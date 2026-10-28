Roosthaven Named A 2026 Inman Best Of Proptech Award Nominee In Four Categories

Roosthaven Inman Nominee

Silicon Valley startup recognized alongside industry leaders for AI-powered insights, conversational AI, responsible AI, and transaction innovation.

MENLO PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- RoostHaven is honored to be named a nominee in four categories of the 2026 Inman Best of Proptech Awards: AI-Powered Insights & Decision Tools, Conversational AI & Virtual Assistants, Responsible & Ethical AI, and Transaction & Brokerage Innovation.The 2026 program is Inman's largest recognition of property technology to date. For the first time, Inman merged its Best of Proptech and Best of AI honors into a single program spanning 25 categories across fintech, construction, transactions, AI, and company impact. Winners will be announced October 29 on the Inman Best of Proptech Awards page.RoostHaven's four nominations place the company alongside established industry names in the same categories, including CoStar Group, Cotality, Lone Wolf Technologies, MoxiWorks, Side, and The Real Brokerage."We're honored to be named a nominee in four categories of this year's awards," said Nick Roe, Co-Founder of RoostHaven. "Thank you to our team and to the agents, buyers, and sellers who've been part of the work behind this."The Four CategoriesEach category reflects a different part of how RoostHaven works inside a real transaction:. AI-Powered Insights & Decision Tools - A buyer can ask Roost AI what the termite work will cost and get the figure and the pages it came from, instead of digging through a 24-page report. The same applies to disclosures, inspections, and side-by-side property comparisons.. Conversational AI & Virtual Assistants - Buyers, sellers, and agents talk to Roost AI and to each other in the same workspace, with context on that property's documents, tours, and offers. RoostHaven was also one of the first platforms where outside AI agents like ChatGPT Atlas could book tours and submit offers without a custom integration.. Responsible & Ethical AI - Roost AI shows people what the documents say and where, rather than handing down a risk verdict. Documents are permission-based, and when a buyer requests disclosures, a tour, or an offer, their linked agent is notified, so a human stays in the decision.. Transaction & Brokerage Innovation - Tours, disclosure review, and offers live in one place regardless of which brokerage the agent works with. Showings are two-sided: the listing side confirms tour requests on the platform.RoostHaven is live and free for buyers and sellers at roosthaven.About RoostHavenRoostHaven is a Silicon Valley real estate technology company building a collaborative platform for buyers, sellers, and agents to manage transactions with greater clarity and efficiency. RoostHaven develops tools that organize information, streamline communication, and support informed decision-making throughout the real estate process.

Nicholas Roe

Roothaven

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RoostHaven Named a 2026 Inman Best of Proptech Award Nominee in Four Categories News Provided By Roothaven October 28, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management, Technology



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