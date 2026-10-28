TOPDON USA Launches Techs Of Tomorrow Annual Scholarship Program With $37,000 For Automotive Tech Students

TOPDON USA

TOPDON Techs of Tomorrow will offer four annual awards totaling $37,000 to students pursuing careers in automotive technology and related fields.

TOPDON Techs of Tomorrow scholarship will provide four annual awards totaling $37,000 to students pursuing careers in automotive technology and related fields.

- Chad SchnitzFAIRFIELD, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TOPDON USA ( ), a leading provider of cutting-edge automotive diagnostic tools, technology, and software, today announced the Techs of Tomorrow (pages/techs-of-tomorrow-scholarship ) scholarship program, which will provide four annual awards totaling $37,000 to students pursuing careers in automotive technology and related fields. Each scholarship combines financial assistance with a professional-grade TOPDON toolbox to help students advance their education and prepare for successful careers in automotive repair. Industry leaders and business professionals from across the automotive sector will serve on the Techs of Tomorrow Selection Committee to evaluate applicants and select the scholarship recipients.“With a growing shortage of skilled automotive technicians across the workforce, supporting the next generation of talent has never been more important,” said Chad Schnitz, vice president at TOPDON USA.“Our Techs of Tomorrow scholarship reflects our commitment to helping aspiring technicians pursue their education, develop their skills, and build successful careers in the automotive service industry. We created this scholarship to help close the skills gap and ensure the industry has the knowledgeable, well-equipped technicians that it needs for years to come.”The Techs of Tomorrow Selection Committee comprises leading automotive industry professionals who will draw on their extensive experience to evaluate scholarship finalists and recognize promising emerging talent. In addition to Chad Schnitz and Justin Herald, director of marketing at TOPDON USA, the committee includes:.George Arrants: Vice President, ASE Education Foundation.Jose Escobar: Project Manager of Recognition Programs, SEMA.Chip Foose: Owner, Foose Design.Tony Frassetto: Director, Business Alliances, Universal Technical Institute (UTI).Sheonny Harrell: Director of Integrated Marketing & Strategic Programs, NAPA Auto Parts.Aaron Shelby: Board Member, Carroll Shelby InternationalThe Techs of Tomorrow scholarship program provides financial assistance and essential diagnostic tools to help students build rewarding careers in automotive technology. Four scholarships will be awarded annually across the following categories:.One high school student, first year auto tech student, or equivalent:One scholarship awarded annually for $3,000 cash and a $2,000 TOPDON Toolbox - a $5,000 scholarship value.Two students currently enrolled in an accredited auto tech school or training program:Two scholarships awarded annually: each $5,000 cash and a $5,000 TOPDON Toolbox for a $20,000 combined scholarship value.One auto tech student or equivalent who will graduate within 12 monthsOne scholarship awarded annually for $6,000 cash plus a $6,000 TOPDON Toolbox for a $12,000 scholarship value“We're extremely grateful to our selection committee members, who share our commitment to developing the next generation of automotive technicians,” said Schnitz.“Their collective expertise spans automotive certification, design, retail sales, manufacturing, education, and industry associations, providing a well-rounded perspective on the skills needed to succeed in today's evolving automotive landscape. With their expertise, we can help ensure the Techs of Tomorrow scholarship recognizes promising talent and creates meaningful opportunities for future automotive professionals.”More information and the application for TOPDON's Techs of Tomorrow scholarship can be found at pages/techs-of-tomorrow-scholarship.About TOPDON USAFounded in 2017 and based in Fairfield, New Jersey, TOPDON USA is a provider of entry-level, mid-level, and advanced tools and solutions for professional technicians and DIY enthusiasts. Globally, TOPDON has more than 250 industry-leading engineers and owns more than 600 patents and software copyrights. The company's cutting-edge technology helps shops minimize downtime and maximize profits. For more information, visit .Follow TOPDON USA on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok.

Aaron Cook

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TOPDON USA Launches Techs of Tomorrow Annual Scholarship Program with $37,000 for Automotive Tech Students News Provided By TOPDON Technology USA, Inc. October 28, 2026, 15:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Consumer Goods, Education, Retail, Technology



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