Radix Drives The Next Digital Era At RUSH Latin America 2026

Driving the Next Digital Era

João Carlos Chachamovitz, Founder & Global CEO at Radix

Alex Clausbruch, Co-Founder and CEO North America at Radix

Bringing its flagship executive forum to explore how Industrial AI, robust interoperability, and resilient operations are driving measurable business outcomes.

- João Carlos Chachamovitz, Founder and Global CEO at RadixHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Radix, a global leader in engineering and technology solutions, is bringing its premier executive forum to Latin America with RUSH LATAM 2026.Designed for senior leadership executives, innovators, and practitioners across asset-intensive industries, the event focuses on how to move from digital theory to operational execution. Following successful flagship editions across North America and EMEA earlier this year, the RUSH initiative culminates in Latin America on November 17, 2026, at the Fairmont Rio de Janeiro Copacabana.From Vision to Value: Empowering the Next Digital Era with Resiliency & InteroperabilityRUSH LATAM directly addresses the modern industrial imperative: moving past isolated pilot projects to achieve transformation at scale. Building on the launch of the new Industrial AI strategy and its application across more than 125 global projects over the last 12 months, RUSH LATAM explores what it takes to build truly data-driven, AI-enabled organizations and thrive in the next digital era. While organizations have successfully launched data and AI projects, the critical challenge today is identifying the capabilities leaders need to build now, linking them directly to core business strategy, turning contextualized data into intelligent operations, and ensuring human-centric adoption and sustainable business value at scale.“The industry's biggest challenge is turning technology into measurable business value beyond pilot projects. This requires embedding AI into critical processes, redesigning operating models, and investing in people to deliver sustainable returns,” said João Carlos Chachamovitz, Founder & Global CEO at Radix.“RUSH LATAM brings together Latin America's leading executives to explore what works, what's next, and how to accelerate value creation at scale. We believe it will be one of the region's most important gatherings of industrial leaders this year.”Echoing this sentiment, Alex Clausbruch, Co-Founder and CEO North America at Radix, added:“RUSH was created to connect the leaders defining what's next for industry. Seeing the event expand from North America to EMEA and now Latin America in a single year has exceeded our expectations and confirms that the challenges and opportunities facing industrial organizations are truly global. We are thrilled to bring this conversation to Rio and welcome the executives, customers, and partners who are helping shape the next digital era.”Strong Ecosystem PartnershipsRUSH LATAM 2026 support includes industry leaders, featuring Gold Sponsors: Cognite and Intelie, alongside Silver Sponsors: AVEVA and Qumulo. The RUSH LATAM momentum is fueled by deep collaboration across the technology ecosystem. Girish Rishi, CEO of Cognite, noted:“Our partnership with Radix is built on a shared commitment to helping industrial organizations unlock greater value from their data, operations, and AI investments. As RUSH expands from North America to EMEA and now Latin America, it has become an important forum for leaders driving change across asset-intensive industries. We are proud to support RUSH LATAM as a Gold Sponsor and are excited about the opportunities ahead as Cognite and Radix continue working together to help customers accelerate digital transformation, improve operational performance, and realize the full potential of Industrial AI.”Scott Pickett, CEO of Intelie, also added:“Every day, AI opens a new potential, and today's differentiator becomes tomorrow's common ground. Keeping up takes both speed and governance, and it takes partners who have transformed themselves first. We are proud to support RUSH LATAM 2026 as a Gold Sponsor, and to work with Radix to help customers turn that potential into value.”Empowering the Next Digital Era with Resiliency & Interoperability: Three Strategic PillarsEschewing overly commercial presentations in favor of peer collaboration, real-world case studies, and actionable blueprints, the forum is engineered to bridge strategy and execution. By guiding leaders along a deliberate trajectory-from Lead to Operate, and ultimately to Transform & Scale-every session turns high-level vision into tangible operational impact, structured around three core themes:1.LEAD | Leading Industrial Transformation in the Age of AIExploring how Industrial AI is reshaping competitiveness, investment priorities, operating models, and long-term value creation-transitioning AI from a standalone technology agenda into a foundational driver of business strategy.2.OPERATE | The Rise of Connected Data to Intelligent OperationsBridging strategy and operations through connected, contextualized data, robust interoperability, predictive analytics, and real-time decision support.3.SCALING AI| The Leadership Challenge & TransformationOvercoming "pilot purgatory" by aligning three essential dimensions: Technology Foundations (IT/OT integration, data governance), Operating Models (ownership and value management), and People & Adoption (change management, trust, and human-AI collaboration).Join the ConversationRUSH LATAM creates space for meaningful dialogue, new partnerships, and forward-looking conversations shaping the future of industrial operations and driving real-world execution in the next digital era. Join us with this exclusive invitation.About RadixFounded in 2010, Radix is a privately held global technology solutions and services company that helps customers advance their businesses through consulting, engineering, operational technology, and digital solutions.Headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, with North American headquarters in Houston, Texas, and offices in São Paulo and Belo Horizonte, Radix serves asset-intensive industries across the Americas, Europe, and other regions worldwide. Combining deep industry expertise with technology-based, data-driven solutions, Radix supports customers in more than 30 countries on their digital transformation journeys.Learn more at

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Radix Drives the Next Digital Era at RUSH Latin America 2026 News Provided By Radix U.S., LLC October 28, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Mining Industry, Technology



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