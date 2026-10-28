Ariat Roofing Urges Las Vegas Homeowners To Inspect Roofs Following Monsoon Season And Record October Rain

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Roof Repair Las Vegas

Local roofing contractor encourages Las Vegas homeowners to identify hidden roof damage following Southern Nevada's summer storms.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ariat Roofing, a family-owned Las Vegas roofing contractor that has served the Las Vegas Valley since 2009, is encouraging homeowners to schedule a professional roof inspection now that Southern Nevada's 2026 monsoon season has ended. While this year's monsoon brought less rain than average, one of the hottest summers on record, a burst of late-September storms and record-tying October rainfall from the remnants of Tropical Storm Rachel put roofs across the valley under significant stress, and much of the resulting damage cannot be seen from the ground.

A Hot Summer, a Dry Monsoon and a Record October Storm

According to the National Weather Service, Harry Reid International Airport recorded 0.50 inches of rain during the 2026 monsoon season, which ran from June 15 to September 30. That is below the seasonal average of 1.03 inches, but a large share of it fell in a short window at the end of September, including 0.23 inches on September 28 alone. The summer was also exceptionally hot. The weather service reported an average summer temperature of 94.7 degrees, the second-warmest summer on record in Las Vegas.

The valley's roofs got their real test in October. Remnants of Tropical Storm Rachel brought 1.08 inches of rain to Las Vegas by the morning of October 11, tying the city's all-time daily rainfall record for October, according to the National Weather Service. It was more rain in a single day than the entire 2026 monsoon season produced, and it fell on roofing materials that had just endured one of the hottest summers on record.

How Heat, Wind and Rain Affect Roofing Materials

A dry monsoon season can give homeowners a false sense of security. In the Las Vegas Valley, roofs endure months of intense UV exposure and extreme heat before storms ever arrive. Prolonged sun and heat can make asphalt shingles brittle and strip away their protective granules, while flat roofing membranes can crack and separate. When sudden downpours and strong winds follow, they often expose weaknesses that developed quietly over the summer. Wind-driven dust and debris can also clog drains and gutters, allowing water to pond on low-slope and flat roofs.

Common problems found after monsoon season include:

- Cracked, slipped or dislodged concrete and clay roof tiles

- Deteriorating underlayment beneath tile roofs, the layer that serves as the primary moisture barrier

- Damaged or separated flashing around vents, skylights and other roof penetrations

- Clogged drains, gutters and scuppers that cause water to pool

- Curling, cracked or missing asphalt shingles

Why a Post-Monsoon Inspection Matters

Monsoon roof damage is often difficult to spot from the ground, and a small leak can go unnoticed until a water stain appears on a ceiling. By then, moisture may already have reached the insulation, drywall or roof decking. Scheduling roof inspections in Las Vegas after monsoon season allows homeowners to catch minor problems while they are still simple fixes and to address them before winter weather arrives. A professional inspection can also provide useful documentation for homeowners preparing an insurance claim, selling a home or planning future roof maintenance.

Residential and Commercial Roofing Services

Ariat Roofing provides residential and commercial roofing services throughout Southern Nevada, including tile roof repair, asphalt shingle repair, flat roof repair for TPO and modified bitumen systems, leak detection, roof maintenance and roof replacement. During an inspection, the company's team evaluates tiles or shingles, underlayment, flashing, gutters, drainage and vent seals, then provides a detailed report with photo documentation and recommendations. For homeowners who need roof repair in Las Vegas, Ariat Roofing installs Owens Corning shingle products and Boral or Eagle Roofing tile products. The company also inspects multifamily properties, HOA communities and commercial buildings.

Schedule a Free Estimate

Las Vegas homeowners and property managers who want their roofs checked after this year's storms can request a free estimate by calling (702) 982-1382 or visiting ariatroofing. Ariat Roofing serves Las Vegas, Henderson, North Las Vegas, Summerlin South, Boulder City and communities throughout the Las Vegas Valley. Office hours are Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

About Ariat Roofing

Ariat Roofing, Inc. is a family-owned and operated roofing contractor based at 3261 E. Warm Springs Road in Las Vegas, Nevada. Owner Jay Gray and his team bring more than 35 years of roofing industry experience, and the company has served the Las Vegas Valley since 2009. Ariat Roofing provides residential and commercial roof inspections, roof repair, tile and asphalt shingle roofing, roof maintenance and new roof installation, and works with homeowners' associations to meet their guidelines and approval requirements.

Jay Gray

Ariat Roofing, Inc.

+1 702-982-1382

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Ariat Roofing Urges Las Vegas Homeowners to Inspect Roofs Following Monsoon Season and Record October Rain News Provided By The Search Source October 28, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Environment, Natural Disasters, Real Estate & Property Management



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