftop deck with views of the Great Smoky Mountains, pet spa and park, outdoor grilling areas, hammock park, and car wash station.Vital at Springbrook benefits from its location near some of the region's largest employers, including DENSO Manufacturing, Clayton Homes, Amazon, and Blount Memorial Hospital. The community is also positioned near the growing Springbrook Farm development, which is expected to introduce additional shopping, dining, entertainment, and healthcare offerings to the area. Nearby destinations include Foothills Mall, Egwani Farms Golf Course, and a variety of outdoor recreation opportunities throughout East Tennessee.As part of its management strategy, Mission Rock Residential will focus on strengthening day-to-day operations, enhancing resident engagement and services, and identifying strategic property improvements that support the community's long-term performance. Through its technology-driven approach and commitment to customer service, Mission Rock aims to build on Vital at Springbrook's existing appeal while delivering a consistent, high-quality living experience for current and future residents.For media inquiries, please contact....

Katherine Wilkins

Agency PR

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Mission Rock Residential Selected to Manage Vital at Springbrook in Alcoa, Tennessee News Provided By Agency PR October 28, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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