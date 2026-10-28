Vancouver's Premiere Gaming Expo Doubles Down In 2026

Dash prepares for Round 2 | Artist @MikotoAzure

Guests playing unreleased game demos at VGX 2025

Cosplayers at VGX 2025

VGX showrunners aim to draw twice the attendance from community and industry in its second year

- Remy Siu – Founder, CEO, Creative Director, Sunset Visitor StudiosVANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Vancouver Game Expo (VGX) returns on December 5-6, 2026 to usher in a weekend of interaction and play for all ages on the city's waterfront. Early Bird tickets are available until October 31 at vangameexpo.In its inaugural one-day 2025 edition, VGX welcomed 2,200 attendees at Yaletown Roundhouse. This year, the showrunners aim to double attendance across two days at Vancouver Convention Centre.“We're a women-led group of passionate volunteers from various corners of the game industry and community. BC is sorely lacking in major consumer gaming events, despite being a powerhouse producer of commercial hits and critical darlings - from Klei (Don't Starve) to solo dev Daniel Mullins (Inscryption) to up-and-comer Coldblood Inc. (Neverway),” said Clara Sia, VGX Founder.“Not only are we spotlighting our local talents, we're also inviting creatives from all over to showcase their craft in our beautiful province and fall in love with Vancouver.”In addition to over 50 game studios and developers exhibiting playable game demos, including 81monkeys (World of Anterra), HO! Games/Outersloth (Am I Nima), and ThirtyThree/Aggro Crab (Rebounder), VGX 2026 will feature:. VGX SELECTS - curated showcase of rising indie game stars. VGX NEXT - curated showcase of student game projects. Artists and other vendors - game-related creative works and retail. Free-play lounges - arcade cabinets, consoles, and board games. Special guest meet-and-greets - voice actors, hosts, and personalities. Digital Quests, Cosplay Catwalks, official merch, and moreSTEAM SALEVGX is also hosting Vancouver Games Celebration, a digital companion event on Steam during December 4-13 that will feature discounts from dozens of curated games made in or about Vancouver. Last year's Steam sale garnered over 5.3 million unique impressions, and included franchises from studios such as The Coalition, Blackbird Interactive, Offworld Industries, and Brace Yourself Games.________________________________________ABOUT VGXVancouver Game Expo is organized by Vancouver Game Connect Association (VGCA) and Folks At Play Inc. with advisory support from industry veterans behind PAX West, DreamHack, and New York Games Week. VGX is supported by Creative BC and the Province of British Columbia, as well as other generous partners, including Phantom Friends, Aggro Crab Games, A Shell in the Pit, and Red Nexus Games.Built around a decade-long dream to create a welcoming space that brings together all members of the game community, VGX invites gamers, developers, artists, content creators, industry hopefuls, and everyone in between to immerse themselves in an interactive celebration of one of North America's most vibrant gaming scenes. As the event continues to grow, VGCA hopes to incorporate more facets of gaming interaction, culture, and business.VGX Press Kit: vangameexpo/presskit

Clara Sia

Vancouver Game Connect Association

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Vancouver's Premiere Gaming Expo Doubles Down in 2026 News Provided By Vancouver Game Connect Association October 28, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Technology



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